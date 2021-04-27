Support for LAist comes from
News

Shootings Between LA and Orange County Leave Three Dead

By  Monica Bushman
Published Apr 27, 2021 12:46 PM
Police vehicles surround the car of a man who allegedly shot three people in Los Angeles, killing two of them.
A suspected gunman, who fatally shot two people, led police on a car chase on the 91 Freeway and it ended with officers firing their weapons in an exchange with the suspect, leaving him dead.
(Courtesy of LAPD)
A series of three drive-by shootings between USC and downtown Los Angeles ended early this morning in Orange County, and left three men dead, including the suspected gunman.

The LAPD says officers responded to the first shooting just before 1 a.m. near Figueroa and Exposition, where a man was grazed in the head by a bullet.

The suspect then drove up separately to two other drivers along Figueroa, fatally shooting them both.

LAPD spokesman Raul Jovel says that's when officers chased the suspect all the way to Fullerton, where police spike strips stopped his white Jeep Cherokee on the westbound 91 freeway.

SWAT officers were then called in to negotiate with the man after he refused to surrender, and used tear gas to try to get him out.

"They tried to have the suspect talk to a family member, that was unsuccessful,” Jovel said. “At one point the suspect fired at the officers, resulted in an officer involved shooting. The suspect was hit by gunfire and was pronounced dead at scene."

Police have not publicly identified the driver, though investigators are speaking to members of his family to try to determine what may have led to the shootings.

We will update this story as more information comes in.

