Morning Brief: LAist’s Mayoral Quiz, The Battle Of Chavez Ravine, And Jewish Delis

Good morning, L.A. It’s May 20.

On June 7, L.A. will vote for a new mayor.

Ten candidates are running to replace outbound Mayor Eric Garcetti: Karen Bass, Rick J. Caruso, Kevin De León, Craig E. Greiwe, Alex Gruenenfelder, John "Jsamuel" Jackson, Andrew Kim, Mel Wilson, Ramit Varma and Gina Viola.

We want to help you make the best choice possible, one that aligns with your beliefs. To do that, we've put together a very different sort of voter guide — we call it Meet Your Mayor. Think of it like a matchmaking quiz; you answer questions about the issues you care about, and we match you with the candidates who share your views.

For instance, what do you think about L.A.’s “anti-camping law”,” which bans unhoused people from camping on certain public property? Or, what do you think is the best strategy to address California’s drought?

You’ll take a simple 12-question quiz, and we’ll show you which candidates answered the questions in the same way you did. From there, you can see who your best match is.

Oh, and by the way, Monday, May 23 is the last day to register to vote online. You can register here.

Keep reading for more on what’s happening in L.A., and stay safe out there.

What Else You Need To Know Today

