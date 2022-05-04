Support for LAist comes from
News

Photos: Hundreds Rally For Abortion Rights In Downtown LA

By  Caitlin Hernández
Published May 4, 2022 2:05 PM
A lower angle of a group of people holding signs for abortion rights. The clearest one says protest my future. Abortion rights are human rights.
A group of people at Tuesday's protest in downtown Los Angeles.
(Ashley Balderrama for LAist)
Abortion-rights supporters are starting to pour into the streets to protest the Supreme Court's draft decision, leaked by Politico, that will apparently overturn Roe v. Wade.

Protesters gathered Tuesday in downtown Los Angeles to march to Pershing square. By evening, the LAPD and members of the Department of Homeland Security were seen on videos posted to Twitter shoving and tackling protesters.

LAPD Chief Michel Moore said several demonstrators “began to take” an intersection near the square. The department issued a dispersal order and declared a citywide tactical alert.

Some people started throwing rocks and bottles at officers, according to Moore.

The Brief

Another rally is expected for May 14; the Women's March Foundation and Planned Parenthood will hold a “Bans Off Our Bodies” event near L.A. City Hall.

Here’s what Tuesday’s gathering looked like:

A large group of people sit one the ground with their protest signs. One person in the front appears to be crying. Their sign says stay out of my business.
People listen to one of the speakers at the rally in Los Angeles on May 3, 2022.
(Ashley Balderrama for LAist)
Two law enforcement officers stand near a protester as their phone is raised recording. One officer in the back is holding a weapon.
Members of the Department of Homeland Security confront a protester recording them in Los Angeles on May 3, 2022.
(Ashley Balderrama for LAist)
An older white woman stands in a crowd holding a sign that reads: "I am tired from holding this sign since the 1960's." Her face is unsmiling.
A woman holds a sign referencing how long the fight over abortion rights has been going on.
(Ashley Balderrama for LAist)
A close up of a sign in the air that reads make california a sanctuary state.
Los Angeles County is poised to back state legislation that would create an "abortion access safe haven."
(Ashley Balderrama for LAist)
In front of a sign for the United States Courthouse, two people with masks on hold signs up. The clearest one reads keep your bans off my body.
Two demonstrators outside a courthouse in Los Angeles, California. May 3, 2022.
(Ashley Balderrama for LAist)
A group of people crowd around a police car with a back broken glass window.
A law enforcement vehicle with its back window broken in Los Angeles on May 3, 2022.
(Ashley Balderrama for LAist)
