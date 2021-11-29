The Best Things To Do In LA And SoCal This Week: Nov. 29 - Dec. 2

Today, your donation to LAist will be matched dollar for dollar. Your tax-deductible that gift powers our reporters and keeps us independent will be felt twice as strong today, so don't delay!

Start your day with LAist Sign up for the Morning Brief, delivered weekdays. Subscribe

Watch BTS live (or via in-person broadcast). Attend a Scribble Showdown. Listen to a discussion about love. Check out a Christmas drive-in. Shop an artsy garage sale. Enjoy a Princess Diana exhibition. Nosh on galbi jjim, sufganiyot, tamales and high-end Ding-Dongs.

With COVID-19 still out there, it's best to check ahead of time to make sure of vaccine/testing requirements.

Love is everywhere. Beware. (Mayur Gala/Unsplash)

Monday, Nov. 29; 7 p.m.

10 Questions: How Do We Love?

Virtual Event

UCLA's public lecture series wraps with a discussion on love moderated by Victoria Marks, professor of world arts and cultures. Guests are human rights attorney Ahilan Arulanantham, physician Thanh Neville and theater director Peter Sellars.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Wednesday, Dec. 1 - Friday, Dec. 3

Freeform's 25 Days of Christmas Drive In

Santa Monica Airport

3233 Donald Douglas Loop S, Santa Monica

Kick off the season with screenings of films from Freeform’s holiday series. First, enter a festive wonderland as you drive through Christmas Tree Lane. Then, sample holiday treats. There are two screenings per night. Titles include The Santa Clause, Home Alone and Home Alone 2. Reservations are limited. Spaces are first come, first served. Guests are also invited to bring a new, unwrapped toy to donate to Toys for Tots.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Wednesday, Dec. 1 - Sunday, Dec. 5; 12 - 6 p.m.

LACE Garage Sale, Part 2

6522 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood

Los Angeles Contemporary Exhibitions holds a sale featuring original art, editions, books, frames, furniture, office supplies and surprises. Get 20% off LACE special editions and vintage publications as you listen to DJ sets.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

'Princess Diana Exhibition: Accredited Access' debuts on Dec. 1 at Santa Monica Place. (Courtesy of Accredited Access)

Wednesday, Dec. 1 - Saturday, Jan. 8

Princess Diana Exhibition: Accredited Access

Santa Monica Place

315 Colorado Ave., Santa Monica

Royal photographers Anwar Hussein and his two sons, Samir and Zak, share original images and never-before-told stories in a family-friendly, immersive experience. Collectively, the Husseins spent four decades working with the British royal family, capturing public and private moments.

COST: $17 - $46; MORE INFO

Wednesdays, Dec. 1, 8 and 15; 7 p.m.

It’s a Wonderful Life

Sierra Madre Playhouse

87 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre

The playhouse revives its Off the Screen @ SMP series by screening Frank Capra’s holiday classic three times this month.

COST: $10; MORE INFO

Wednesday, Dec. 1; 8 p.m.

2021 World AIDS Day Concert

The Forum

3900 W. Manchester Blvd., Inglewood

This concert to commemorate World AIDS Day features singers Jennifer Hudson and Christina Aguilera, comedian Randy Rainbow and a performance by students of the Debbie Allen Dance Academy. The event marks the first recognition of AIDS by the CDC in June 1981.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Kate Burton, Bradley Whitford and Sarah Hunt star in 'A Christmas Carol,' playing at Center Theatre Group/Ahmanson Theatre . (Joan Marcus)

Wednesday, Dec. 1 - Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022

A Christmas Carol

Ahmanson Theatre at The Music Center

135 N. Grand Ave., downtown L.A.

This Tony Award-winning production of the holiday classic stars Bradley Whitford as Ebenezer Scrooge, Kate Burton as the Ghost of Christmas Past and Alex Newell as the Ghost of Christmas Present. It comes to L.A. after acclaimed runs at The Old Vic and on Broadway.

COST: Tickets start at $40; MORE INFO

Wednesday, Dec. 1; 8 p.m.

