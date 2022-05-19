Best Things To Do This Weekend In Los Angeles And SoCal: May 20 - 22

Your donation today keeps LAist independent, ready to meet the needs of our city, and paywall free. Thank you for your partnership, we can't do this without you.

Party Off the 405. Eat your heart out at Eeeeeatscon. Take in Murakami’s first monograph exhibition. Attend AAPI Heritage Month Movie Night.



Friday, May 20: 6:30 - 10 p.m.

Late Night! The Jewish Deli

Skirball Cultural Center

2701 N. Sepulveda Blvd., Brentwood

Check out the Skirball’s latest exhibition “ I’ll Have What She’s Having”: The Jewish Deli after hours and grab a bite from deli pop-up stands while a DJ spins the tunes. Other exhibitions on view: Talking Back to Power: Projects by Aram Han Sifuentes and Visions and Values: Jewish Life from Antiquity to America​.

COST: $10; MORE INFO

Friday, May 20 - Sunday, May 22

2022 Festival of Preservation

Billy Wilder Theater at the Hammer Museum

10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood

Now in its 20th year, the festival showcases the recent preservation work by the UCLA Film & Television Archive. Watch a mix of musical, newsreel, comedy, animation, noir, and dramas. The 2022 festival opens with “News of the Day, Vol. 12, No. 258” (April 3, 1941), followed by the restoration world premiere of All That Money Can Buy (a.k.a. The Devil and Daniel Webster), also from 1941.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Fridays, May 20 and 27

AAPI Heritage Month Movie Night

Historic Million Dollar Theatre

307 S. Broadway, downtown L.A.

Grand Central Market presents two movie screenings to celebrate AAPI heritage with The Farewell (May 20) and Parasite (May 27). All month, guests of one of GCM’s seven Asian-owned food stalls will receive a complimentary pair of tickets to the night of their choice, which includes the screening and one parking validation for Grand Central Market’s parking garage. Asian American food and beverage brands will be available as concessions.

COST: FREE - $5; MORE INFO

Saturday, May 21: 6 - 9 p.m.

Off the 405: Zsela

Getty Center

1200 Getty Center Dr., Brentwood

The Getty’s free concert series "Off the 405" returns for the first time since 2019, starting the season with singer-songwriter Zsela, accompanied by DJ Slauson Malone 1. Arrive early to check out the museum’s current exhibitions , have a picnic, or purchase food and drinks onsite.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

The Broad opens a new exhibition of works by Takashi Murakami, which includes 'In the Land of the Dead, Stepping on the Tail of a Rainbow' (detail), 2014. (© Takashi Murakami/Kaikai Kiki Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved.)

Saturday, May 21 - Sunday, Sept. 25

Takashi Murakami: Stepping on the Tail of a Rainbow / This is Not America's Flag

The Broad

221 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A.

The Broad opens two new exhibitions this weekend. Murakami’s first monograph exhibition at the museum includes 18 works and immersive environments developed in tandem with the artist and his studio, Kaikai Kiki Co., Ltd. This Is Not America’s Flag showcases how more than 20 artists examine the symbol of the U.S. flag and its complex meanings.

COST: Free - $18; MORE INFO

Saturday, May 21: 12 - 11 p.m.

Just Like Heaven Fest

Brookside at the Rose Bowl

1001 Rose Bowl Dr., Pasadena

This music fest features indie artists from the early aughts, with headliners Interpol, Modest Mouse, The Shins, and M.I.A. — as well as Bloc Party, Franz Ferdinand, Chromeo, Santigold, and a dozen other acts.

COST: Tickets start at $139; MORE INFO

Saturday, May 21 - Sunday, May 22: 12 - 6 p.m.

Eeeeeatscon

The Barker Hangar

3021 Airport Ave Suite 203, Santa Monica

The food festival returns for an afternoon of musical performances, keynotes, panels, and food and drinks. This is not a one-price tasting festival — the food and drinks will be sold a la carte. Vendors include Broad Street Oyster Company, Ggiata, Harold and Belle’s, Pearl River Deli, and Wanderlust.

COST: $20 - $30 admission; MORE INFO

Saturday, May 21: 6:30 p.m.

Picture This!: Live Animated Comedy - 10 Year Anniversary!

Permanent Records Roadhouse

1906 Cypress Ave., Cypress Park

The art and comedy show returns to L.A. to celebrate its 10th anniversary. Stand-up comics perform while they’re being drawn live by animators, cartoonists, and artists. This week’s performers are Joel Kim Booster, Atsuko Okatsuka, Greta Titelman, Mo Welch, Brian Bahe, and Marie Faustin, with art by Mike Mayfield, Mike Hollingsworth, Ty Goodwin, and Ashlyn Anstee. This event is 21+.

