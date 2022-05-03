May 3 Is Now El Día De Los Bukis In LA

Your donation today keeps LAist independent, ready to meet the needs of our city, and paywall free. Thank you for your partnership, we can't do this without you.

Beloved Mexican band, Los Bukis, formally announced their long-awaited return to Los Angeles this summer as the Los Angeles City Council declared Tuesday, May 3, El Día de Los Bukis in L.A.

Los Bukis, a grupera band with members from Mexico City, Michoácan and Zacatecas, formed in 1973. The group gained popularity with the rise of grupera music, a sound mixing rock and pop with norteño, cumbia and banda played with modern instruments.

Their hit song "Tu Cárcel," was the breakup anthem for many Latinos from the late 80s to the mid-90s. The group's sound filled dancehalls and backyard barbecues providing the soundtrack to the lives of their countless fans.

Councilmember Curren Price authored the motion to declare the day after the band.

Price says Los Bukis’ music brings people together, saying in a statement: "When Marco Antonio Solís sings, we all speak the same language. Until this day, you cannot go to a wedding, a quinceañera or a baptism without hearing one of their songs.

The band broke up 26 years ago but reunited last year for a farewell tour, which included a sold-out show at SoFi Stadium, the group's first L.A. performance since 1995.

Now they're scheduled to play their final L.A. show on August 18 at the Coliseum.

