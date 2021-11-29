The Best Things To Do In LA And SoCal This Week: Nov. 29 - Dec. 2
Watch BTS live (or via in-person broadcast). Attend a Scribble Showdown. Listen to a discussion about love. Check out a Christmas drive-in. Shop an artsy garage sale. Enjoy a Princess Diana exhibition. Nosh on galbi jjim, sufganiyot, tamales and high-end Ding-Dongs.
Monday, Nov. 29; 7 p.m.
10 Questions: How Do We Love?
UCLA's public lecture series wraps with a discussion on love moderated by Victoria Marks, professor of world arts and cultures. Guests are human rights attorney Ahilan Arulanantham, physician Thanh Neville and theater director Peter Sellars.
COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO
Wednesday, Dec. 1 - Friday, Dec. 3
Freeform's 25 Days of Christmas Drive In
Santa Monica Airport
3233 Donald Douglas Loop S, Santa Monica
Kick off the season with screenings of films from Freeform’s holiday series. First, enter a festive wonderland as you drive through Christmas Tree Lane. Then, sample holiday treats. There are two screenings per night. Titles include The Santa Clause, Home Alone and Home Alone 2. Reservations are limited. Spaces are first come, first served. Guests are also invited to bring a new, unwrapped toy to donate to Toys for Tots.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Wednesday, Dec. 1 - Sunday, Dec. 5; 12 - 6 p.m.
LACE Garage Sale, Part 2
6522 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood
Los Angeles Contemporary Exhibitions holds a sale featuring original art, editions, books, frames, furniture, office supplies and surprises. Get 20% off LACE special editions and vintage publications as you listen to DJ sets.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Wednesday, Dec. 1 - Saturday, Jan. 8
Princess Diana Exhibition: Accredited Access
Santa Monica Place
315 Colorado Ave., Santa Monica
Royal photographers Anwar Hussein and his two sons, Samir and Zak, share original images and never-before-told stories in a family-friendly, immersive experience. Collectively, the Husseins spent four decades working with the British royal family, capturing public and private moments.
COST: $17 - $46; MORE INFO
Wednesdays, Dec. 1, 8 and 15; 7 p.m.
It’s a Wonderful Life
Sierra Madre Playhouse
87 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre
The playhouse revives its Off the Screen @ SMP series by screening Frank Capra’s holiday classic three times this month.
COST: $10; MORE INFO
Wednesday, Dec. 1; 8 p.m.
2021 World AIDS Day Concert
The Forum
3900 W. Manchester Blvd., Inglewood
This concert to commemorate World AIDS Day features singers Jennifer Hudson and Christina Aguilera, comedian Randy Rainbow and a performance by students of the Debbie Allen Dance Academy. The event marks the first recognition of AIDS by the CDC in June 1981.
COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO
Wednesday, Dec. 1 - Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022
A Christmas Carol
Ahmanson Theatre at The Music Center
135 N. Grand Ave., downtown L.A.
This Tony Award-winning production of the holiday classic stars Bradley Whitford as Ebenezer Scrooge, Kate Burton as the Ghost of Christmas Past and Alex Newell as the Ghost of Christmas Present. It comes to L.A. after acclaimed runs at The Old Vic and on Broadway.
COST: Tickets start at $40; MORE INFO
Wednesday, Dec. 1; 8 p.m.
Scribble Showdown
Theatre at Ace Hotel
929 S. Broadway, downtown L.A.
The animation game show takes to the stage with its original cast — Odd1sOut, JaidenAnimations, Emirichu, RubberNinja and host Egoraptor. The animators use their wits and talent to win over the audience and take the showdown crown.
COST: $35 - $45; MORE INFO
Wednesday, Dec. 1 - Thursday, Dec. 2
BTS Permission to Dance Onstage
SoFi Stadium / YouTube Theater
1000 S. Prairie Ave., Inglewood
The K-pop boy band with a massive fan army plays its final two nights in L.A. If you were unable to get tickets to the live shows, the band offers a “Permission to Dance: Live Play in LA” option — live broadcasts of the concerts each night at the adjacent YouTube Theater.
COST: $60 - $275+; MORE INFO
Thursday, Dec. 2; 7:30 p.m.
Drive My Car + Q&A
Aero Theatre
1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica
Adapted from a short story in Haruki Murakami's collection, Men Without Women, this haunting road movie follows an actor/director and the stoic woman assigned to be his chauffeur. Tensions mount as the premiere approaches and the director is forced to confront his grief and his past. A Q&A follows with filmmaker Ryusuke Hamaguchi.
COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO
Thursday, Dec. 2; 6 p.m.
2021 Annual Downtown Culver City Holiday Tree Lighting Celebration
Town Plaza, Downtown Culver City
In addition to the tree lighting, watch performances by Culver City artists and organizations, including Invertigo Dance Theatre, VOX Femina Los Angeles and student musicians. The after-party features games, festive treats and visits with Santa. If you can’t make it in person, the event will be livestreamed or available to watch later.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Thursday, Dec. 2; 6 - 9 p.m.
