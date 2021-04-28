Morning Brief: Mask Updates, Three Drive-Bys, And Starting Over

Full transparency: Although we’ve experienced a huge growth in readership, not nearly enough of our readers have stepped up to support our non-profit model. Please take a moment right now during our spring member drive to keep LAist strong.

LAist only exists with your help.

Stay Informed Sign up for our daily newsletters Subscribe

Good morning, L.A. It’s April 28.

Yesterday, the federal government announced that it is relaxing its guidelines for wearing masks in public.

Anyone who's fully vaccinated against the coronavirus can safely attend small outdoor gatherings without needing to wear a mask, said officials — and California and L.A. County are following suit, reports my colleague Lita Martinez. Even going to an outdoors event with a mix of vaccinated and unvaccinated people is allowed under the new guidance, as long as it doesn't get too crowded.

California's Department of Public Health issued a statement saying that the state will update its own masking guidance to reflect the recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, an infectious disease specialist with UC San Francisco Medical Center, says the guidelines still recommend wearing a mask while indoors, because of the heightened risk for infection.

About The Morning Brief The Morning Brief newsletter is sent mornings Monday through Friday. Subscribe to get it delivered to your inbox.

"Indoor gatherings are 19 times more likely to spread COVID than outdoors, and in fact, only 10% of outbreaks happen in the outdoor setting," he said. "The bottom line is, if you can control your environment, you have a very, very low chance of becoming infected."

Keep reading for more on what’s happening in L.A. today, and stay safe out there.

What Else You Need To Know Today



LAUSD high schools and middle schools began opening yesterday , though kids will mostly do Zoom classes on campus.

, though kids will mostly do Zoom classes on campus. In response to three reports criticizing its handling of last year's protests, the LAPD says it needs nearly $67 million and 50 more officers to improve its training and performance.

and 50 more officers to improve its training and performance. A series of three drive-by shootings between USC and downtown Los Angeles ended early yesterday morning in Orange County, and left three men dead, including the suspected gunman.

in Orange County, and left three men dead, including the suspected gunman. L.A. Democratic Assemblyman Miguel Santiago’s Assembly Bill 570 would let adult children extend healthcare coverage to their older parents.

Before You Go … Want (Need) To Start A New Career But Don't Know How? We Got You

Are you one of the thousands of Californians who’ve lost their jobs due to the pandemic?

It’s been hardest on people without a college degree, particularly Latinas and Latinos. And many low-wage jobs, especially in service and retail, are not expected to come back.

Maybe you’re trying to figure out what to do next — if so, we’re here to help. We're hosting a virtual event, " How To Start A New Career ," on Wednesday, April 28 at 6:30 p.m., where career and higher education experts will answer audience questions, live.