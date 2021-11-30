Where To Sip LA's Best Winter Holiday Cocktails

Your tax-deductible gift today powers our reporters and keeps us independent. We rely on you, our reader, not paywalls to stay funded because we believe important news and information should be freely accessible to all.

Start your day with LAist Sign up for the Morning Brief, delivered weekdays. Subscribe

It's the most wonderful time of the year! Maybe not for your wallet or your waistline or your ability to stay calm around your COVID-denying, anti-mask wackadoo relatives. But it is the most wonderful time of the year!! It really is!!! And if it isn't, at least we have boozy winter and holiday-themed cocktails. Sip frozen hot chocolate, a pomegranate margarita or peanut butter and banana nog. Need to warm up? Try a soul-warming Irish coffee or a hot tequila cider. With California's loosened takeout alcohol laws, many bars and restaurants are offering a wealth of wintry libations to-go.

The Light the Menorah cocktail at Akasha in Culver City. (Courtesy of )

Akasha's Light the Menorah

For the second year, Akasha 's annual Vodka and Latkes Hanukkah menu is available for takeout and it includes four holiday cocktails (12-ounce bottles, $25 each). Choose from the Jelly Doughnut with apricot jam and cranberry-infused vodka or the Light the Menorah, a take on a lavender lemon drop.



9543 Culver Blvd., Culver City.

The Christmas Vacation cocktail at AOC. (Suzanne Lanza/AOC)

AOC's Christmas Vacation

The Brentwood and 3rd Street locations of Suzanne Goin and Caroline Styne's restaurant, AOC , just debuted winter cocktails by new head barman Ignacio Murillo. His Christmas Vacation ($16) — made with tequila, mezcal, pomegranate, house velvet falernum and lime — is an homage to his grandmother who used to make a punch with pomegranate juice, cinnamon and cloves. His grandfather was the rascal who topped it with tequila. “I knew I wanted to recreate something similar for the holidays," Murillo says. "To get that great spicy component, I made a house velvet falernum — a traditional Caribbean liqueur that adds zippy flavors of clove, ginger, and allspice — to the drink."



8700 West 3rd St., Beverly Grove.

11648 San Vicente Blvd., Brentwood.

The Winter Solstice at Bar Bohemien in Culver City. (Courtesy of Bar Bohemien )

Bar Bohémien's Winter Solstice

Take in the sunset and atop Culver City's Citizen Public Market while sipping this refreshing Bar Bohémien cocktail. Made with vodka, pear juice, spiced pear liqueur, lemon and soda, the Winter Solstice ($15) goes down easy and is perfect for quenching that post-shopping spree thirst.

9355 Culver Blvd., Culver City.

The Strawberry Nog at Big Bar in Los Feliz. (Eugene Lee/Big Bar)

Big Bar's Strawberry Nog

For an L.A. holiday vibe, Big Bar's Strawberry Nog ($16), made with strawberry brandy, is meant to be enjoyed on an 80-degree December day. If you're looking for something to take home, Big Bar has brought back its holiday cocktail kits, which were popular last year. Their martini, Old Fashioned and mezcal margarita kits make a great hostess gift, even if you're only hosting yourself. Baby, if it's cold outside, grab a seat at the Los Feliz bar and order a hot toddy, an Irish coffee or a hot tequila cider.



1929 Hillhurst Ave., Los Feliz.

The Grandma's Marmalade cocktail at Corner Door in Culver City. (Courtesy of )

Corner Door's Grandma's Marmalade

Corner Door is reopening on November 27 but only on Fridays and Saturdays, at least for now. The Culver City spot is decked out in festive decor and serves eggnog, mulled wine as well as original cocktails. We're partial to Grandma's Marmalade ($15), a mix of bourbon, lemon, rosemary, marmalade and orange-maple foam.