First Thursday ArtWalk
San Pedro Waterfront Arts District
San Pedro
It’s the last first Thursday ArtWalk of 2021 and a great excuse to buy some holiday gifts from local artists and makers. Roving carolers will entertain with holiday songs. Guided ArtWalk tours will gather at 6 p.m. in the Artistry (491 W. 6th St., unit #103). Reservations are required for the tour. Food trucks will be stationed around the perimeter.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Thursday, Dec. 2; 7 p.m.
Picturing Mexican America
UCLA professor Marissa Lopez and special collections manager at the L.A. Public Library Ani Boyadijian discuss the city's past. They’ll talk about a project that looks back at the history of Mexican Los Angeles to help us understand the present and aims to undo the systematic erasure of L.A.’s rich Mexican history.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Through Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022
The Freak Brothers Experience
Fred Segal
8500 Sunset Blvd., Hollywood
Tubi’s adult animated series — about brothers who smoke a magical strain of marijuana and wake up 50 years later in 2020 — takes over the retailer's flagship store with a psychedelic shopping experience. A collection of apparel with classic comic book imagery includes sweatshirts, tie dye tees, hand-blown glass bongs, pet CBD products and customized “Freak Brothers” Air Force 1 sneakers. The products will be available in-store and online.
TV/Streaming Pick
Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas
NBC canceled Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist earlier this year but it gets a holiday movie revival on Roku. Zoey (Jane Levy) tries to create a magical Christmas just like her father used to do. The cast includes Mary Steenburgen, Skylar Astin, John Clarence Stewart, Andrew Leeds, Alice Lee, Michael Thomas Grant, Kapil Talwalkar, David St. Louis, Peter Gallagher and Bernadette Peters. The holiday movie premieres on Roku on Thursday, Dec. 1.
Dine and Drink Deals
Check out the 411 on restaurant and bar happenings in SoCal.
- Genghis Cohen, the New York-style Chinese restaurant and music venue on Fairfax, launches a limited-edition Hanukkah ice cream: the Gelt-y Pleasure. Owners Marc Rose and Med Abrous teamed up with Coolhaus and Valerie Confections to create the dessert featuring dark chocolate ganache ice cream with a shimmery gold swirl. Order by the pint for pick-up or by the scoop when dining in at the restaurant.
- Popular Koreatown restaurant Sun Nong Dan has opened a second location, taking over the former Sizzler on Western Ave. Best known for its galbi jjim (braised short ribs), the menu features an extensive selection of beef noodle soups. (h/t KoreatownLosAngeles.com)
- Also in Koreatown, Tokki is a new spot that offers modern Korean fare, serving both tapas-style dishes (tofu crumble, uni toast) and regular entrees (mala lemongrass pork noodle soup, dae-chang over rice and Kalbi steak. (h/t Eater L.A.)
- Holiday tamales (slow-roasted California chile or chile rojo pork tamales) and pozole have returned to Miguel’s Jr. locations in Orange County and the Inland Empire. The items will be available through Dec. 31, and tamales are available for online pre-order by the dozen.
- Bibi's Bakery in the Pico-Robertson neighborhood has an array of sufganiyot for Hanukkah. Halfway between a beignet and a jelly donut they're traditionally eaten during the Festival of Lights. At Bibi's, you'll find traditional versions (filled with strawberry jam or custard) as well as funky, new versions (filled with cookie dough or the Black & White, inspired by the cookie and filled with both custard and chocolate). And they're all pareve (i.e. non-dairy).
- Both Primo’s Donuts locations are offering Hanukkah donuts — sufganiyot (jelly-filled donuts dusted with powdered sugar), mini sufganiyot and Star of David sprinkle donuts — until Dec. 6.
- Akasha in Culver City once again offers a to-go version of its annual Hanukkah "Vodkas & Latkes" menu. In addition to vodka Hanukkah cocktails and potato latkes, you'll find tangerine-braised chicken, brisket, noodle kugel, chicken liver and green pea and walnut vegan faux "liver." All orders must be placed 48-hours in advance of pick-up or delivery. Available through Dec. 5.
- The Art of Tea holds a holiday pop-up at Platform in Culver City, Wednesdays - Sundays, Dec. 1 - 26 , 2 - 6 p.m. Shop hand-blended teas and gifts, along with offerings from local vendors including Brightland, Morrow Soft Goods and Eunbi Ceramics.
- Shutters on the Beach in Santa Monica offers a Burgers and Burgundy deal in the Living Room, which has live music and great views of the Pacific. Available Thursdays, 5:30 - 10 p.m., you'll find burger and wine flights on the menu alongside individual glasses of wine and à la carte sliders.
- Angelini Osteria in the Fairfax neighborhood hosts its first wine dinner in nearly two years with Fèlsina Winery on Thursday, Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. The four-course meal and pairings, accompanied by an exploration of Tuscany's territories, costs $200/person (inclusive of sales tax and service charge).
- The Hotel Bel-Air offers high-end “Ding Dongs” filled with marshmallow cream. They’re available by the box (20 individually wrapped treats) for $125, available for pickup Dec. 1 – 31.