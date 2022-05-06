Morning Brief: Safe Streets Staffing Shortage, Aliens From Mars, And Cinco De Mayo Mercado

Your donation today keeps LAist independent, ready to meet the needs of our city, and paywall free. Thank you for your partnership, we can't do this without you.

Good morning, L.A. It’s May 6.

In 2015, L.A. officials made a pledge to eliminate traffic deaths by the year 2025 with the help of the Vision Zero initiative.

Instead, my colleague Ryan Fonseca reports that traffic deaths in the city have gone up — the number of pedestrians killed by drivers in the first 15 weeks of 2022 increased 53% compared with the same period last year.

The troubling trend isn’t looking like it will halt soon, as L.A.’s Department of Transportation is in the middle of a staffing crisis that is creating “a threat to public safety,” according to City Councilmember Paul Krekorian.

Vision Zero is largely overseen by LADOT. The department also runs the “active transportation” program, tasked with building a network of streets where people will choose to walk or bike rather than drive. Combined, the programs are only staffed at 50%.

Officials point to early retirements stemming from pandemic financial cuts as part of the problem. But as L.A. City Councilmember Paul Krekorian recently noted, pointing to staffing shortages over and over again is “unsustainable.”

“We can't, year after year, keep shrugging our shoulders and saying: ‘We'd love to hire more people, but we just can't,’” he said.

When it comes to street safety, active transportation and Vision Zero aren’t the only plans in effect; they also overlap in some areas with the city’s Mobility Plan 2035, which was approved by City Council in 2015. In order to figure out why they’re not working, writes Ryan, we have to get to the heart of the issue — and that, perhaps, hasn’t yet been addressed by city officials.

“L.A. has plans on plans on plans, but at the root of them all is working to rethink how city streets are designed and whose movement is prioritized,” he writes. “Historically, that’s been automobile drivers — and that approach has resulted in the dangerous streets we navigate today.”

Keep reading for more on what’s happening in L.A., and stay safe out there.

What Else You Need To Know Today

