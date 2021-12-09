How To Find Shelters Now Open For Winter In LA County

Your tax-deductible gift today powers our reporters and keeps us independent. We rely on you, our reader, not paywalls to stay funded because we believe important news and information should be freely accessible to all.

L.A. County is providing more than 300 shelter beds for those who want to get out of the bad weather this winter through its Winter Shelter Program. Most of the beds are available at six of the 11 shelter locations through March.

When the weather is especially cold and rainy, a few dozen extra beds are available at Weather-Activated Shelters. Those open if at least two of the following conditions exist:



Two consecutive days where daytime temperature highs are below 50 degrees

Nighttime lows are below 40 degrees

One or more consecutive days of heavy rainfall

With a storm in the forecast next week, LAHSA Chief Program Officer Molly Rysman anticipates needing those beds.

“We're monitoring the weather every day right now to figure out if we're going to keep them open over the weekend. Or if they'll close and then reopen on Monday when the storm hits,” Rysman said.

LAHSA also provides a "Find A Shelter" app that helps anyone in need of shelter to find an available bed. The following shelters are currently listed and information is also available in Spanish.



Winter Shelters

Pacoima Church

Provider: Hope of the Valley

Location: Confidential, please call

Phone: (818) 257-8521

Beds: 57

Co-ed

Weingart Center



Provider: Weingart Assn.

Location: 566 S. San Pedro St., Los Angeles, 90013

Phone: (213) 689-2152

Beds: 49

Co-ed

Athens Park



Provider: Home At Last

Location: 12603 S.Broadway Los Angeles, 90061

Phone: (213) 689-2152

Beds: 63

Co-ed

Bryant Temple Women's Shelter



Provider: Bryant Temple CDC

Location: 12514 W. Vernon Ave Los Angeles, 90047

Phone: (323) 792-4162

Beds: 20

Women

Long Beach WSP



Provider: Volunteers of America

Location: 1718-1722 Hayes St., Long Beach, 90813

Phone: (213) 328-9928

Beds: 45

Co-ed

HAL Facility



Provider: Home at Last

Location: 8311 S. Western Ave Los Angeles, 90047

Phone: (323) 909-5913

Beds: 30

Women

Weather-Activated Shelters

Glassell Park



Provider: First to Serve

Location: 3650 Verdugo Rd., Long Angeles, 90065

Phone: (424) 542-1373

Beds: 30

Co-ed

Alondra Park



Provider: Home at Last

Location: 3535 Redondo Beach Blvd., Torrance, 90501

Phone: (888) 527-9797

Beds: 37

Co-ed

Barriers To Seeking Shelter

Unhoused activist Theo Henderson says there are a lot of barriers to using the winter shelters, including a two-bag limit.

“You have to basically give up all types of freedoms and all types of mobility and autonomy to just navigate that,” Henderson said.

Rysman says that LAHSA has been able to address some of those barriers, such as allowing service animals.

Those who need a bed must call ahead for availability and use a designated shuttle. For more information on reserving a bed and shuttle locations, people can call the Winter Shelter hotline 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at (800) 548-6047.