Morning Brief: Splitting Up The SGV, Retail Therapy, And Tree Lighting

Today, your donation to LAist will be matched dollar for dollar. Your tax-deductible that gift powers our reporters and keeps us independent will be felt twice as strong today, so don't delay!

Start your day with LAist Sign up for the Morning Brief, delivered weekdays. Subscribe

Good morning, L.A. It’s Nov. 30, or as we call it, Giving Tuesday!

Giving Tuesday is a day in the year devoted to supporting the nonprofits you care about. At LAist, we want to build a better L.A. by working together to tell important local stories, and elevating voices that aren’t often heard in traditional news outlets — and we need your help.

Today, your donation will be matched dollar for dollar, so the impact of your gift will be felt twice as strong. Please take a moment on this Giving Tuesday to power our reporting with a donation. Thank you!

And now, back to the news…

Every ten years, U.S. congressional districts are redrawn. That process is now upon us, and some of the newly proposed maps are meeting pushback locally.

One group of residents that aren’t happy with how their districts could be split up are in the San Gabriel Valley. The new maps would redraw two Asian-majority districts in the area — Judy Chu’s and Young Kim’s — which critics argue would significantly reduce the percentage of Asian Americans in those districts, and diminish their regional voting power.

And that voting power, say some civic leaders, has been hard-won over the past 50 years, when immigrants from China, Hong Kong and Taiwan began settling en masse in the SGV. Since then, the area produced the first female Chinese American mayor, and the first Chinese American woman to join Congress.

About The Morning Brief The Morning Brief newsletter is sent mornings Monday through Friday. Subscribe to get it delivered to your inbox.

The redistricting plan arrives at a time when Asian Americans have seen a frightening increase in hate crimes, launched by racist comments and attitudes about the coronavirus. The problem has become so severe that earlier this year, California officials approved a $166.5 million initiative to address it.

The redistricting maps aren’t final, and the committee working on them will continue to hear feedback through December.

Keep reading for more on what’s happening in L.A., and stay safe out there.

What Else You Need To Know Today

Before You Go ... This Week's Outdoor Pick: Culver City Holiday Tree Lighting

The 2021 Annual Downtown Culver City Holiday Tree Lighting Celebration takes place in person and online this year. (Stoelt Productions)

In addition to the tree lighting in Culver City’s Town Plaza, you can watch performances by Culver City artists and organizations, including Invertigo Dance Theatre, VOX Femina Los Angeles and student musicians. The after-party features games, festive treats and visits with Santa.

Or, you could: Attend a Scribble Showdown. Listen to a discussion about love. Check out a Christmas drive-in. Shop an artsy garage sale. Enjoy a Princess Diana exhibition. Nosh on galbi jjim, sufganiyot, tamales and high-end Ding-Dongs. And more.