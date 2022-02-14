Morning Brief: Super Bowl Bliss, A Wing Boon, Lego SoFi Stadium

Important local news should be freely accessible to all, not hidden behind paywalls. If you like the stories you read on LAist and want to keep them coming, make a donation today. Your gift powers our reporting and helps keep you connected to your community.

Good morning, L.A. It’s Feb. 14.

Nerves are fried. Wings are stripped to the bone. Hummus has been…thoroughly scooped. Super Bowl LVI is in the books, but before we revel in the results, let’s take a look back at the whole emotional rollercoaster.

LAist gave you game coverage like only we can…in cartoons and on-the-ground journalism. Here’s a look at some of the big game’s big moments from the one newsroom that really knows how to explain L.A.

A true team of the moment, the first Ram to open up scoring was Odell Beckham Jr., the former New York Giant turned Cleveland Brown turned darling of L.A. He later left the game due to injury, but was sure to leave his mark in limited action, logging two receptions for 52 yards and a touchdown.

As time ticked down in the first half, the Rams led the Bengals 13-10. And all of our minds went to the 50-yard line, where the halftime show did not disappoint.

My colleague Mike Roe summed it up succinctly:

“That halftime show took us through 30 years of hip-hop, showing how much West Coast rap has been at the center of our culture all these years.”

The performance left us, and, seemingly, the Rams, entranced. The Bengals took advantage of L.A.’s lackadaisical start to the second half (and one very questionable call by officiating) and quickly pulled ahead with a TD and field goal in a handful of minutes.

But that would be all she wrote for the Joe Burrow-led offense.

The rest of the game left us on the edge of our seat, as the Rams seemed to find another gear for the remainder of the game.

They tied the Super Bowl record for most sacks recorded in a game (seven). They powered through injury. They leaned on their most talented playmaker, Cooper Kupp, to pull their team ahead with less than a minute and a half to play. And then the defensive line sealed the deal for the Rams, forcing Joe Burrow to throw an incomplete pass on Cincinnati's final offensive snap of the game.

In poetic fashion, Kupp became the first receiver to win the Super Bowl MVP award since Julian Edelman earned the honor three years ago. Yes, that was against the Rams.

And Inglewood is, and will always remain, the City of Champions.

Keep reading for more on what’s happening in L.A., and stay safe out there.

What Else You Need To Know Today

Before You Go...A 500,000-Piece Legoland Miniature Is Set For A World Record

Are you read for some (very tiny) football? (Courtesy Legoland)

If you didn’t get enough SoFi Stadium yesterday, fret not: Legoland will soon be home to a 30-foot long version of the arena. The building will be part of the Southern California section of Legoland California's Miniland USA, and will be filled with little jokes and references.

"What are the fans doing? Are they holding a hot dog? Are they holding some cash up and buying a hot dog? Who's cheering? Are they doing the wave?" Legoland Master Model Builder PJ Catalano said in an interview with LAist.

Learn about the tiny home of the world champs, brick-by-brick, right here.