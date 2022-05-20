Morning Brief: LAist’s Mayoral Quiz, The Battle Of Chavez Ravine, And Jewish Delis
Good morning, L.A. It’s May 20.
On June 7, L.A. will vote for a new mayor.
Ten candidates are running to replace outbound Mayor Eric Garcetti: Karen Bass, Rick J. Caruso, Kevin De León, Craig E. Greiwe, Alex Gruenenfelder, John "Jsamuel" Jackson, Andrew Kim, Mel Wilson, Ramit Varma and Gina Viola.
We want to help you make the best choice possible, one that aligns with your beliefs. To do that, we've put together a very different sort of voter guide — we call it Meet Your Mayor. Think of it like a matchmaking quiz; you answer questions about the issues you care about, and we match you with the candidates who share your views.
For instance, what do you think about L.A.’s “anti-camping law”,” which bans unhoused people from camping on certain public property? Or, what do you think is the best strategy to address California’s drought?
You’ll take a simple 12-question quiz, and we’ll show you which candidates answered the questions in the same way you did. From there, you can see who your best match is.
Oh, and by the way, Monday, May 23 is the last day to register to vote online. You can register here.
Keep reading for more on what’s happening in L.A., and stay safe out there.
What Else You Need To Know Today
- Since Sunday’s mass shooting in Laguna Woods, many Taiwanese immigrants have become more concerned about their safety.
- L.A. County officials unveiled new plans to help unhoused people find places to live.
- In a lawsuit, a dozen people allege rampant sexual abuse at MacLaren Children’s Center, a long-shuttered temporary home for foster children in El Monte.
- Activists are demanding reparations for descendants of the residents of three primarily Latino communities who were displaced in the so-called “Battle of Chavez Ravine” that made way for Dodger Stadium.
- Since last week, 101 sick and injured brown pelicans have been rescued by the International Bird Rescue at the L.A. Wildlife Center.
- The UC Board of Regents is discussing what they can do to make hidden curriculum less of an obstacle for first-gen students.
- Humans have long imagined life on Mars, and now, we have an idea of what it might sound like. Using a SuperCam microphone on the Perseverance Rover — which was developed at JPL in Pasadena — NASA has been able to eavesdrop on the Red Planet.
Before You Go ... This Weekend's Event Pick: 'Late Night! The Jewish Deli'
Check out the Skirball Cultural Center “I’ll Have What She’s Having”: The Jewish Deli after hours and grab a bite from deli pop-up stands while a DJ spins tunes. Other exhibitions on view: Talking Back to Power: Projects by Aram Han Sifuentes and Visions and Values: Jewish Life from Antiquity to America.
Or, you could: Party Off the 405. Eat your heart out at Eeeeeatscon. Take in Murakami’s first monograph exhibition. Attend AAPI Heritage Month Movie Night. And more.
