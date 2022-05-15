A Total Lunar Eclipse, Or 'Blood Moon,' Will Be Visible In LA Tonight

Your donation today keeps LAist independent, ready to meet the needs of our city, and paywall free. Thank you for your partnership, we can't do this without you.

A total lunar eclipse will be visible from Southern California Sunday night.

Bruce Betts, a chief scientist with the Planetary Society, said the moon go dark red, which is why it's sometimes called the "blood moon."

"The red color is basically all the sunsets' and sunrises' ... red light getting through the atmosphere and bending and getting to the moon, whereas the blue light is getting scattered," he said.

The Griffith Observatory will host a viewing party for tonight's event, at which amateur astronomers set up their telescopes on the facility's lawn.

A map showing where the May 15-16, 2022 lunar eclipse is visible. Contours mark the edge of the visibility region at eclipse contact times. The map is centered on 63°52'W, the sublunar longitude at mid-eclipse. Courtesy NASA)

Griffith Observatory president Ed Krupp said that a telescope isn't necessary, though. The eclipse will be visible without any accoutrements.

"Here in Southern California, the eclipse starts before the moon actually rises," he said. "So it rises partly, eclipses, and then just continues to get higher in the sky. Over the course of the next few hours, it goes into total eclipse and then emerges again."

With that said, experts do not recommend watching from the beach due to the likelihood of clouds moving in over the moon.

"Places near the coast, within ten miles, probably have the best chance for cloud cover," said Adam Roser, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

In honor of many traditions from around the world that believed lunar eclipses were caused by mythical creatures taking a bite out of the moon, Observatory staff will perform a dragon-banishing ceremony including banging drums and incantations.

Another total lunar eclipse will occur in November, after which there won't be another for three years.

"You never know about clouds," said Bett, "so I encourage you not to miss this one."

The moon will rise already in partial-eclipse with totality happening around 8:30 p.m. PST. If you're unable to see outdoors, the Griffith Observatory will offer a livestream: