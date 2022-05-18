For Taiwanese Immigrants, Church Shooting Stirs Long-Held Fears Of Persecution

Your donation today keeps LAist independent, ready to meet the needs of our city, and paywall free. Thank you for your partnership, we can't do this without you.

Simon Lin leads the Taiwan Center Foundation of Greater Los Angeles, where Taiwanese Americans can go for events celebrating their culture and food, take Taiwanese language classes — even sing karaoke.

Lin, who is also an anesthesiologist, is now worried about the safety of visitors to the center, located in a busy intersection of Rosemead across from a motel and donut shop.

“We are a small community center,” said Lin, speaking at a Wednesday press conference at the facility. “We don't have a budget to hire security,”

Lin said the Taiwanese Americans he knows have had their sense of safety shaken by Sunday’s shooting attack on a Taiwanese American congregation in the Orange County retirement community of Laguna Woods.

Law enforcement officials say the suspect, David Chou, 68, may have been motivated by a hatred of Taiwanese people, driven by political tensions between China and the self-ruled island that the mainland considers as its own.

Chou is himself from Taiwan and a naturalized U.S. citizen. Taiwanese society is divided over its relationship with China, with most preferring the status quo. There is, however, a tiny faction that, in a recent survey, favors so-called reunification with China.

Evidence collected by investigators indicate Chou’s pro-China leanings, and the Chinese-language World Journal reported that Chou had sent its offices documents entitled “Diary of an Angel Destroying Independence.”

Paul Chen, who chairs the center’s board of directors, said that older Taiwanese Americans are particularly upset by the attack on the Irvine Taiwanese American Presbyterian Church congregation and how it may have been politically-motivated. They grew up feeling marginalized by the ruling Kuomintang party led by mainlanders who arrived in Taiwan after World War II, using violent means to govern . In schools, Taiwanese speakers were told not to speak their native tongue.

Chen said many of the community’s elders immigrated to the U.S. in the 1960s and ’70s to flee the authoritarian rule of the Kuomintang, or KMT, that kept Taiwan under martial law until 1987.

“They immigrated to escape the injustice in Taiwan back then under the KMT system,” Chen said. “These are the folks who raise the most voice against those types of injustices, that one-party system and the KMT.”

Leaders at the Taiwan Center say they do not have a stance on Taiwanese independence, but that they are pro-democracy. In a statement they questioned whether Chou was connected to the China Council for the Promotion of Peaceful National Reunification. The Las Vegas chapter of that group told the World Journal that Chou was not an active member.

At the news conference, Taiwan Center leaders were joined by officials from the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department and Louis Huang, director general of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Los Angeles, which acts as an unofficial consulate because the U.S. does not recognize Taiwan as a country.

Huang expressed condolences to the victims of the shooting on behalf of Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and other top administration officials, and praised the church’s pastor and elderly church members who he said “fought bravely.”

“Hate crimes, or any crimes resulting from holding different views from other people doesn't justify any crimes to happen,” Huang said. “Taiwan, same as the United States, has zero tolerance against hate crimes.”

Taiwan Center leader Lin noted the suspected shooter had been welcomed by the elderly churchgoers — in the same way he said the center receives newcomers.

“Even if you may not speak Taiwanese, you speak Chinese, we still welcome you,” Lin said. “We never discriminate [against] you because of your language, your appearances, and/or your background.”

A room of mostly older Taiwanese Americans attended a news conference with community leaders who were joined by officials from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department (Josie Huang/LAist)

Lin said one of his friends survived the shooting on Sunday and had texted him photos of a bloody scene, telling Lin that he could no longer bear to keep them on his phone.

“Why this kind of people can take such a radical action to kill innocent people?,” Lin said to an audience that contained dozens of older Taiwanese Americans.

Capt. Mark Reyes, who heads the L.A. Sheriff's Department station in Temple City, assured the room that the number of anti-Asian incidents in the San Gabriel Valley is negligible.

“Specifically in our jurisdiction, you could be at ease but still remain vigilant,” said Reyes, pointing to a row of sheriff’s deputies standing in the back of the room.