Play In LA

The Los Angeles Rams Are Super Bowl Champions. Relive The Cartoonish Glory With Our Big Game Oral History

By  Sam Benson SmithAlborz Kamalizad  and Jessica P. Ogilvie
Updated Feb 13, 2022 9:21 PM
Published Feb 13, 2022 3:36 PM
A ram with large horns, wearing big dark sunglasses outlined in gold smirks above a caption outlined in blue which reads "this is how we do it." Smaller cartoons of a Rams football player and a Bengals player are offset to the right.
(Alborz Kamalizad
/
LAist)
The Rams have clambered their way back to the summit. Just three years after getting shut down by the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LIII, Sean McVay's Rams have taken a title back to Inglewood.

L.A. takes down Cincinnati. Final score — 23-20, good guys.

Relive the game, big moment by big moment, below.

****

We all know why you're here. You're here for some legendary, groundbreaking sports journalism from LAist!

*checks earpiece*

What's that? We *aren't* known for our sports coverage? Huh.

Well, you must be here for stunning illustrations and snarky commentary, then? Yeah, that sounds a lot better.

Cartoons are, once again, taking over the world of Southland sports, as the Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI. The LAist crew (that's us!) will be providing live, up-to-the-minute coverage of the big game right here and on Twitter. Stay with us for the most unique big game coverage you'll ever encounter.

Hello, aaaaaaand welcome to LAist's live coverage of Super Bowl LVI. Since y'all loved our NFC Championship coverage so much, we decided to double down with another cartoon takeover as the the Rams try and take home the Lombardi Trophy against the Bengals. Stay tuned!

An illustration of three men writing, drawing and texting on separate devices. They are standing in front of SoFi Stadium.
Al, Sam and Chris covering the Super Bowl.
(Alborz Kamalizad
/
LAist)

♫ ♫ Even better than I was the last time...♫♫Our gameday crew has grown! We have hot takes, deep analysis aaaand...just kidding. We have cartoons, cartoons for days! Live illustrations and commentary from Al Kamalizad (left), Sam Benson Smith (center), and Chris Farias (right).

An illustration of three Bengals players running down the field, with a football right in front of them.
We have kickoff!
( Alborz Kamalizad
/
LAist)
We have kickoff! And a touchback. The Rams offense takes the field for their first drive of the game.

FAST STATS: Cam Akers is on pace to have all of L.A.'s receptions and rushing attempts in the entirety of Super Bowl LVI.

First Score – Rams 7 Bengals 0

ODELL BECKHAM JR.!!! Big TD from one of the newest Rams. Matt Gay nails the PAT, L.A. takes the first lead of the day in Super Bowl LVI.

An illustration of a Bengals player making a catch on a football field.
Bengals catch.
(Alborz Kamalizad
/
LAist)
Huge catch by Ja'Marr Chase! He evades Jalen Ramsey's coverage and chases down a huge bomb from Joe Burrow to set up the Bengals in the red zone.

... and that leads to a Bengals field goal.

An illustration of a Rams player cradling a time clock.
Almost time...
(Alborz Kamalizad
/
LAist)

The seconds tick down in the 1st quarter.

~Speaking of seconds...~ WHO'S READY FOR SOME TRIVIA?!?!

***utter silence***

The length of the average play in an NFL game is 4 seconds. So, yes, getting up to get more hummus *can* make you miss something crucial.

End Of 1st Quarter — Rams 7 Bengals 3

An illustration of a Rams player catching the football.
Catch!
(Alborz Kamalizad
/
LAist )

We want to be surprised here. We WANT to BE. But this is just another easy-peasy day for Cooper Kupp in the schoolyard. TD catch from the league's best receiver, the Rams expand their lead.

An illustration of a Bengals player catching the football.
Catch!
(Alborz Kamalizad
/
LAist)

Yowza! A little trickery from the Bengals sets up a big TD to Higgins tossed by RB Joe Mixon. The Bengals pull within three points of the Rams,13-10. The play was very neat & cool & we are not at all frustrated by getting duped by the most basic video game trick play.

An illustration of a football player reaching very far to intercept a pass. The player's arm is extended to supernatural lengths.
Interception
(Alborz Kamalizad
/
LAist)

Awhhhh shucks. Jessie Bates III undercuts Matt Stafford's pass intended for Van Jefferson in the end zone. Interception, Cincinnati. We'd, candidly, rather be in Bates Motel than experience this feeling of dread ever again.

An illustration of a football player in agony with the words "not thrilled by that call" written across the top.
Not thrilled with that call.
(Alborz Kamalizad
/
LAist)

Petition to end all taunting penalties, and, you know, have more fun in this *game*.

