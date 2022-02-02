Support for LAist comes from
A hand-drawn illustration shows a landscape with the SoFi Stadium and palm trees superimposed with two football players in blue and gold Rams uniforms, one with a No. 9 jersey getting ready to throw a football and another reaching out to receive a pass.
(Dan Carino
/
LAist)
Play In LA
Super Bowl LVI
The Big Game is coming to Los Angeles.

A Metro SoFi Stadium Shuttle carries Rams fans, in blue, and 49ers fans, in red, back from the game at night. Some are sitting, some are standing. The side of the bus is in black, blue, and white and reads "M Metro SoFi Stadium Shuttle. Go Metro on game days. Shuttle buses depart C Line (Green) Hawthorne/Lennox Station. Over 4,000 parking spaces are available at C Line stations."
Transportation and Mobility
So You're Taking LA Public Transit To The Super Bowl. Here’s What To Expect
Cool views, lots of fans, and no unexpectedly astronomical parking costs.
Health
Health
Will Super Bowl Fans Get A Penalty For Not Wearing A Mask?
A profile shot shows the Rams mascot (yes, a Ram with horns) wearing a face mask with the L.A. team's logo.
News
News
Still Need Super Bowl Parking? Here’s What You Need To Know
A wide view of the inside of SoFi Stadium showing the field, seats and an overhead sign that says "Super Bowl LVI."
News
News
We Gambled On The Rams Game. And Now San Franciscans From Our Sister Stations Have To Say Nice Things About LA
The skyline of San Francisco has a speech bubble above it that reads "I 'heart' L.A." The photo illustration is against a bright yellow background.
Play In LA
Play In LA
Our Illustrated Guide To How The LA Rams Beat The San Francisco 49ers To Head To The Super Bowl
A golden ram is hoisted into the air by five illustrated figures in blue shirts. The illo reads: L.A. Wins!
LAist relies on your reader support.
Your tax-deductible gift today powers our reporters and keeps us independent. We rely on you, our reader, not paywalls to stay funded because we believe important news and information should be freely accessible to all.
