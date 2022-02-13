Heat Records Broken In Santa Ana, Riverside This Weekend

Important local news should be freely accessible to all, not hidden behind paywalls. If you like the stories you read on LAist and want to keep them coming, make a donation today. Your gift powers our reporting and helps keep you connected to your community.

This weekend’s temperatures have broken several records for heat in the region at this time of year.

Santa Ana set a record for the highest temperature measured on a Feb. 12 at 91 degrees, and Riverside tied a record for the date at 88.

Plenty of daily high records broken and tied today. Paso Robles also broke the record high temperature for the month of February! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/g91GTJ4VJk — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) February 13, 2022

According to the National Weather Service, this unusual winter heat will last for one more day. Currently, much of Southern California is under a heat advisory until 6 p.m. Sunday night.

Throughout the day, highs are expected to reach the mid- to upper 80s. Meteorologists predict that the heat wave will end by Tuesday, when temperatures will drop to the upper 60’s with a chance of rain.

The coming week is expected to be more typical for February, with highs in the mid 70’s.