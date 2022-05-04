Morning Brief: LA Abortion 'Safe Haven,' Welcoming Ukrainians, And El Día De Los Bukis

Your donation today keeps LAist independent, ready to meet the needs of our city, and paywall free. Thank you for your partnership, we can't do this without you.

May 4.

On Monday, an extraordinary leak from the U.S. Supreme Court was published in Politico , in which justices appeared on track to overturn Roe vs. Wade, the 1973 ruling that guaranteed the right to abortion nationwide.

The court has since confirmed the leak, although they maintain the decision isn’t final. If the vote does become final, though — which is largely expected — L.A. County has already taken measures to ensure it will be a "safe haven" for abortion care.

A motion from L.A. County Supervisors Sheila Kuehl and Holly Mitchell, which was introduced before the Politico leak, would direct county advocates to support a statewide bill intended to strengthen reproductive health care throughout California. The motion would help guarantee abortion access for folks whose rights have been restricted in other states.

At the same time, city and county departments are working with groups like Planned Parenthood Los Angeles to draft plans that will enable both residents and non-residents to receive the health care they need.

After the court’s decision was leaked, the following statement was released by California State Senate President pro Tempore Toni G. Atkins, Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon and Gov. Gavin Newsom:

“California will not stand idly by as women across America are stripped of their rights and the progress so many have fought for gets erased. We will fight … We know we can’t trust the Supreme Court to protect reproductive rights, so California will build a firewall around this right in our state constitution. Women will remain protected here.”

If Roe is overturned, it would have staggering effects on access to reproductive health care across the country.

Keep reading for more on what’s happening in L.A., and stay safe out there.

What Else You Need To Know Today

L.A. County will move forward with plans to create a new leadership position tasked with addressing the region’s spiraling homelessness crisis.

tasked with addressing the region’s spiraling homelessness crisis. Carol Downer, 88, of Eagle Rock, who’s made it her life’s work to ensure safe access to abortion, told us of the recent Supreme Court leak: "I’ve been expecting this.”

LAUSD has expanded a program that pays for wired internet connections in students’ homes, regardless of income.

that pays for wired internet connections in students’ homes, regardless of income. State officials have been sending incarcerated people on medical parole to a San Fernando Valley nursing home — one that was decertified by the federal government.

California schools are extending a warm welcome to Ukrainians who've fled the fighting in their homeland.

to Ukrainians who've fled the fighting in their homeland. President Biden said the reasoning in the leaked Supreme Court draft would mean "every other decision related to the notion of privacy is thrown into question," including contraception and gay marriage.

Before You Go ... El Día De Los Bukis

Joel Solís (L) and Marco Antonio Solís of Los Bukis hold press conference for the "Una Historia Cantada" Tour held at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on May 03, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Michael Tran/Getty Images / Getty Images North America)

The beloved Mexican grupera band, Los Bukis, recently announced their long-awaited return to L.A. The group will play the Coliseum on August 18, and in honor of the show, the L.A. City Council declared Tuesday, May 3, El Día de Los Bukis.

"When Marco Antonio Solís sings, we all speak the same language,” said Councilmember Curren Price, who authored the motion to declare the day after the band. “Until this day, you cannot go to a wedding, a quinceañera or a baptism without hearing one of their songs.”