News

Morning Brief: Homelessness And Domestic Violence, Dave Chappelle Attacked (But Okay), And Good TV

By  Jessica P. Ogilvie
Published May 5, 2022 6:30 AM
A woman holds a cell phone to her ear while sitting next to a tent. It is raining. A voice bubble pointing to her reads "Help." The entire illustrated scene takes place inside a box that's floating in dark void.
“The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results,” Jami Taylor said. “You tell them it works, something must be wrong with you.”
(Alborz Kamalizad
/
LAist)
Good morning, L.A. It’s May 5.

Domestic violence is the leading cause of homelessness for women in L.A.

Whether they were forced to leave a dangerous situation with no money or nowhere to go, or were cut off from funds and housing after fleeing, almost 40% of unhoused women in L.A. say they’ve experienced abuse in the past 12 months. 

And yet, the city is woefully unprepared to help them. My colleague Ethan Ward reports that 211 LA, which is intended to lead callers to local services and resources, does not officially assist unhoused single women who have no place to live because they’ve fled abusive situations. When those women are transferred to other services, they are frequently put on hold for up to 40 minutes.

Jami Taylor (not her real name), who has a tent set up in Beverly Grove, told Ethan she has “40 numbers” that she calls every day. Each time, she’s told the same thing: there are not enough beds.

“Your chances [of getting a bed] are as good as if you're calling a radio station to win Beatles tickets,” she said.

Jami’s experience is backed up by the numbers, said Emily Goodburn, who coordinates the domestic violence program at the Downtown Women’s Center in Skid Row.

“There is a huge shortage of DV (domestic violence) shelter beds in Los Angeles,” she said.

According to L.A. County Supervisor Holly Mitchell, money to help solve these kinds of nuanced concerns within the city and county’s vast housing crisis is now coming in, but only after decades of underfunding.

Read the whole story here.

Keep reading for more on what’s happening in L.A., and stay safe out there.

The Brief

What Else You Need To Know Today

Before You Go ... Is There Such Thing As Too Much Good TV?

A black and white image of a mid-century emblem that reads "Television."
(ccharmon
/
LAist Flickr pool)
Our current era of small screen entertainment has been called “peak TV.” But with so many streaming services, some experts wonder if things have gone too far. Production companies are struggling to find, nurture and keep talent, and honestly, at some point, it becomes overwhelming to choose between 75 million excellent and outstanding options.

Take a break from your current viewing schedule to read about it here.

