Best Things To Do This Weekend In Los Angeles And Southern California: May 6 - 8

Continue celebrating Cinco de Mayo on the 6th. Screen films from 1982 as they turn 40. Listen to live music and DJs at a dublab event. Laugh along to the humor of David Sedaris. Get ideas on how to treat the moms in your life this weekend.



Through Friday, May 13

1982: The Summer of Movies

Aero Theater

1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica

Los Feliz Theatre

1822 N. Vermont Ave., Los Feliz

American Cinematheque continues the film series dedicated to films from 1982. This weekend, watch films that are 40 years old — including The Thing, The Secret of Nimh, Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, Poltergeist, Pink Floyd: The Wall, and Tron.

COST: $8 - $15; MORE INFO

The city of San Gabriel celebrates Cinco de Mayo Mercado on Friday, May 7. (Courtesy of the city of San Gabriel)

Friday, May 6: 6 - 9 p.m.

Cinco de Mayo Mercado

San Gabriel Mission District

320 S Mission Dr., San Gabriel

The city of San Gabriel hosts the annual Cinco de Mayo Mercado featuring a tribute to Selena by Grammy Award-winning artist Adelaide Pilar, a performance by Folkorico Sol de Fuego, artisan vendors and crafters, food trucks, kids' activities, and a margarita and beer garden by PEZ Cantina. Bonus: If you’re still hungry, the fest is walking distance to the Blossom Market Hall.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Friday, May 6: 8 p.m.

Thao

Teragram Ballroom

1234 W. 7th St., downtown L.A.

The former lead singer and guitarist of Thao & The Get Down Stay Down plays two nights in L.A. with her new band. Opening sets from Black Belt Eagle Scout and Quinn Christopherson.

COST: $27 - $30; MORE INFO

Dance among the dinos at the Natural History Museum's First Friday event. (Mark6mauno, via CC BY-SA 2.0.)

Friday, May 6: 5 - 10 p.m.

First Fridays

Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County

900 Exhibition Blvd., Exposition Park

Science, music, and cocktails intersect as NHM’s popular series returns. The science discussions follow the theme Seeds to Psychedelics: Plant Powered, focusing on alternative meats and how a shift in the food system can better the environment. Music by Empress Of and Loyal Lobos.

COST: $20 (nonmembers); MORE INFO

All Saints Episcopal Church in Beverly Hill presents a Benefit Concert for Ukraine on Friday, May 6. (Courtesy of All Saints’ Episcopal Church)

Friday, May 6: 8 p.m.

Benefit Concert for Ukraine

All Saints’ Episcopal Church

504 N. Camden Dr., Beverly Hills

The concert features the church’s internationally acclaimed choir and orchestra performing Mozart’s Solemn Vespers and Coronation Mass under the direction of Dr. Craig Phillips. All contributions will provide Ukrainian refugees with shelter, food, blankets, hygiene supplies, and money for relocation assistance.

COST: $15 - $25; MORE INFO

Fridays and Saturdays, May 6 - 28

Cabaret Macabre

Zombie Joe's Underground Theatre Group

4850 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood

The theater troupe welcomes back Brittany DeWeese's dark and dirty dance and burlesque production, standing on the edge of disturbing and arousing. Directed and choreographed by DeWeese. The show contains short sequences of strobe effects. For ages 17+.

COST: $20 - $25; MORE INFO

Saturday, May 7 - Sunday, May 8

Concept Art Association Gallery Show

Gallery Nucleus

210 E. Main St., Alhambra

View art from the Concept Art Association's First Gallery Show. The association elevates the work of concept artists, their art, and contributions to the entertainment industries. There’s a sci-fi/fantasy-themed drink-and-draw reception at the gallery from 5-8 p.m. On Sunday at 6, there’s a panel on "How to Get Into The Industry" featuring CAA mentors: Imogene Chayes, Greg Hopwood, Shae Shatz, and David Tilton.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Saturday, May 7: 11 a.m.

"Revenge Of" Presents: Free Comic Book Day!

Revenge Of

3420 Eagle Rock Blvd., Glassell Park

Many comic book stores are celebrating Free Comic Book Day, but the new-ish Glassell Park shop also celebrates with free ice cream from Original Supercool Creamery. Both giveaways start at 11 a.m., until they run out. While at Revenge Of, shop for toys, graphic novels, or play one of their pinball machines.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Saturday, May 7: 4 - 8 p.m.

Deep Routes

Union Station

800 N. Alameda St., downtown L.A.

To celebrate the “Deep Routes” radio series, Metro Art Presents and Dublab host a free music event on Saturday. Watch performances by Jimetta Rose & The Voices of Creation, Thee Illusions, Anna Luisa Petrisko, Tongva singers Jessa and Tina Calderon, and Lealani. DJ sets from Domenic Priore & Becky Ebenkamp, Ruben Molina, Sam Sweet (All Night Menu), Spiñorita, Xandão, and DJ Paul V, with drag performer Love, Connie. Other highlights include an installation of a 1955 Seeburg J Jukebox stocked with the original 45s from Little Tokyo’s famed Atomic Café. “Atomic Nancy” Sekizawa will also be on hand to tell stories about the legendary punk hangout.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Saturday, May 7:10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

1st Valley Asian Cultural Festival

Pierce College

Entrance: Victory at Mason, Woodland Hills

Celebrate Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month at the festival that features music, dance, performances, art, children’s activities, shopping — and of course, food.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Saturday, May 7: 4 p.m.

King Lear Sneak Peek

The Wallis Center for the Performing Arts

9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills

KPCC/LAist partners with The Wallis to offer a sneak peek into their production of King Lear. There’s an outdoor reception at 4 p.m., followed by a conversation with actor Joe Morton, director John Gould Rubin, and KPCC’s own John Horn, and a segment of the technical rehearsal.

COST: FREE with RSVP

Saturday, May 7: 11 - 4 p.m.

Garden Block Party

Westlake Community Garden

599 Columbia Ave., Westlake

Levitt Pavilion and CultivaLA host a day of music at the annual CultivaLA Spring Health Fair. The organization works on healthy food access and wellness through people, social enterprise, and environmental justice. The event is part of We Rise 2022 , the annual community-driven initiative to advance health and healing across L.A. County throughout the month of May.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Humorist David Sedaris returns to Royce Hall at UCLA this Sunday with stories and readings. (Bryan Bedder/Getty Images / Getty Images North America)

Sunday, May 8: 7 p.m.

David Sedaris

Royce Hall at UCLA

10745 Dickson Ct., Westwood

The writer and satirist returns to Royce Hall, performing a selection of readings and recollections. His most recent collection of essays, The Best of Me, and the second volume of his diaries, A Carnival of Snackery: Diaries (2003-2020), both made the New York Times bestsellers list. Sedaris holds a book signing afterwards, with books available at the event.

COST: $39 - $109 (GA); MORE INFO

Upcoming

Friday, Sept. 16 - Sunday, Sept. 18

Win Tickets to Primavera Sound

Los Angeles State Historic Park

1245 N. Spring St., downtown L.A.

It’s festival season in L.A. and we’re celebrating by inviting you to enter our giveaway to Primavera Sound in Los Angeles, happening Sept. 16-18, 2022. It features epic headliners Arctic Monkeys, Lorde, Nine Inch Nails, James Blake, and Khruangbin. This is the first time this festival, usually based in Barcelona, comes to L.A.

Enter to win a pair of tickets.

Hike to the M*A*S*H filming location in the Malibu Creek State Park. (Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area is marked with CC PDM 1.0.)

Outdoor Pick

M*A*S*H TV Set Hike

For TV fans who remember the Korean War comedy-drama that ran from 1972-1983, Malibu Creek State Park served as a stand-in for South Korea. Visit the location and remnants of the M*A*S*H set in this relatively easy ~4.75-mile round-trip hike. The trailhead is located in Calabasas, not too far from Malibu, at 1925 Las Virgenes Road.

Viewing Pick

Anaïs in Love

The French comedy, written and directed by Charline Bourgeois-Tacquet, follows the titular character (Anaïs Demoustier) as she haphazardly searches for stability and love. As she goes through lovers, she finds herself falling in love with the novelist wife of the man with whom she’s having an affair. Anaïs in Love was released in theaters last week, but is available on VOD on Friday, May 6.

Japan House LA starts a pop-up ramen experience this weekend. (Courtesy of Japan House LA)

Dine and Drink Deals