12477 W. Washington Blvd., Culver City.

The Tis the Season cocktail at El Granjero Cantina in the Farmers Market at Third and Fairfax. (Caroline Pardilla for LAist)

El Granjero Cantina's Tis the Season Margarita

Holiday shopping is thirsty work. Take a margarita break at El Granjero Cantina in the Original Farmers Market. The casual Mexican restaurant, which has Redbird ties, is conveniently located where the market ends and the Grove begins. It's celebrating the holidays with a five-drink menu featuring a Tis the Season Margarita ($15) with mezcal, pomegranate, grapefruit and Grand Marnier. There's also the Mrs. Claus' Martini with blanco tequila, coffee liqueur and pumpkin spice syrup.



6333 W. 3rd St., Fairfax.

The Scouts Honor cocktail at Employees Only. (Courtesy of Employees Only)

Employees Only's Scout’s Honor

It doesn't feel like Christmas without peppermint. Employees Only has just the thing. Its Scout's Honor ($17) drink is a potent and decadent mixture of scotch, bourbon, mint Fernet and orange bitters topped with a citrus cream float and dark chocolate shavings.



7953 Santa Monica Blvd., West Hollywood.

The LA Confidential cocktail at Fanny's at the Academy Museum. (Kristina Cox)

Fanny's LA Confidential

Since fall is a great time for Black Mission figs, Fanny's at the Academy Museum makes them into a jam. Then, barman Julian Cox uses it for his LA Confidential ($19), a cozy vodka drink with cinnamon and nutmeg. "Barrel-aged bitters also add complexity and more warming flavors, reinforcing the whimsical feel of holiday eating and drinking," Cox says.



6067 Wilshire Blvd., Miracle Mile.

The Summer Babe cocktail at Genever in Historic Filipinotown. (Courtesy of )

Genever's Summerbabe (Winter Version)

Inspired by the old Pavement song, bar director Kelso Norris created a seasonal White Negroni variation. "I feel like the title is perfect for Los Angeles, where our winter is like the most beautiful summer everywhere else," she says. She describes the flavor profile as warm citrus, saffron, ginger and EG Xmas Gin, which "gives it an extra wintery boost with frankincense and myrrh."



3123 Beverly Blvd., Historic Filipinotown.

The Eight Crazy Nights cocktail at Here & Now in DTLA. (Courtesy of )

Here & Now's Eight Crazy Nights

Holiday pop-up Blitzen's has once again taken over DTLA bar Here & Now with snow flurries on the patio, live carolers and holiday burlesque. Fueling the festivities are cocktails such as Eight Crazy Nights ($16), made with tequila, East India Solera sherry, hibiscus warm fruit punch and orange.



300 S Santa Fe Ave., Suite N, Downtown L.A..

The Blotto cocktail at Hippo in Highland Park. (Courtesy of )

Hippo's Blotto

If it's an L.A. winter, it might be too hot to sip a steaming cup of mulled wine. Thankfully, Hippo in Highland Park has turned the traditional holiday tipple into a refreshing spritz. Blotto ($14) is made with the usual suspects — seasonal spices, a bold red wine and dry curaçao. But where it earns its name is that boost of vodka and cava.



5916 1/2 N. Figueroa St., Highland Park.

The Mistletoe Mule cocktail at Lanea in Santa Monica. (Courtesy of Lanea)

Lanea's Mistletoe Mule

Take a load off and pull up to the bartop at this Third Street Promenade-adjacent bar where you can fuel up on tacos, holiday tamales and tequila. For a holiday pick-me-up, order Lanea's mistletoe-garnished mule comprised of vodka, mezcal, lime and cold pressed ginger.



217 Broadway, Santa Monica.

The World's Best Cup of Coffee cocktail at Lilly Rose at the Wayfarer Downtown L.A. (Eddie Sanchez)

Lilly Rose's World's Best Cup of Coffee

If you're a fan of Elf, the best Christmas movie ever, you're going to love this drink. Lilly Rose at The Wayfarer Downtown L.A. has included a boozy nod to Buddy (Will Ferrell) on its holiday menu, which features 12 seasonal libations. This bourbon cold-brew coffee cocktail is sweetened with maple syrup and garnished with "chocolate spaghetti," just how Buddy would have made it.



813 Flower St., Downtown L.A.

The Peanut Butter Banana Nog at Lock & Key in Koreatown. (Courtesy of Lock & Key.)

