Food

Why The Super Bowl Is Like Christmas For Restaurants Specializing In Wings

By  Julia Paskin
Published Feb 13, 2022 12:33 PM
Fried chicken wings sit on top of checkered paper in a white bowl next to fried potato cubes.
Lemon pepper (left) and zesty buffalo (right) chicken wings from Two Wings in South L.A.
(Cesar Hernandez for LAist)
It’s the Super Bowl. You got your snacks, but did you get any wings?

Americans eat over a billion of them during the game — which made us wonder — how ready are chicken wing purveyors here in LA?

John Clark is owner of Two Wings in South Los Angeles.

“We're a chicken wing spot so the Super Bowl is like our Christmas," Clark said.

When he got wind of a potential chicken wing shortage, he did the math and went big on his order from his vendor. Looks like a good call — as of Friday he’d already pre-sold about a thousand wings, and expects a whole lot more orders through game day.

He’s had to raise prices because supply chain issues have driven up his overhead. But, that didn't worry Clark.

"When the food is good, you know people will pay whatever, honestly,' he said, especially for Super Bowl Sunday.

“You can't do them without wings and you can't do them without our wings," said Clark. "We got the best wings in the city."

We’ll leave that call up to you.

We will say that Two Wings is among the L.A.-area restaurants that made out list: Where To Eat Chicken Wings In LA Right Now

Have an idea for a food story you’d like to see on LAist?
Send it our way. We can’t reply to every query we receive but we will try to help. We’d love to hear from you.

