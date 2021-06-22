Highest Tides Of The Year Are Hitting SoCal This Week

You can power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today during our June Member drive.

Start your day with LAist Sign up for the Morning Brief, delivered weekdays. Subscribe

Southern California's beaches will see some of the highest tides of the year starting Tuesday night and going through Thursday evening.

National Weather Service meteorologist David Sweet said coastal areas of Los Angeles, Ventura, and Santa Barbara counties will see the highest tides on Wednesday and Thursday evening from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

"We're expecting astronomically high tides associated with the full moon, between seven and seven-and-a-half feet,” he said. “[It] could result in some minor tidal overflow, particularly on low-lying beaches."

Experts expect some beach erosion and some flooding in parking lots close to the water, but the water is unlikely to cause any property damage.

A high tide alert is also in effect for coastal Orange County through Thursday night.

