LA County Is Poised To Become An Abortion 'Safe Haven' Amid Worries Over Roe V. Wade

With Politico reporting that the U.S. Supreme Court may be preparing to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark abortion rights ruling, Los Angeles County is poised to back state legislation that would create an "abortion access safe haven" here.

A leaked document released by Politico is reportedly a draft decision in the case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. A final ruling on that case is not expected for another two months, according to SCOTUSblog. Our newsroom has not been able to independently verify the authenticity of the leaked document.

The initial draft majority opinion, which Politico shared on its website, is written by Justice Samuel Alito. In it, Alito states: "Roe was egregiously wrong from the start."

L.A. County's pilot program would provide services to patients, regardless of where they live — and even if the Supreme Court overturns Roe.

The county's potential move would add to other recent actions taken to further secure abortion rights in California, following indications last year that the Court may overturn the precedent set by Roe.

"If Roe is overturned, states would have the authority to either ban abortions or impose restrictions that would restrict abortion access. Governor Gavin Newsom and California legislators have declared their intent that California be open to out-of-state women seeking access to abortion," reads the motion from supervisors Sheila Kuehl and Holly Mitchell. "Preserving women’s access to quality reproductive healthcare services is critical."

The motion was already included on Tuesday's board meeting agenda — before Politico's story appeared.

You can read more on the history of the Dobbs case at SCOTUSblog.

We will update this story as we learn more.