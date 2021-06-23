Morning Brief: Homelessness In Venice, An LAUSD Sendoff, And A More Inclusive Emmys
Good morning, L.A. It’s June 23.
And now, back to the news …
Earlier this month, L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva showed up in Venice with a cowboy hat on, announcing that he was going to insist that unhoused residents leave the area, accept services, or be arrested.
-
As part of the PR rollout of his effort, Villanueva — who doesn’t actually have authority in the city of L.A. — criticized City Councilman Mike Bonin, whose district includes Venice.
“The point is, Mike, if you did your job, I would never be in Venice,” the sheriff said during a Facebook chat.
Now, Bonin is implementing the next step in the city’s strategy. After reports that Villanueva’s people were successful in moving six individuals out of an estimated 200 into temporary housing, Bonin announced that starting next week, outreach teams from the non-profit St. Joseph Center will fan out to offer services.
In the Councilmember’s announcement of the project, he said of Villanueva's actions:
"The sheriff’s rhetoric and approach are damaging, as is the criminalization of homelessness. It leads to re-traumatization, breaks crucial connections with service providers, creates barriers to housing and employment, locks people further into homelessness or poverty, and can lead to displacement into neighboring areas. That’s why our effort leads with housing, and not with handcuffs."
Keep reading for more on what’s happening in L.A., and stay safe out there.
What Else You Need To Know Today
- A lawsuit alleges six L.A. County Sheriff’s deputies repeatedly punched, choked and tasered a Black man during a traffic stop last year, leaving him unable to see out of one eye and in need of multiple facial reconstruction surgeries.
- Mayor Garcetti's chief of staff has been placed on indefinite leave after a second set of Facebook comments surfaced that revealed her mocking several political leaders, including UFW icon Dolores Huerta.
- Los Angeles Unified school board members gave a warm sendoff to the district’s departing superintendent, Austin Beutner, during his final board meeting.
- Three business owners in Van Nuys reflect on surviving the pandemic.
- As we reflect on the past year, how do we continue to talk about race and racism in society going forward?
- Southern California's beaches will see some of the highest tides of the year through Thursday evening.
Before You Go ... The Emmys Just Got A Little More Inclusive
Like almost all Hollywood award ceremonies, the Emmys divide acting trophies between “actor” and “actress.” That black-and-white distinction doesn’t work for nonbinary performers, but now there’s change afoot.
Starting with this year’s show, the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences will allow nominees and winners to use the word “performer” instead of “actor” or “actress” on their Emmy nomination certificates or trophies.
-
