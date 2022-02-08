‘No Credible Threat’ Against The Super Bowl, Says Homeland Security Chief

Important local news should be freely accessible to all, not hidden behind paywalls. If you like the stories you read on LAist and want to keep them coming, make a donation today. Your gift powers our reporting and helps keep you connected to your community.

Angelenos should expect a heavy law enforcement presence across the region as the Super Bowl closes in, but there has been “no credible threat” against the game, according to the head of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

At a press conference Tuesday with local and federal law enforcement officials, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas also said his agency is taking measures “both seen and unseen” in the runup to Sunday’s game.

Inglewood Police Chief Mark Fronterotta said his department will deploy hundreds of officers around the stadium. “It will be a layered effect of security that will come through all the way as you come to the gate,” he said.

The L.A. County Sheriff’s Department plans to deploy approximately 400 personnel to the Super Bowl, including crowd control and tactical teams, human trafficking specialists, hazmat personnel and K-9 units, said Jack Ewell, chief of the special operations division.

You’ll also see more Sheriff’s deputies on Metro. “We are increasing our transit services deputies onto the transit system throughout the county,” Ewell said.

LAPD patrols will be fully staffed despite deploying officers to cover the NFL Experience at LA Live downtown, said LAPD Chief Michel Moore.

“The biggest challenge here is just the enormity of the event,” said NFL Chief Security Officer Cathy Lanier, adding that over the five Super Bowls she’s presided over, she felt that this is one of “the most prepared local jurisdictions” to host the big game.

L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti said working with federal and local law enforcement “has been seamless.” He called L.A. “the most integrated law enforcement area in the United States of America.”

No Drones!

Officials also stressed one big rule.

“Leave your drones at home on Super Bowl Sunday,” said Amir Ehsaei, special agent in charge of the counterterrorism division of the FBI’s L.A. field office.

You won’t be able to fly drones within a 30-mile radius around SoFi Stadium immediately before and after the game, and moderate restrictions will also apply throughout the week. If you break the rules, you could be fined and prosecuted, Ehsaei said.

In an interview last week, the FBI’s Kristi Johnson said when it comes to drones, her agency will be on the lookout for “the careless, the clueless and the criminal.”

Asked if the feds are prepared to shoot drones down, she said the FBI will have highly trained “ground intercept teams” at the stadium, “and should a drone cause any concern, we will be in the best position to try to mitigate any threat.”

Garcetti said he would be welcoming Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval in the next few days. While pledging to be impartial, Mayorkas, who grew up in L.A. and graduated from Beverly Hills High School, shared that he and the Rams have some deep history.

“As a young child, every single night, I laid my head to rest on a Los Angeles Rams pillowcase,” he said.

Frank Stoltze contributed to this report.