We Explain L.A.
Morning Brief: Laguna Woods Shooting, Child Care Challenges, And Footwear

By  Jessica P. Ogilvie
Published May 16, 2022 6:30 AM
Yellow caution tape reads: "Sheriff's line do not cross." In the background is a low wall with the words Geneva Presbyterian Church and signs displaying info about services.
Police tape surrounds the scene of Sunday's shooting
(Jill Replogle
/
LAist)
Good morning, L.A. It’s May 16.

Yesterday afternoon, a shooter killed one person and wounded five others — four critically —  at Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods.

Those wounded were taken to a hospital, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. Authorities said the gunman was stopped by congregants who demonstrated “exceptional heroism” when they hog-tied the man with extension cords and took two weapons from him.

The shooting took place at a banquet after a morning service held by a Taiwanese congregation, officials reported, adding that between 30 and 40 people would be interviewed as witnesses.

The alleged shooter was described as an Asian man in his 60s by sheriff’s officials, who said he did not live locally. The victims were all senior citizens and all are Asian, the youngest person being 66 and the eldest 92.

The tragedy comes on the heels of a mass shooting in Buffalo, New York, which killed 10 people and wounded three others. That shooting is being investigated as a hate crime and terrorist attack. The gunman, who is 18, is a white supremacist.

Keep reading for more on what’s happening in L.A., and stay safe out there.

The Brief

What Else You Need To Know Today

Before You Go ... Stepping Ahead Through Stylish Footwear

A black man is pictured on the right side of the photo against a wall painted in bright colors. He looks off to the side. He is dressed in a button-up vest, tie and white dress shirt, and a newsboy-style cap.
Roosevelt Rose Brown is a shoe designer who uses his 20-year experience in the creative industry to lead other young Black and Brown creatives on the path towards success.
(Juan Posada
/
ArtCenter College of Design)

Roosevelt Rose Brown, a footwear designer and associate professor from ArtCenter College of Design in Pasadena, is encouraging local kids to embrace and pursue their creativity through his shoe design program.

With ”Designing Dream Initiative,” Brown visits schools in the L.A. area and teaches students about the footwear industry, as well as about pathways into creative career sectors. “[I] pretty much had to knock down those doors and figure that out for myself," he said. “I want to go back and make that pathway a lot easier for young creatives, especially in Black and Brown communities.”

