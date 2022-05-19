Best Things To Do This Weekend In Los Angeles And SoCal: May 20 - 22
Party Off the 405. Eat your heart out at Eeeeeatscon. Take in Murakami’s first monograph exhibition. Attend AAPI Heritage Month Movie Night.
Friday, May 20: 6:30 - 10 p.m.
Late Night! The Jewish Deli
Skirball Cultural Center
2701 N. Sepulveda Blvd., Brentwood
Check out the Skirball’s latest exhibition “I’ll Have What She’s Having”: The Jewish Deli after hours and grab a bite from deli pop-up stands while a DJ spins the tunes. Other exhibitions on view: Talking Back to Power: Projects by Aram Han Sifuentes and Visions and Values: Jewish Life from Antiquity to America.
COST: $10; MORE INFO
Friday, May 20 - Sunday, May 22
2022 Festival of Preservation
Billy Wilder Theater at the Hammer Museum
10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood
Now in its 20th year, the festival showcases the recent preservation work by the UCLA Film & Television Archive. Watch a mix of musical, newsreel, comedy, animation, noir, and dramas. The 2022 festival opens with “News of the Day, Vol. 12, No. 258” (April 3, 1941), followed by the restoration world premiere of All That Money Can Buy (a.k.a. The Devil and Daniel Webster), also from 1941.
COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO
Fridays, May 20 and 27
AAPI Heritage Month Movie Night
Historic Million Dollar Theatre
307 S. Broadway, downtown L.A.
Grand Central Market presents two movie screenings to celebrate AAPI heritage with The Farewell (May 20) and Parasite (May 27). All month, guests of one of GCM’s seven Asian-owned food stalls will receive a complimentary pair of tickets to the night of their choice, which includes the screening and one parking validation for Grand Central Market’s parking garage. Asian American food and beverage brands will be available as concessions.
COST: FREE - $5; MORE INFO
Saturday, May 21: 6 - 9 p.m.
Off the 405: Zsela
Getty Center
1200 Getty Center Dr., Brentwood
The Getty’s free concert series "Off the 405" returns for the first time since 2019, starting the season with singer-songwriter Zsela, accompanied by DJ Slauson Malone 1. Arrive early to check out the museum’s current exhibitions, have a picnic, or purchase food and drinks onsite.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Saturday, May 21 - Sunday, Sept. 25
Takashi Murakami: Stepping on the Tail of a Rainbow / This is Not America's Flag
The Broad
221 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A.
The Broad opens two new exhibitions this weekend. Murakami’s first monograph exhibition at the museum includes 18 works and immersive environments developed in tandem with the artist and his studio, Kaikai Kiki Co., Ltd. This Is Not America’s Flag showcases how more than 20 artists examine the symbol of the U.S. flag and its complex meanings.
COST: Free - $18; MORE INFO
Saturday, May 21: 12 - 11 p.m.
Just Like Heaven Fest
Brookside at the Rose Bowl
1001 Rose Bowl Dr., Pasadena
This music fest features indie artists from the early aughts, with headliners Interpol, Modest Mouse, The Shins, and M.I.A. — as well as Bloc Party, Franz Ferdinand, Chromeo, Santigold, and a dozen other acts.
COST: Tickets start at $139; MORE INFO
Saturday, May 21 - Sunday, May 22: 12 - 6 p.m.
Eeeeeatscon
The Barker Hangar
3021 Airport Ave Suite 203, Santa Monica
The food festival returns for an afternoon of musical performances, keynotes, panels, and food and drinks. This is not a one-price tasting festival — the food and drinks will be sold a la carte. Vendors include Broad Street Oyster Company, Ggiata, Harold and Belle’s, Pearl River Deli, and Wanderlust.
COST: $20 - $30 admission; MORE INFO
Saturday, May 21: 6:30 p.m.
Picture This!: Live Animated Comedy - 10 Year Anniversary!
Permanent Records Roadhouse
1906 Cypress Ave., Cypress Park
The art and comedy show returns to L.A. to celebrate its 10th anniversary. Stand-up comics perform while they’re being drawn live by animators, cartoonists, and artists. This week’s performers are Joel Kim Booster, Atsuko Okatsuka, Greta Titelman, Mo Welch, Brian Bahe, and Marie Faustin, with art by Mike Mayfield, Mike Hollingsworth, Ty Goodwin, and Ashlyn Anstee. This event is 21+.
COST: $10 - $15; MORE INFO
Saturday, May 21: 2- 7 p.m.
17th Annual Celebrating Words Festival
Vaughn G3 Academy
11200 Herrick Ave., Pacoima
This outdoor, family-friendly festival features a book giveaway of 1,000 books for all ages, in English and Spanish. One book per person. While at the festival, enjoy live music, poetry, artisan vendors, food, a book press and comics row, and community resources.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Saturday, May 21: 1 - 4 p.m.
A Spring Salute to Sidney Poitier
Amanda Cinema @ ARRAY
180 Glendale Blvd., Historic Filipinotown
Ava DuVernay’s creative campus hosts a film tribute to the late Sidney Poitier, screening two films that touch on racial issues that are still relevant today. At 1 p.m., watch No Way Out (1950), Poitier’s first feature film, directed by Joseph L. Mankiewicz, followed by Paris Blues (1961), directed by Martin Ritt — and also starring Paul Newman, Joanne Woodward, Diahann Carroll, and Louis Armstrong.
COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO
Sunday, May 22: 7:30 p.m.