Scribble Showdown

Theatre at Ace Hotel

929 S. Broadway, downtown L.A.

The animation game show takes to the stage with its original cast — Odd1sOut, JaidenAnimations, Emirichu, RubberNinja and host Egoraptor. The animators use their wits and talent to win over the audience and take the showdown crown.

COST: $35 - $45; MORE INFO

Wednesday, Dec. 1 - Thursday, Dec. 2

BTS Permission to Dance Onstage

SoFi Stadium / YouTube Theater

1000 S. Prairie Ave., Inglewood

The K-pop boy band with a massive fan army plays its final two nights in L.A. If you were unable to get tickets to the live shows, the band offers a “Permission to Dance: Live Play in LA” option — live broadcasts of the concerts each night at the adjacent YouTube Theater.

COST: $60 - $275+; MORE INFO

Thursday, Dec. 2; 7:30 p.m.

Drive My Car + Q&A

Aero Theatre

1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica

Adapted from a short story in Haruki Murakami's collection, Men Without Women, this haunting road movie follows an actor/director and the stoic woman assigned to be his chauffeur. Tensions mount as the premiere approaches and the director is forced to confront his grief and his past. A Q&A follows with filmmaker Ryusuke Hamaguchi.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

The 2021 Annual Downtown Culver City Holiday Tree Lighting Celebration takes place in person and online this year. (Stoelt Productions)

Thursday, Dec. 2; 6 p.m.

2021 Annual Downtown Culver City Holiday Tree Lighting Celebration

Town Plaza, Downtown Culver City

In addition to the tree lighting, watch performances by Culver City artists and organizations, including Invertigo Dance Theatre, VOX Femina Los Angeles and student musicians. The after-party features games, festive treats and visits with Santa. If you can’t make it in person, the event will be livestreamed or available to watch later.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Thursday, Dec. 2; 6 - 9 p.m.

First Thursday ArtWalk

San Pedro Waterfront Arts District

San Pedro

It’s the last first Thursday ArtWalk of 2021 and a great excuse to buy some holiday gifts from local artists and makers. Roving carolers will entertain with holiday songs. Guided ArtWalk tours will gather at 6 p.m. in the Artistry (491 W. 6th St., unit #103). Reservations are required for the tour. Food trucks will be stationed around the perimeter.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO



Thursday, Dec. 2; 7 p.m.

CAP UCLA presents the next installment of its 'Picturing Mexican America' series. (Courtesy of UCLA's Center for the Art of Performance)

Picturing Mexican America

Virtual

UCLA professor Marissa Lopez and special collections manager at the L.A. Public Library Ani Boyadijian discuss the city's past. They’ll talk about a project that looks back at the history of Mexican Los Angeles to help us understand the present and aims to undo the systematic erasure of L.A.’s rich Mexican history.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Tubi's 'The Freak Brothers' launches an immersive, psychedelic experience exclusively at Fred Segal on Sunset. (Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup for TUBI)

Through Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022

The Freak Brothers Experience

Fred Segal

8500 Sunset Blvd., Hollywood

Tubi’s adult animated series — about brothers who smoke a magical strain of marijuana and wake up 50 years later in 2020 — takes over the retailer's flagship store with a psychedelic shopping experience. A collection of apparel with classic comic book imagery includes sweatshirts, tie dye tees, hand-blown glass bongs, pet CBD products and customized “Freak Brothers” Air Force 1 sneakers. The products will be available in-store and online.

TV/Streaming Pick

Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas

NBC canceled Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist earlier this year but it gets a holiday movie revival on Roku. Zoey (Jane Levy) tries to create a magical Christmas just like her father used to do. The cast includes Mary Steenburgen, Skylar Astin, John Clarence Stewart, Andrew Leeds, Alice Lee, Michael Thomas Grant, Kapil Talwalkar, David St. Louis, Peter Gallagher and Bernadette Peters. The holiday movie premieres on Roku on Thursday, Dec. 1.

Homemade ding dongs are available from the Hotel Bel-Air. (Courtesy of the Hotel Bel-Air)

Dine and Drink Deals

Check out the 411 on restaurant and bar happenings in SoCal.

