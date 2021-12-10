Morning Brief: LAUSD’s New Leader, Garcetti’s Nomination, And A BIPOC Holiday Market

Your tax-deductible gift today powers our reporters and keeps us independent. We rely on you, our reader, not paywalls to stay funded because we believe important news and information should be freely accessible to all.

Start your day with LAist Sign up for the Morning Brief, delivered weekdays. Subscribe

Good morning, L.A. It’s Dec. 10.

As you know, LAist runs on your support — and right now, we have a special offer on the table. Fellow LAist readers Janice and Larry Hoffmann will match your donation to LAist, dollar for dollar, up to $10,000. So if you can, please take a moment and make your year-end tax-deductible gift to LAist today !

And now, back to the news…

Following the departure of L.A. Unified School District Superintendent Austin Beutner, the school board has announced his replacement: Alberto Carvalho, the current leader of the Miami-Dade public school system.

The announcement was made yesterday, and the board’s vote in favor of Carvalho was unanimous. He will take over immediately.

In Miami, Carvalho’s tenure has been long and somewhat splashy. Just as he was picked to run the Miami-Dade school system in 2008, a slew of emails were released exposing his brief affair with a much younger education reporter at the Miami Herald. Carvalho was married at the time.

He nevertheless was appointed to the position of superintendent, and under his guidance, the district’s graduation rate increased 31 percentage points.

This year, Carvalho defied Florida state law by requiring that masks be worn in schools when students returned to in-person learning. The mandate was dropped in November, but in a recent op-ed, the Miami Herald commended his efforts:

“Carvalho should be praised for his heroic stance to guarantee the health and safety — indeed, the very lives — of students, faculty, administrators and staff members as they returned to in-person learning in the face of Gov. DeSantis’ threat to defund the nation’s fourth-largest district if it violated his ban on mask mandates.”

About The Morning Brief The Morning Brief newsletter is sent mornings Monday through Friday. Subscribe to get it delivered to your inbox.

Carvalho will become LAUSD’s fourth non-interim superintendent in the past 10 years.

Keep reading for more on what’s happening in L.A., and stay safe out there.



What Else You Need To Know Today

Weekend Reads

There's a lot going on in the world right now, and it’s hard enough to keep up with our day-to-day lives, let alone to stay current on the news. But if you have some time this weekend, here’s what you may have missed:

South Korean supergroup BTS helped inject millions into L.A.’s economy. ( LAist )

L.A.’s new redistricting plan has some Asian-majority cities in the San Gabriel Valley concerned. ( LAist )

Safe Sleep Village, L.A.’s first city-funded homeless camp, provides the unhoused with basic necessities. ( KCRW )

Ready for a cheerful dose of winter cocktails? Here are some of the city’s best. ( LAist )

Kamilah V. Moore is the 29-year-old activist elected to chair California’s task force designed to study and propose suggestions for reparations. ( L.A. Watts Times )

L.A. District Attorney George Gascón stopped charging many misdemeanors. Here’s why. ( LAist )

Looking for some local gifts to buy for your loved ones? We’ve got you covered. ( LAist )

Tamales are a key part of Christmas. Here’s where to find L.A.’s best. ( L.A. Taco )

Before You Go ... This Week's Outdoor Pick: In Todo's BIPOC Holiday Market

A holiday wreath. (Tim Mossholder / Unsplash)

In Todo, an organization that brings visibility to BIPOC artists, designers and makers, holds its first in-person marketplace at Mack Sennett Studios in Silver Lake this weekend. At the indoor and outdoor event, shop for holiday gifts including apparel, handmade crafts, home goods and specialty items. Food and drinks from local artisanal vendors will also be available for purchase.

Or, you could: Head to the ocean to catch an illuminated boat parade. Laugh as Hallmark holiday movies get the musical improv treatment. Celebrate the season's music and dance traditions at Nochebuena or The Nutcracker. Drive to the desert for an electronic music festival. And more.