Literary Death Match
Dynasty Typewriter
2511 Wilshire Blvd., Westlake
After a long hiatus, the literary event-comedy-game show returns to L.A., bringing together four writers who compete in a read-off, critiqued by three celebrity judges. The death match ends with a slapstick showdown between the two finalists to decide the winner. This match’s competitors are James Sie, Akilah Hughes, Natashia Deón, and judges Pamela Ribon, Emily V. Gordon, and Martha Kelley. Livestream tickets also available.
COST: $20 - $25; MORE INFO
Sunday, May 22: 3 and 5 p.m.
Sunday Afternoon Concerts in the Dome
Mt. Wilson Observatory (MWO)
RedBox-Mount Wilson Rd., Mount Wilson
Mt. Wilson Observatory's concert series returns this season, featuring classical music enhanced by the great acoustics of the 100-inch telescope's dome. Sunday’s program includes Beethoven’s Trio Serenade in D Major op. 8 for Violin, Viola and Cello; Todd Mason: World Premiere – Trio for Flute, Violin & Cello, 2021; and Mozart: Quartet for Flute, Violin, Viola & Cello in D Major K.285. The performers are Rachel Mellis, flute; Martin Chalifour, violin; Victor de Almeida, viola; and Cécilia Tsan, cello.
COST: $50; MORE INFO
Sunday, May 22: 8 p.m.
5th annual Women Who Rock Benefit Concert
The Novo
800 W. Olympic Blvd., downtown L.A.
The concert — which raises funds to educate, support, and fund women-centric health research — features performances by Aimee Mann, Flor de Toloache, Emily Wolfe, Daisy O'Dell, and WWR Rising Star Contest Winner Graciela. All ages.
COST: Tickets start at $55; MORE INFO
Outdoor Pick
El Dorado Nature Center
Explore a 105-acre oasis in the middle of Long Beach at the El Dorado Nature Center. This great family outing not only offers chances to explore flora and fauna, but also two miles of dirt trails. Take a leisurely walk around two lakes, a stream, and forested areas. Stop by the visitor center — which is located on a small island — for educational displays and a gift shop. The trails are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday. Vehicle entrance fees run $6-$9.
Viewing Pick
Downton Abbey: A New Era
Remember when The Brady Bunch went to Hawaii for a family vacation in Season 4? Now it’s Downton Abbey’s turn. Instead of Hawaii, the Crawleys leave England to travel to the South of France. The family is unraveling the mystery of how and why the Dowager Countess (Maggie Smith) inherited a French villa. Most of the original cast — including Michelle Dockery, Laura Carmichael, Hugh Bonneville, Elizabeth McGovern, and Allan Leech — return. The film was written by creator Julian Fellowes and directed by Simon Curtis. Downton Abbey: A New Era opens in theaters on May 20.
Dine and Drink Deals
Check out the 411 on restaurant, bar, and food happenings in SoCal this week:
- To celebrate his first cookbook — Bludso's BBQ Cookbook: A Family Affair in Smoke and Soul — Kevin Bludso and co-author Noah Galuten have partnered with The Proud Bird food hall to host a conversation, cooking demo, and book signing on Saturday, May 21 from 3 to 6 p.m. Those who RSVP in advance have the opportunity to purchase the new book for $29.99, snag some of Bludso’s famous sauces and rubs from his Hollywood location, and enjoy a complimentary taste of his famed BBQ brisket. Drinks are not free, but will be available at happy hour prices.
- Mélisse in Santa Monica is holding a swanky “Flavors of India” tasting menu dinner on Sunday, May 22 at 5:30 p.m., created by sous chef Shahzad Bhathena. To celebrate AAPI month, menu highlights include Kerala Moilee, a butter-poached halibut in turmeric sauce, and Raan-E-Mastaan, a coffee-crusted lamb. Tickets: $175 per person with an optional $125 wine pairing. $50 of each ticket will be donated to the nonprofit Off Their Plate.
- The 8th annual L.A. IPA Festival returns to Brennan’s in Marina Del Rey on Saturday, starting at noon. Hoppy IPAs have defined West Coast beer for a long time — and if you haven’t hopped off the IPA train, then this festival is for you. It’s a gathering of 60 breweries, submitting their best beers for drinking and judging. General admission starts at $38 and includes five beer tokens.
- For AAPI Heritage Month, Smorgasburg L.A. celebrates with pop-up guests and events this month. On Sunday, May 22, check out a massive AAPI Market at Smorgasburg, selling baked goods and savory foods from Brother’s Sushi, A-Sha Noodles, Chef Shirley Chung, Domi, Flouring, Gold House, Valerie Confections, and others. Listen to live music and play mahjong. Proceeds benefit AAPI L.A., the Asian Pacific Community Fund, and Off Their Plate.
- The Beverly Wilshire recently launched the Nouvelles Saveurs (New Flavors) residency with Chef T. Nicolas Peter at the hotel through the beginning of July. Peter’s culinary creations will be showcased in a newly built poolside veranda. The seasonal, five-course menu ($150 pp) includes items such as espelette seared scallop with Santa Barbara uni, grilled loup de mer with Dungeness crab, and a strawberry pistachio mille-feuille with Harry’s Berries. The residency is open for dinner from Wednesday to Sunday from 5 to 10 p.m.
- A Crawfish Festival runs Friday through Sunday, May 20-22 at Fountain Valley Sports Park in Fountain Valley. Enjoy second-line dancing, live music, karaoke, and cooking demonstrations. Admission starts at $5 — crawfish dinners, food, and beverages are extra.