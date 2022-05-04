LA County Deputy Charged With Assault While On Duty, Later Lying About It

Your donation today keeps LAist independent, ready to meet the needs of our city, and paywall free. Thank you for your partnership, we can't do this without you.

Stories like these are only possible with your help!

Start your day with LAist Sign up for the Morning Brief, delivered weekdays. Subscribe

A Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy has been charged with an assault for an alleged attack on an unarmed woman in Chatsworth while on duty last year.

Deputy Konrad Thieme was also accused of lying about the incident on a police report.

Thieme and two other deputies responded to a call in Chatsworth on April 10, 2021, according to L.A. County District Attorney George Gascón's office. Thieme allegedly assaulted an unnamed 32-year-old woman, Gascón's office said.

After the encounter, Thieme allegedly falsified a report about what had happened. Some of the events were captured on video from his bodycam, Gascón's office said..

The charges include two felony counts of assault under the color of authority and one felony count of making false statements in a report. His arraignment date has not yet been set.