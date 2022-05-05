Morning Brief: Homelessness And Domestic Violence, Dave Chappelle Attacked (But Okay), And Good TV
Good morning, L.A. It’s May 5.
Domestic violence is the leading cause of homelessness for women in L.A.
Whether they were forced to leave a dangerous situation with no money or nowhere to go, or were cut off from funds and housing after fleeing, almost 40% of unhoused women in L.A. say they’ve experienced abuse in the past 12 months.
And yet, the city is woefully unprepared to help them. My colleague Ethan Ward reports that 211 LA, which is intended to lead callers to local services and resources, does not officially assist unhoused single women who have no place to live because they’ve fled abusive situations. When those women are transferred to other services, they are frequently put on hold for up to 40 minutes.
Jami Taylor (not her real name), who has a tent set up in Beverly Grove, told Ethan she has “40 numbers” that she calls every day. Each time, she’s told the same thing: there are not enough beds.
“Your chances [of getting a bed] are as good as if you're calling a radio station to win Beatles tickets,” she said.
-
Jami’s experience is backed up by the numbers, said Emily Goodburn, who coordinates the domestic violence program at the Downtown Women’s Center in Skid Row.
“There is a huge shortage of DV (domestic violence) shelter beds in Los Angeles,” she said.
According to L.A. County Supervisor Holly Mitchell, money to help solve these kinds of nuanced concerns within the city and county’s vast housing crisis is now coming in, but only after decades of underfunding.
Keep reading for more on what's happening in L.A.
What Else You Need To Know Today
- LAPD officers and members of the Department of Homeland Security can be seen shoving and tackling abortion rights supporters at a protest in downtown L.A. in videos posted to social media.
- An L.A. County Sheriff’s deputy has been charged with an assault while on duty, and lying about it in a report.
- Coronavirus outbreaks are rising in L.A. County workplaces and schools.
- In an appearance at Planned Parenthood’s Los Angeles headquarters in South L.A., Gov. Gavin Newsom said California has begun the process of enshrining abortion rights in the state constitution.
- Dave Chappelle was apparently unharmed after an audience member rushed the stage and physically attacked the comedian in the middle of a performance at the Hollywood Bowl.
- Some California cities are exempt from recently implemented water restrictions. Why?
- Nearly half of unhoused people in L.A. who responded to a recent survey said they had turned down housing because of the intake process, desires for privacy and safety concerns.
Before You Go ... Is There Such Thing As Too Much Good TV?
Our current era of small screen entertainment has been called “peak TV.” But with so many streaming services, some experts wonder if things have gone too far. Production companies are struggling to find, nurture and keep talent, and honestly, at some point, it becomes overwhelming to choose between 75 million excellent and outstanding options.
Take a break from your current viewing schedule to read about it here.
-
-
