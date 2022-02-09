Morning Brief: LA’s Insider Guide, COVID Sick Leave, And Where To Watch Super Bowl LVI

Important local news should be freely accessible to all, not hidden behind paywalls. If you like the stories you read on LAist and want to keep them coming, make a donation today. Your gift powers our reporting and helps keep you connected to your community.

Start your day with LAist Sign up for the Morning Brief, delivered weekdays. Subscribe

Good morning, L.A. It’s Feb. 9.

ICYMI, the COVID-19 pandemic is still ongoing here in L.A.; on Monday, officials reported more than 4,300 new cases, still much higher than our pre-surge daily average.

With that said, the Super Bowl is also still happening, and with it, hundreds of thousands of tourists are expected to descend on our fair city. And as long as you’re willing to check the haterade at the door, we welcome you with open arms!

We also want you to have an authentic and most excellent experience of Los Angeles, the city we here at LAist adore. So, my colleague Erick Galindo — a lifelong Angeleno — put together this insider’s guide. Don’t go sharing it with just anyone; make sure they can hang, first.

Here are a couple of Erick’s most beloved spots:

Sara’s Market in East L.A.



“This is perhaps the greatest corner store in the history of corner stores. Sara and Steven, the power couple who run this tiendita, are low-key geniuses who have made their former liquor store that borders the East L.A./City Terrace line into an epicenter of L.A. street food pop-ups.”

About The Morning Brief The Morning Brief newsletter is sent mornings Monday through Friday. Subscribe to get it delivered to your inbox.

Tacos Estilo Guadalajara in Lynwood



“These are my favorite tacos in Los Angeles, but I’ll cede the floor to Lynwood’s own taco bard Cesar Hernandez: ‘Underneath the [Tacos Estilo Guadalajara] sign is two church steeples, a nod to the neo-gothic churches found in Guadalajara, perhaps a warning of sorts to the religious experience of eating their tacos.’”



Full House Seafood in Chinatown



“There is a lot to recommend here since I've visited almost every weekend for a good chunk of my adult life. But if I had to pick one thing, I would go with the honey walnut prawns. Or maybe the mixed seafood soup. Or maybe the white fish in black sauce. Or the egg drop soup…”

Read the whole, wholly authentic guide here.

Keep reading for more on what’s happening in L.A., and stay safe out there.



What Else You Need To Know Today

The University of California will pay more than $100 million to settle allegations that several hundred women were sexually abused by a former UCLA gynecologist.

that several hundred women were sexually abused by a former UCLA gynecologist. Soon, someone other than Sheriff Alex Villanueva will likely be able to discipline and fire deputies for dodging vaccination.

There will be noticeably more law enforcement out in L.A. as the Super Bowl gets closer, but the U.S. Department of Homeland Security says there’s “no credible threat” against the game itself.

against the game itself. Here are some tips for navigating the clogged streets, transit lines, and pathways en route to the Super Bowl— or anywhere near SoFi stadium — this Sunday.

for navigating the clogged streets, transit lines, and pathways en route to the Super Bowl— or anywhere near SoFi stadium — this Sunday. A new California bill would require large employers to offer up to 80 hours of COVID-related paid sick leave, but it leaves out at least one in four workers statewide.

large employers to offer up to 80 hours of COVID-related paid sick leave, but it leaves out at least one in four workers statewide. The nominees for the 2022 Academy Awards were announced, and when it comes to diversity, almost nothing has changed.

Before You Go ... Where To Sip Micheladas, Soak In The Ocean, And — Oh Yeah, See The Super Bowl

There will be a DUI crackdown in L.A. over the Super Bowl weekend (Photo by Steve Cukrov via Shutterstock)

The countdown to the big game is on, and if you haven’t made plans yet, it’s time to nail them down. From the bay to the valley and beyond, we scoped out the best places to watch throughout the city, including spots for people who want to make a day of it and folks who’d rather stay close to home.