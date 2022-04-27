Win Tickets to Primavera!

There’s a new festival in town & they’re here to make their mark. 2022 will see the iconic Barcelona music festival, Primavera Sound LA, expand to Los Angeles with an epic lineup including headliners: Arctic Monkeys, Lorde, Nine Inch Nails, James Blake and Khruangbin.
How to Enter
- Enter the sweepstakes on this page.
- Look out for an email from LAist to confirm your email address.
- Press 'confirm' to complete your entry.
- Confirm your email address to complete your entry.
*General admission tickets are all ages, but you must be 18+ to enter the sweepstakes.
What You’ll Win
A pair of tickets to Primavera Sound LA (September 16 - 18) at the Los Angeles State Historic Park
When We’ll Announce the Winner
We’ll contact the winner via email on_______, using the email address they used to enter.
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. OPEN TO LEGAL RESIDENTS OF CALIFORNIA OVER THE AGE OF 18. BEGINS FRIDAY, APRIL 27, 2022, AND ENDS FRIDAY, MAY 11, 2022. LIMIT 1 ENTRY PER PERSON. SPONSORED BY LAIST (SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA PUBLIC RADIO).
- Primavera Sound LA will take place on September 16-18, 2022 at the Los Angeles State Historic Park in Los Angeles, CA.
- Primavera Sound Los Angeles is a new event from one of Europe's most highly regarded music festivals.
- 2022 will see the iconic Barcelona event expand to Los Angeles with a highly anticipated diverse lineup featuring Arctic Monkeys, James Blake, Nine Inch Nails, Lorde, Clairo & many more!
- The festival will open at 12:00pm each day. Event will take place rain or shine.
