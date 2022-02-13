Support for LAist comes from
Climate and Environment

Heat Records Broken In Santa Ana, Riverside This Weekend

By  Nick Roman
Published Feb 13, 2022 10:57 AM
A glowing sun in a red sky behind the silhouette of skyscrapers.
The sun sets behind downtown L.A. last September as a heat advisory warned triple-digit temperatures were on their way.
(Frederic J. Brown
/
AFP via Getty Images)
This weekend’s temperatures have broken several records for heat in the region at this time of year.

Santa Ana set a record for the highest temperature measured on a Feb. 12 at 91 degrees, and Riverside tied a record for the date at 88.

According to the National Weather Service, this unusual winter heat will last for one more day. Currently, much of Southern California is under a heat advisory until 6 p.m. Sunday night.

Throughout the day, highs are expected to reach the mid- to upper 80s. Meteorologists predict that the heat wave will end by Tuesday, when temperatures will drop to the upper 60’s with a chance of rain.

The coming week is expected to be more typical for February, with highs in the mid 70’s.

