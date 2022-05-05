Morning Brief: Homelessness And Domestic Violence, Dave Chappelle Attacked (But Okay), And Good TV

Your donation today keeps LAist independent, ready to meet the needs of our city, and paywall free. Thank you for your partnership, we can't do this without you.

Good morning, L.A. It’s May 5.

Domestic violence is the leading cause of homelessness for women in L.A.

Whether they were forced to leave a dangerous situation with no money or nowhere to go, or were cut off from funds and housing after fleeing, almost 40% of unhoused women in L.A. say they’ve experienced abuse in the past 12 months.

And yet, the city is woefully unprepared to help them. My colleague Ethan Ward reports that 211 LA, which is intended to lead callers to local services and resources, does not officially assist unhoused single women who have no place to live because they’ve fled abusive situations. When those women are transferred to other services, they are frequently put on hold for up to 40 minutes.

Jami Taylor (not her real name), who has a tent set up in Beverly Grove, told Ethan she has “40 numbers” that she calls every day. Each time, she’s told the same thing: there are not enough beds.

“Your chances [of getting a bed] are as good as if you're calling a radio station to win Beatles tickets,” she said.

Jami’s experience is backed up by the numbers, said Emily Goodburn, who coordinates the domestic violence program at the Downtown Women’s Center in Skid Row.

“There is a huge shortage of DV (domestic violence) shelter beds in Los Angeles,” she said.

According to L.A. County Supervisor Holly Mitchell, money to help solve these kinds of nuanced concerns within the city and county’s vast housing crisis is now coming in, but only after decades of underfunding.

What Else You Need To Know Today

