Morning Brief: ‘I Was Attacked,’ Booster Shots, And LA's Best Donuts

Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

Start your day with LAist Sign up for the Morning Brief, delivered weekdays. Subscribe

Good morning, L.A. It’s August 19.

On Saturday, KPCC/LAist criminal justice correspondent Frank Stoltze was attacked by right-wing extremists while covering an anti-vaccine rally outside of City Hall. After asking to interview a man who’d been bloodied during a melee, a group of the man’s friends shoved, kicked, and verbally assaulted Frank.

In a personal essay published yesterday, Frank tells the story in his own words:

"Something happened to me last Saturday that’s never happened to me in 30 years of news reporting in Los Angeles: I was attacked. I’m fine. But I’m mad as hell.

It happened on the South Lawn of City Hall, where I’ve gone hundreds of times … Just a few steps into the park, I noticed a man with a bloody bandage on his head. I asked what had happened and he said he’d gotten into a fight with 'antifa.' At that point, I identified myself as a reporter.

About The Morning Brief The Morning Brief newsletter is sent mornings Monday through Friday. Subscribe to get it delivered to your inbox.

He declined [to be interviewed]. He said he didn’t trust the media, that it twists things, even though I seemed like a nice guy.

His was the only visible face in a crowd of about a half dozen guys around him. They all had face coverings and dark glasses on. Some wore fatigues, others shorts. They looked to range in age from their late 20s to early 40s. All, as I found out an instant later, were very angry.

I walked a few feet away, then came back and started to ask the guy I had been talking to whether he wanted to talk anonymously. The men with him immediately started cursing at me and telling me to 'get the f*** out of here.'

When I told them that it was a public park, they exploded."

Read the entire essay here.

Keep reading for more on what’s happening in L.A., and stay safe out there.



What Else You Need To Know Today

The L.A. City Council unanimously approved an ordinance requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for all city employees and contractors.

requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for all city employees and contractors. A new L.A. County program will attempt to dispel myths about Trump-era efforts to take legal status away from immigrants who used public benefits like Medi-Cal and CalFresh.

Three of the Republican candidates hoping to replace Gov. Gavin Newsom used the debate stage to blame the governor for worsening homelessness and wildfires.

to blame the governor for worsening homelessness and wildfires. Research is well underway for a COVID-19 vaccine for children younger than 12, and the first shot for some kids in this age group is expected in the fall.

Booster shots for Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be available for all U.S. adults beginning next month, though not everybody may need one.

for all U.S. adults beginning next month, though not everybody may need one. For veterans experiencing mental health issues as a result of the recent events in Afghanistan, help is available.

Before You Go ... 30 Of L.A.'s Best Donut Shops

Mmmm...donuts (Photo courtesy Carly Diaz / Blue Star Donuts)

It's never a bad time for donuts, and if you're lucky enough to live in or around L.A., you have a plethora of fried goodness available. From Santa Monica to Downey, from classics to vegan interpretations, from bars to old fashioneds, these shops offer up L.A.'s best.