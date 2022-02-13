Heat Records Broken In Santa Ana, Riverside This Weekend
This weekend’s temperatures have broken several records for heat in the region at this time of year.
Santa Ana set a record for the highest temperature measured on a Feb. 12 at 91 degrees, and Riverside tied a record for the date at 88.
Plenty of daily high records broken and tied today. Paso Robles also broke the record high temperature for the month of February! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/g91GTJ4VJk— NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) February 13, 2022
According to the National Weather Service, this unusual winter heat will last for one more day. Currently, much of Southern California is under a heat advisory until 6 p.m. Sunday night.
Throughout the day, highs are expected to reach the mid- to upper 80s. Meteorologists predict that the heat wave will end by Tuesday, when temperatures will drop to the upper 60’s with a chance of rain.
The coming week is expected to be more typical for February, with highs in the mid 70’s.