Lock & Key's Peanut Butter and Banana Nog

Bored with traditional eggnog? Lock & Key in Koreatown offers an unusual take starring two lunchbox faves, peanut butter and bananas, powered by Caribbean rum. If nog's not your thing, there's also a Cindy Lou Who vodka and cranberry drink served in a coupe.



239 S. Vermont Ave., Koreatown.

Lost Cove's Holiday Tiki Gift Sets

Improve any holiday party drink situation with Lost Cove 's hot buttered rum gift set ($45). The kit comes with a 375ml bottle of rum, a half pint of Lost Cove hot buttered rum batter as well as a rum barrel mug, Christmas straws and stirrers. There's also a kit ($65) with a trio of nog, a Dark & Stormy variation, that tub of hot buttered rum batter and ginger beer.



609 N. La Brea Ave., Fairfax.

Melrose Umbrella Co.'s eggnog. (Courtesy of Melrose Umbrella Co.)

Melrose Umbrella Co's Eggnog

If you're looking for one of the best eggnogs in town, stop by Melrose Umbrella Co where the ethos is "the best ingredients make the best drinks." You can't go wrong with an eggnog featuring a bourbon-cognac-rum blend, Madagascar vanilla, cinnamon and nutmeg ($14). Take a seat by the fireplace or on the outdoor patio and enjoy. Or grab a 32-ounce jar ($35) to go.



7465 Melrose Ave., Fairfax.

The On Dasher cocktail at Long Beach tavern The Ordinarie. (Courtesy of The Ordinarie.)

The Ordinarie's On Dasher

This year, Long Beach tavern The Ordinarie is the only bar in L.A. County doing Miracle , a national Christmas-themed cocktail pop-up bar with holiday-inspired drinks served in fun glassware, such as a T.rex wearing a Santa hat. For the pop-up, try the On Dasher ($16), a new drink that combines gin, vanilla liqueur, toasted marshmallow, cardamom, black pepper, lemon, cream and egg, topped with soda. The pop-up runs Nov. 26 -Dec. 30. Make your reservation now.



210 The Promenade N., Long Beach.

The Coquito at Redbird in DTLA. (Courtesy of Redbird)

Redbird's Coquito

Downtown's Redbird just debuted its new holiday cocktails ($16 each), a diverse collection of traditional and modern drinks. You can go old-school Christmas with a Tom & Jerry, coquito or glogg or you can try a new aquavit take on the Appletini. Stop by at the bar during happy hour (Wednesday-Friday 5-7pm) and a few of the drinks are $10.



114 E Second St., Downtown L.A.

The After the Frost cocktail at Ronan. (Courtesy of Ronan.)

Ronan's After the Frost

Ronan After the Frost winter cocktail ($15) is meant to evoke an early winter morning on a farm where the scents of grass, fruit and vegetables are muted by the frost. That's a lot to ask for a drink but the combo of vodka, Aperol, blanc vermouth, lime, pressed grape and celery leaf has a subtle fruitiness anchored by vegetal undertones.



7315 Melrose Ave., Fairfax.

The Ama La Vita cocktail at Sparrow in the Hotel Figueroa. (Courtesy of Casey Eiland/Sparrow.)

Sparrow's Ama La Vita

Hotel Figueroa's new Sparrow restaurant boasts beautiful drinks and this season it presents the winter-inspired Ama La Vita ($17). The rum and amaro cocktail, created by beverage director Carla Lorenzo, features Earl Grey honey, allspice dram, apple butter and winter spices.



939 S. Figueroa St. Suite 200, Downtown L.A.

The boozy Frozen Hot Chocolate at Upstairs at the Ace Hotel in DTLA. (Courtesy of the Ace Hotel)

Upstairs' Frozen Hot Chocolate

When it's warm out, the last thing you want is a scalding hot chocolate. So how about a frozen one? The version at Upstairs ($13), Ace Hotel DTLA's rooftop bar, will cool you down and it's made with coconut milk and coconut cream instead of milk. Don't skip vegan whipped cream topping.



929 S. Broadway, Downtown L.A.