Photos: Hundreds Rally For Abortion Rights In Downtown LA
Abortion-rights supporters are starting to pour into the streets to protest the Supreme Court's draft decision, leaked by Politico, that will apparently overturn Roe v. Wade.
Protesters gathered Tuesday in downtown Los Angeles to march to Pershing square. By evening, the LAPD and members of the Department of Homeland Security were seen on videos posted to Twitter shoving and tackling protesters.
LAPD Chief Michel Moore said several demonstrators “began to take” an intersection near the square. The department issued a dispersal order and declared a citywide tactical alert.
Some people started throwing rocks and bottles at officers, according to Moore.
Another rally is expected for May 14; the Women's March Foundation and Planned Parenthood will hold a “Bans Off Our Bodies” event near L.A. City Hall.
Here’s what Tuesday’s gathering looked like: