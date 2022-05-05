Best Things To Do This Weekend In Los Angeles And Southern California: May 6 - 8
Continue celebrating Cinco de Mayo on the 6th. Screen films from 1982 as they turn 40. Listen to live music and DJs at a dublab event. Laugh along to the humor of David Sedaris. Get ideas on how to treat the moms in your life this weekend.
Through Friday, May 13
1982: The Summer of Movies
Aero Theater
1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica
Los Feliz Theatre
1822 N. Vermont Ave., Los Feliz
American Cinematheque continues the film series dedicated to films from 1982. This weekend, watch films that are 40 years old — including The Thing, The Secret of Nimh, Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, Poltergeist, Pink Floyd: The Wall, and Tron.
COST: $8 - $15; MORE INFO
Friday, May 6: 6 - 9 p.m.
Cinco de Mayo Mercado
San Gabriel Mission District
320 S Mission Dr., San Gabriel
The city of San Gabriel hosts the annual Cinco de Mayo Mercado featuring a tribute to Selena by Grammy Award-winning artist Adelaide Pilar, a performance by Folkorico Sol de Fuego, artisan vendors and crafters, food trucks, kids' activities, and a margarita and beer garden by PEZ Cantina. Bonus: If you’re still hungry, the fest is walking distance to the Blossom Market Hall.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Friday, May 6: 8 p.m.
Thao
Teragram Ballroom
1234 W. 7th St., downtown L.A.
The former lead singer and guitarist of Thao & The Get Down Stay Down plays two nights in L.A. with her new band. Opening sets from Black Belt Eagle Scout and Quinn Christopherson.
COST: $27 - $30; MORE INFO
Friday, May 6: 5 - 10 p.m.
First Fridays
Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County
900 Exhibition Blvd., Exposition Park
Science, music, and cocktails intersect as NHM’s popular series returns. The science discussions follow the theme Seeds to Psychedelics: Plant Powered, focusing on alternative meats and how a shift in the food system can better the environment. Music by Empress Of and Loyal Lobos.
COST: $20 (nonmembers); MORE INFO
Friday, May 6: 8 p.m.
Benefit Concert for Ukraine
All Saints’ Episcopal Church
504 N. Camden Dr., Beverly Hills
The concert features the church’s internationally acclaimed choir and orchestra performing Mozart’s Solemn Vespers and Coronation Mass under the direction of Dr. Craig Phillips. All contributions will provide Ukrainian refugees with shelter, food, blankets, hygiene supplies, and money for relocation assistance.
COST: $15 - $25; MORE INFO
Fridays and Saturdays, May 6 - 28
Cabaret Macabre
Zombie Joe's Underground Theatre Group
4850 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood
The theater troupe welcomes back Brittany DeWeese's dark and dirty dance and burlesque production, standing on the edge of disturbing and arousing. Directed and choreographed by DeWeese. The show contains short sequences of strobe effects. For ages 17+.
COST: $20 - $25; MORE INFO
Saturday, May 7 - Sunday, May 8
Concept Art Association Gallery Show
Gallery Nucleus
210 E. Main St., Alhambra
View art from the Concept Art Association's First Gallery Show. The association elevates the work of concept artists, their art, and contributions to the entertainment industries. There’s a sci-fi/fantasy-themed drink-and-draw reception at the gallery from 5-8 p.m. On Sunday at 6, there’s a panel on "How to Get Into The Industry" featuring CAA mentors: Imogene Chayes, Greg Hopwood, Shae Shatz, and David Tilton.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Saturday, May 7: 11 a.m.
"Revenge Of" Presents: Free Comic Book Day!
Revenge Of
3420 Eagle Rock Blvd., Glassell Park
Many comic book stores are celebrating Free Comic Book Day, but the new-ish Glassell Park shop also celebrates with free ice cream from Original Supercool Creamery. Both giveaways start at 11 a.m., until they run out. While at Revenge Of, shop for toys, graphic novels, or play one of their pinball machines.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Saturday, May 7: 4 - 8 p.m.
Deep Routes
Union Station
800 N. Alameda St., downtown L.A.
To celebrate the “Deep Routes” radio series, Metro Art Presents and Dublab host a free music event on Saturday. Watch performances by Jimetta Rose & The Voices of Creation, Thee Illusions, Anna Luisa Petrisko, Tongva singers Jessa and Tina Calderon, and Lealani. DJ sets from Domenic Priore & Becky Ebenkamp, Ruben Molina, Sam Sweet (All Night Menu), Spiñorita, Xandão, and DJ Paul V, with drag performer Love, Connie. Other highlights include an installation of a 1955 Seeburg J Jukebox stocked with the original 45s from Little Tokyo’s famed Atomic Café. “Atomic Nancy” Sekizawa will also be on hand to tell stories about the legendary punk hangout.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Saturday, May 7:10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
1st Valley Asian Cultural Festival
Pierce College
Entrance: Victory at Mason, Woodland Hills
Celebrate Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month at the festival that features music, dance, performances, art, children’s activities, shopping — and of course, food.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Saturday, May 7: 4 p.m.
King Lear Sneak Peek
The Wallis Center for the Performing Arts
9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills
KPCC/LAist partners with The Wallis to offer a sneak peek into their production of King Lear. There’s an outdoor reception at 4 p.m., followed by a conversation with actor Joe Morton, director John Gould Rubin, and KPCC’s own John Horn, and a segment of the technical rehearsal.
