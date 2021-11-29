Support for LAist comes from
Arts and Entertainment

BTS Is Back In LA At SoFi Stadium

By  Fiona Ng
Published Nov 29, 2021 2:33 PM
Korean international pop group, BTS, are seen dancing on stage in pastel and white colors with a video screen in the background.
BTS performs at SoFi Stadium.
(Courtesy of BIGHIT MUSIC)
After the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of their May 2020 show at Pasadena's Rose Bowl, BTS is back in town.

The mega boy band is fresh off their history-making win at the American Music Awards earlier this month where they became first Asian act to win Artist of the Year.

The Permission to Dance Tour, which began on Saturday, is the group's first live tour since the global COVID lockdown. They'll perform two more shows, on Dec. 1 and 2.

“The past two years with pandemic weren't really easy, not just for us, for everyone, including ARMYs, for everyone,” BTS member RM told reporters before last night's show. "But, today we'll try to show how much we've grown, how much we've learned through these past two years.”

BTS fan groups, known as “ARMYs” flocked to the Inglewood venue from across the country and overseas.

“We really made our decision really quickly. So when we knew that the BTS concert is in L.A. and then we bought tickets... It wasn't that easy, but we figured it out,” said Loreni Iseni who flew in from Switzerland to watch both Saturday and Sunday’s concerts.

The last time the band was in the Los Angeles area, they performed before a sold out crowd of 52,000 people at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena during their 2019 “Love Yourself: Speak Yourself" stadium tour.

In addition to their two upcoming shows at SoFi Stadium, BTS will also perform with Ed Sheeran and others on Dec. 3 at iHeart Radio's Jingle Ball Concert at the L.A. Forum in Inglewood.

