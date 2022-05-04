Photos: Hundreds Rally For Abortion Rights In Downtown LA

Your donation today keeps LAist independent, ready to meet the needs of our city, and paywall free. Thank you for your partnership, we can't do this without you.

Stories like these are only possible with your help!

Start your day with LAist Sign up for the Morning Brief, delivered weekdays. Subscribe

Abortion-rights supporters are starting to pour into the streets to protest the Supreme Court's draft decision, leaked by Politico, that will apparently overturn Roe v. Wade.

Protesters gathered Tuesday in downtown Los Angeles to march to Pershing square. By evening, the LAPD and members of the Department of Homeland Security were seen on videos posted to Twitter shoving and tackling protesters.

LAPD Chief Michel Moore said several demonstrators “began to take” an intersection near the square. The department issued a dispersal order and declared a citywide tactical alert.

Some people started throwing rocks and bottles at officers, according to Moore.

Another rally is expected for May 14; the Women's March Foundation and Planned Parenthood will hold a “Bans Off Our Bodies” event near L.A. City Hall.

Here’s what Tuesday’s gathering looked like:

People listen to one of the speakers at the rally in Los Angeles on May 3, 2022. (Ashley Balderrama for LAist)

Members of the Department of Homeland Security confront a protester recording them in Los Angeles on May 3, 2022. (Ashley Balderrama for LAist)

A woman holds a sign referencing how long the fight over abortion rights has been going on. (Ashley Balderrama for LAist)

Los Angeles County is poised to back state legislation that would create an "abortion access safe haven." (Ashley Balderrama for LAist)

Two demonstrators outside a courthouse in Los Angeles, California. May 3, 2022. (Ashley Balderrama for LAist)

A law enforcement vehicle with its back window broken in Los Angeles on May 3, 2022. (Ashley Balderrama for LAist)