The Los Angeles Rams Are Super Bowl Champions. Relive The Cartoonish Glory With Our Big Game Oral History

The Rams have clambered their way back to the summit. Just three years after getting shut down by the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LIII, Sean McVay's Rams have taken a title back to Inglewood.

L.A. takes down Cincinnati. Final score — 23-20, good guys.

Relive the game, big moment by big moment, below.

We all know why you're here. You're here for some legendary, groundbreaking sports journalism from LAist!

Cartoons are, once again, taking over the world of Southland sports, as the Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI. The LAist crew (that's us!) will be providing live, up-to-the-minute coverage of the big game right here and on Twitter. Stay with us for the most unique big game coverage you'll ever encounter.

Hello, aaaaaaand welcome to LAist's live coverage of Super Bowl LVI. Since y'all loved our NFC Championship coverage so much, we decided to double down with another cartoon takeover as the the Rams try and take home the Lombardi Trophy against the Bengals. Stay tuned!

Al, Sam and Chris covering the Super Bowl. (Alborz Kamalizad / LAist)

♫ ♫ Even better than I was the last time...♫♫Our gameday crew has grown! We have hot takes, deep analysis aaaand...just kidding. We have cartoons, cartoons for days! Live illustrations and commentary from Al Kamalizad (left), Sam Benson Smith (center), and Chris Farias (right).

We have kickoff! ( Alborz Kamalizad / LAist)

We have kickoff! And a touchback. The Rams offense takes the field for their first drive of the game.

FAST STATS: Cam Akers is on pace to have all of L.A.'s receptions and rushing attempts in the entirety of Super Bowl LVI.

First Score – Rams 7 Bengals 0

ODELL BECKHAM JR.!!! Big TD from one of the newest Rams. Matt Gay nails the PAT, L.A. takes the first lead of the day in Super Bowl LVI.

Bengals catch. (Alborz Kamalizad / LAist)

Huge catch by Ja'Marr Chase! He evades Jalen Ramsey's coverage and chases down a huge bomb from Joe Burrow to set up the Bengals in the red zone.

... and that leads to a Bengals field goal.

Almost time... (Alborz Kamalizad / LAist)

The seconds tick down in the 1st quarter.

~Speaking of seconds...~ WHO'S READY FOR SOME TRIVIA?!?!

The length of the average play in an NFL game is 4 seconds. So, yes, getting up to get more hummus *can* make you miss something crucial.



End Of 1st Quarter — Rams 7 Bengals 3

Catch! (Alborz Kamalizad / LAist )

We want to be surprised here. We WANT to BE. But this is just another easy-peasy day for Cooper Kupp in the schoolyard. TD catch from the league's best receiver, the Rams expand their lead.

Catch! (Alborz Kamalizad / LAist)

Yowza! A little trickery from the Bengals sets up a big TD to Higgins tossed by RB Joe Mixon. The Bengals pull within three points of the Rams,13-10. The play was very neat & cool & we are not at all frustrated by getting duped by the most basic video game trick play.

Interception (Alborz Kamalizad / LAist)

Awhhhh shucks. Jessie Bates III undercuts Matt Stafford's pass intended for Van Jefferson in the end zone. Interception, Cincinnati. We'd, candidly, rather be in Bates Motel than experience this feeling of dread ever again.

Not thrilled with that call. (Alborz Kamalizad / LAist)

Petition to end all taunting penalties, and, you know, have more fun in this *game*.

SACK (Alborz Kamalizad / LAist)

That's what we call a SACK LUNCH! Joe Burrow taken down by Leonard Floyd in a clutch, drive-killing effort. The Bengals forced to punt with about a half a minute left to play in the first half.

Halftime — Rams 13 Bengal 10

It's time for that big halftime show, which for many is a bigger attraction than the game. We have all you need to know about the performers and that kind of impossible trailer here.

So perhaps the best halftime show ever — surely the most representative of LA ever — but then ...

3rd Quarter

To quote Cathy....ACK!!!! Higgins beats Jalen Ramsey on a questionable play to pull the @Bengals ahead of the @RamsNFL ! 17-13 Cincinnati. #SuperBowl

Can't stop thinking about this:

Bengals 17 Rams 13

And just like that, #SuperBowl is in the @Bengals hands for the first time after a hot start to the second half. Joe Burrow is rolling, the @RamsNFL are reeling.

At least it was a field goal only?

Bengals 20 Rams 13

We're not angry. We're just disappointed. The Bengals quickly flip the script on the Rams in less than five minutes. A quick TD and field goal pull those cats from Ohio ahead of the very, very cool, very, very talented Rams ahead 20-13. #SuperBowl

Rams punch back.

4TH Quarter

Bengals 20 Rams 16

As we head into the 4th quarter, the Rams have 6 sacks in #SuperBowlLVI . The record for most in a Super Bowl is 7, just FYI.

Van Jefferson covered tight, once again. Incomplete pass from the Rams shuts down the drive with about 14 minutes left to play in #SuperBowlLVI .

Double nines, double banged-up. Joe Burrow and Matt Stafford toughing it out as the minutes tick down in #SuperBowl

(Alborz Kamalizad / LAist)

An inconvenient first drop for Tyler Boyd. With eyes downfield, the @Bengals WR drops Joe Burrow's pass, killing a drive that was steadily coming alive. Praise be butterfingers. Rams ball with plenty of time left in the 4th. #SuperBowl.

(Alborz Kamalizad / LAist)

COOPER "THE SKILLFUL NEEDLE-WEAVER OF L.A.****" KUPP. A clutch TD from the best receiver on the dang planet pulls the Rams ahead of the Bengals in #SuperBowlLVI . 23-20 L.A. ****No evidence suggests this has ever been his nickname****

Alborz Kamalizad (LAist)

INCOMPLETE. The Rams bring the HEAT on Joe Burrow. Turnover on downs. To quote Randy Moss, it's just a matter of time. #SuperBowl

The Los Angeles Rams tied a record for the most sacks by a team in the Super Bowl, tying the Broncos, Bears, and Steelers with 7 in the game. The D-line's pressure helped force an incompletion from Joe Burrow on the Bengals final play on offense. (Alborz Kamalizad / LAist)

♫♩This is how we do it ♫♩A musical performance, beginning, middle, and end. A star-studded grind through and through. Ain't nobody like us. Los Angeles takes home another championship. How ya feeling, L.A?!?! #SuperBowlLVI

(Alborz Kamalizad / LAist)

And your #SuperBowlLVI MVP is...COOPER KUPP! L.A.'s superstar wideout, the first WR to receive an MVP vote since Randy Moss, the winner of the league's evasive triple crown took the game in his hands in the final minutes, securing the title for the Rams.

Alborz Kamalizad (LAist)