An illustration of a Rams player holding a large bag over his shoulder.
SACK
(Alborz Kamalizad
/
LAist)

That's what we call a SACK LUNCH! Joe Burrow taken down by Leonard Floyd in a clutch, drive-killing effort. The Bengals forced to punt with about a half a minute left to play in the first half.

Halftime — Rams 13 Bengal 10

It's time for that big halftime show, which for many is a bigger attraction than the game. We have all you need to know about the performers and that kind of impossible trailer here.

So perhaps the best halftime show ever — surely the most representative of LA ever — but then ...

3rd Quarter

To quote Cathy....ACK!!!! Higgins beats Jalen Ramsey on a questionable play to pull the @Bengals ahead of the @RamsNFL ! 17-13 Cincinnati. #SuperBowl

Can't stop thinking about this:

A masked hand grabs a face mask

Bengals 17 Rams 13

And just like that, #SuperBowl is in the @Bengals hands for the first time after a hot start to the second half. Joe Burrow is rolling, the @RamsNFL are reeling.

At least it was a field goal only?

Bengals 20 Rams 13

We're not angry. We're just disappointed. The Bengals quickly flip the script on the Rams in less than five minutes. A quick TD and field goal pull those cats from Ohio ahead of the very, very cool, very, very talented Rams ahead 20-13. #SuperBowl

A football flies through the goal post

Rams punch back.

Football flies through goal posts with the words "Matt Gay field goal vision"

4TH Quarter

Bengals 20 Rams 16

As we head into the 4th quarter, the Rams have 6 sacks in #SuperBowlLVI . The record for most in a Super Bowl is 7, just FYI.

Six sack bags.

Van Jefferson covered tight, once again. Incomplete pass from the Rams shuts down the drive with about 14 minutes left to play in #SuperBowlLVI .

A football bounces out of the hands of a blue-gloved player (oops)

Double nines, double banged-up. Joe Burrow and Matt Stafford toughing it out as the minutes tick down in #SuperBowl

Person in #9 jerseys fo the Rams and the Bengals are both on the ground.
(Alborz Kamalizad
/
LAist)

An inconvenient first drop for Tyler Boyd. With eyes downfield, the @Bengals WR drops Joe Burrow's pass, killing a drive that was steadily coming alive. Praise be butterfingers. Rams ball with plenty of time left in the 4th. #SuperBowl.

A football bounces off the hands of a pair of outstretched orange-gloved hands. A caption in parenthesis reads "ooops".
(Alborz Kamalizad
/
LAist)

COOPER "THE SKILLFUL NEEDLE-WEAVER OF L.A.****" KUPP. A clutch TD from the best receiver on the dang planet pulls the Rams ahead of the Bengals in #SuperBowlLVI . 23-20 L.A. ****No evidence suggests this has ever been his nickname****

A small cartoon Rams player wearing a blue and gold uniform with the number 10 on his jersey runs on a green field with a string tied to his back. The string is looped through the eyeholes of three large sewing needles behind him.
Alborz Kamalizad
(LAist)

INCOMPLETE. The Rams bring the HEAT on Joe Burrow. Turnover on downs. To quote Randy Moss, it's just a matter of time. #SuperBowl

A Rams football player, wearing a blue and gold uniform, slams a vinyl record player to the ground on a green grass field.
The Los Angeles Rams tied a record for the most sacks by a team in the Super Bowl, tying the Broncos, Bears, and Steelers with 7 in the game. The D-line's pressure helped force an incompletion from Joe Burrow on the Bengals final play on offense.
(Alborz Kamalizad
/
LAist)

♫♩This is how we do it ♫♩A musical performance, beginning, middle, and end. A star-studded grind through and through. Ain't nobody like us. Los Angeles takes home another championship. How ya feeling, L.A?!?! #SuperBowlLVI

A ram with large horns, wearing big dark sunglasses outlined in gold smirks above a caption outlined in blue which reads "this is how we do it"
(Alborz Kamalizad
/
LAist)

And your #SuperBowlLVI MVP is...COOPER KUPP! L.A.'s superstar wideout, the first WR to receive an MVP vote since Randy Moss, the winner of the league's evasive triple crown took the game in his hands in the final minutes, securing the title for the Rams.

A Rams player, wearing the number 10 with gold pants and blue jersey, stands on a pedestal labeled "MVP." He has a bushy blonde beard pushing out from under his helmet and a blue cape flowing in the wind
Alborz Kamalizad
(LAist)
