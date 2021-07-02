Morning Brief: Newsom Recall Election, Another COVID-19 Surge, And Getting Outdoors This Weekend

Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

Good morning, L.A. It’s July 2.

California’s Lieutenant Governor announced yesterday that Gov. Gavin Newsom will face a recall election on Sept. 14.

“I believe we have chosen a fair and reasonable date for this election to take place,” Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis said in a statement. “It has always been my intention to choose an election date that gives election officials and the public ample time to ensure a smooth election with broad participation.”

The effort to recall Newsom has been gaining momentumsince February, after being bolstered when the governor was photographed maskless at an indoor dinner party after repeatedly admonishing Californians to mask up when socializing.

At the California Republican Party’s Spring Organizing Convention in February, CA GOP Chairwoman Jessica Millan Patterson called Newsom a “hypocrite” who is “arrogantly telling us how to live our lives while blatantly refusing to do the same.”

Newsom remained largely silent about the recall effort until March, at which point he tweeted : “I won't be distracted by this partisan, Republican recall — but I will fight it. There is too much at stake."

As of May, most California voters were relatively uninterested in the recall; fewer than half of those polled by the Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies said they have a “high degree of interest” in the election. That may be partly because both the recall and anti-recall efforts appear to be largely backed by very wealthy donors on both sides of the political spectrum.

The recall ballot will have just two questions. First: Should Gavin Newsom be recalled? And second: If he is recalled, who should replace him?

At last count, 55 people have filed a statement of intention to run, including former Olympian and reality TV personality Caitlyn Jenner, former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, and former Sacramento-area Congressman Doug Ose.

What Else You Need To Know Today

Weekend Reads

There's a lot going on in the world right now, and it’s hard enough to keep up with our day-to-day lives, let alone to stay current on the news. But if you have some time this weekend, here’s what you may have missed:

Domestic violence is the leading cause of homelessness among women in L.A. ( LAist )

Rafael Aguiar Bátiz, a master coffee roaster and buyer, emigrated from Sinaloa to Pasadena at age 15 to avoid falling into drug trafficking. ( La Opinión )

Britney Spears’ conservatorship is complicated — here’s what you need to know. (LAist)

An iconic burger joint in Watts is facing possible eviction by the city. ( L.A. Sentinel )

This Echo Park lingerie shop sells garments for all sizes and genders. ( The Eastsider )

Boyle Heights held its first ever Pride event. ( LAist )

Memo’s Munchies, a vendor in Boyle Heights, has a lock on the elotes market, including a few of his specialties: Hot Cheetos and Takis elotes. ( Boyle Heights Beat )



Before You Go ... This Week's Outdoor Pick: Rancho Palos Verdes Coastal Trail

Ranchos Palos Verdes (Photo by Dylan Andersen via the LAist Featured Photos pool on Flickr)

Work off those holiday weekend beers, burgers and hot dogs by heading to the coast for a moderate five-mile out-and-back hike with great ocean vistas, caves and coves. The trail is popular, so expect lots of company. Access the trailhead and park in the lot on La Rotonda Drive and the Trump National Golf Course parking lot.

Or, you could: Celebrate Independence Day with drive-in movies and fireworks. Hike a popular coastal trail. Attend Black L.A. Pride events. Catch Kool & the Gang. Take the fam to Bubblefest. Bring your appetite to a fantastic food market's reopening. And more.