COST: FREE with RSVP
Saturday, May 7: 11 - 4 p.m.
Garden Block Party
Westlake Community Garden
599 Columbia Ave., Westlake
Levitt Pavilion and CultivaLA host a day of music at the annual CultivaLA Spring Health Fair. The organization works on healthy food access and wellness through people, social enterprise, and environmental justice. The event is part of We Rise 2022, the annual community-driven initiative to advance health and healing across L.A. County throughout the month of May.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Sunday, May 8: 7 p.m.
David Sedaris
Royce Hall at UCLA
10745 Dickson Ct., Westwood
The writer and satirist returns to Royce Hall, performing a selection of readings and recollections. His most recent collection of essays, The Best of Me, and the second volume of his diaries, A Carnival of Snackery: Diaries (2003-2020), both made the New York Times bestsellers list. Sedaris holds a book signing afterwards, with books available at the event.
COST: $39 - $109 (GA); MORE INFO
Upcoming
Friday, Sept. 16 - Sunday, Sept. 18
Win Tickets to Primavera Sound
Los Angeles State Historic Park
1245 N. Spring St., downtown L.A.
It’s festival season in L.A. and we’re celebrating by inviting you to enter our giveaway to Primavera Sound in Los Angeles, happening Sept. 16-18, 2022. It features epic headliners Arctic Monkeys, Lorde, Nine Inch Nails, James Blake, and Khruangbin. This is the first time this festival, usually based in Barcelona, comes to L.A.
Enter to win a pair of tickets.
Outdoor Pick
M*A*S*H TV Set Hike
For TV fans who remember the Korean War comedy-drama that ran from 1972-1983, Malibu Creek State Park served as a stand-in for South Korea. Visit the location and remnants of the M*A*S*H set in this relatively easy ~4.75-mile round-trip hike. The trailhead is located in Calabasas, not too far from Malibu, at 1925 Las Virgenes Road.
Viewing Pick
Anaïs in Love
The French comedy, written and directed by Charline Bourgeois-Tacquet, follows the titular character (Anaïs Demoustier) as she haphazardly searches for stability and love. As she goes through lovers, she finds herself falling in love with the novelist wife of the man with whom she’s having an affair. Anaïs in Love was released in theaters last week, but is available on VOD on Friday, May 6.
Dine and Drink Deals
Check out the 411 on restaurant, bar, and food happenings in SoCal this week:
- The popup series, Ramen Discoveries, is a limited-time culinary experience (pictured above) that takes place at Japan House L.A. in conjunction with the exhibition The Art of the Ramen Bowl. The ramen popup spotlights seven different concepts including regional ramens (Tokyo, Kumamoto, Fukushima, and Yokohama). This weekend (May 6-8), taste Tokyo-style miso ramen from Tsujita Miso no Sho.
- Gasolina, the Spanish-influenced cafe in Woodland Hills, serves a great three-course Mother’s Day brunch menu for $29. Choose from options such as skillet eggs or a garlic shrimp sandwich, cherry and beet gazpacho or a Little Gem salad, and chocolate mousse or strawberry shortcake.
- Urban Plates locations are giving moms a Mother’s Day treat. On Sunday, the first 180 moms get a free chocolate pudding — and the first 50 also get roses.
- Just in time for Mother’s Day, the Bridgerton Afternoon Tea experience launches at the Millennium Biltmore Hotel on Saturday, May 7. The weekend tea follows the launch of The Queen’s Ball: A Bridgerton Experience, also at the Biltmore. Participate in a traditional tea party for $85 per person. Tickets are selling fast for this experience.
- The Kentucky Derby is being held on Saturday, and Topside Roof Deck at the Lido House Hotel in Newport Beach hosts a Derby Day viewing party from 1-3 p.m. Sip on Kentucky Bourbon cocktails and classic items (short ribs, Wagyu sliders, lobster rolls) presented with a twist. Come ready to place your bets and dress to impress — raffles and prizes will be awarded for stakes races and best-dressed patrons. Tickets are available for $25 per person.
- Support a good cause at the May8 charity event on the Grandmaster Recorders Rooftop in Hollywood. Attend an Aussie BBQ on Sunday, May 8 from 12-6 p.m. with DJs, raffles, and other fun, with 100% of proceeds directly benefiting those affected by recent flooding of the Northern Rivers in Queensland, Australia.
- Retail destination Row DTLA celebrates Mother’s Day all weekend, hosting a photobooth and bubbly bar pop-up courtesy of Bubble Tap Trailer. At Rappahannock Oyster Bar, check out a Mother’s Day brunch for two on Sunday — featuring a prix fixe menu that includes a dozen oysters, two entrees, and your choice of one dessert for $90. Brunch patrons also get their own bottle of bubbly.
- Silver Lake’s De Buena Planta launches weekend brunch service this Saturday and Sunday. Relax on the patio and enjoy plant-based Mexican-inspired cocktails, as well as dishes and cocktails including Huevos Rancheros, Fluffy Vegan Pancakes, Chilaquiles Verdes, Mushrooms & Waffles, and a Vegetarian Breakfast Burrito.