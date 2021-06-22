Support for LAist comes from
Climate and Environment

Highest Tides Of The Year Are Hitting SoCal This Week

By  Monica Bushman
Published Jun 22, 2021 12:55 PM
People on bikes ride on a cement path on a beach. Beachgoers with umbrellas and tents sit by the ocean in the background.
People bicycle along a beach bike path on the first day of the Labor Day weekend amid a heatwave on Sept. 5, 2020 in Santa Monica, Calif.
(Mario Tama
/
Getty Images North America)
Southern California's beaches will see some of the highest tides of the year starting Tuesday night and going through Thursday evening.

National Weather Service meteorologist David Sweet said coastal areas of Los Angeles, Ventura, and Santa Barbara counties will see the highest tides on Wednesday and Thursday evening from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

"We're expecting astronomically high tides associated with the full moon, between seven and seven-and-a-half feet,” he said. “[It] could result in some minor tidal overflow, particularly on low-lying beaches."

Experts expect some beach erosion and some flooding in parking lots close to the water, but the water is unlikely to cause any property damage.

A high tide alert is also in effect for coastal Orange County through Thursday night.