COST: $10 - $15; MORE INFO



Saturday, May 21: 2- 7 p.m.

17th Annual Celebrating Words Festival

Vaughn G3 Academy

11200 Herrick Ave., Pacoima

This outdoor, family-friendly festival features a book giveaway of 1,000 books for all ages, in English and Spanish. One book per person. While at the festival, enjoy live music, poetry, artisan vendors, food, a book press and comics row, and community resources.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Saturday, May 21: 1 - 4 p.m.

A Spring Salute to Sidney Poitier

Amanda Cinema @ ARRAY

180 Glendale Blvd., Historic Filipinotown

Ava DuVernay’s creative campus hosts a film tribute to the late Sidney Poitier, screening two films that touch on racial issues that are still relevant today. At 1 p.m., watch No Way Out (1950), Poitier’s first feature film, directed by Joseph L. Mankiewicz, followed by Paris Blues (1961), directed by Martin Ritt — and also starring Paul Newman, Joanne Woodward, Diahann Carroll, and Louis Armstrong.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Sunday, May 22: 7:30 p.m.

Literary Death Match

Dynasty Typewriter

2511 Wilshire Blvd., Westlake

After a long hiatus, the literary event-comedy-game show returns to L.A., bringing together four writers who compete in a read-off, critiqued by three celebrity judges. The death match ends with a slapstick showdown between the two finalists to decide the winner. This match’s competitors are James Sie, Akilah Hughes, Natashia Deón, and judges Pamela Ribon, Emily V. Gordon, and Martha Kelley. Livestream tickets also available.

COST: $20 - $25; MORE INFO

Listen to classical music at a concert inside the Mt. Wilson Observatory. (Irina Logra)

Sunday, May 22: 3 and 5 p.m.

Sunday Afternoon Concerts in the Dome

Mt. Wilson Observatory (MWO)

RedBox-Mount Wilson Rd., Mount Wilson

Mt. Wilson Observatory's concert series returns this season, featuring classical music enhanced by the great acoustics of the 100-inch telescope's dome. Sunday’s program includes Beethoven’s Trio Serenade in D Major op. 8 for Violin, Viola and Cello; Todd Mason: World Premiere – Trio for Flute, Violin & Cello, 2021; and Mozart: Quartet for Flute, Violin, Viola & Cello in D Major K.285. The performers are Rachel Mellis, flute; Martin Chalifour, violin; Victor de Almeida, viola; and Cécilia Tsan, cello.

COST: $50; MORE INFO

Women Who Rock, a Gibson-Los Angeles benefit concert takes place at The Novo on Sunday, May 22. (Flor de Toloache, courtesy of the artists)

Sunday, May 22: 8 p.m.

5th annual Women Who Rock Benefit Concert

The Novo

800 W. Olympic Blvd., downtown L.A.

The concert — which raises funds to educate, support, and fund women-centric health research — features performances by Aimee Mann, Flor de Toloache, Emily Wolfe, Daisy O'Dell, and WWR Rising Star Contest Winner Graciela. All ages.

COST: Tickets start at $55; MORE INFO



Outdoor Pick

El Dorado Nature Center

Explore a 105-acre oasis in the middle of Long Beach at the El Dorado Nature Center . This great family outing not only offers chances to explore flora and fauna, but also two miles of dirt trails. Take a leisurely walk around two lakes, a stream, and forested areas. Stop by the visitor center — which is located on a small island — for educational displays and a gift shop. The trails are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday. Vehicle entrance fees run $6-$9.

Viewing Pick

Downton Abbey: A New Era

Remember when The Brady Bunch went to Hawaii for a family vacation in Season 4? Now it’s Downton Abbey’s turn. Instead of Hawaii, the Crawleys leave England to travel to the South of France. The family is unraveling the mystery of how and why the Dowager Countess (Maggie Smith) inherited a French villa. Most of the original cast — including Michelle Dockery, Laura Carmichael, Hugh Bonneville, Elizabeth McGovern, and Allan Leech — return. The film was written by creator Julian Fellowes and directed by Simon Curtis. Downton Abbey: A New Era opens in theaters on May 20.

Oysters from Kevin Bludso and Noah Galuten's cookbook, 'Bludso's BBQ Cookbook: A Family Affair in Smoke and Soul.' (Eric Wolfinger)

Dine and Drink Deals

Check out the 411 on restaurant, bar, and food happenings in SoCal this week:

