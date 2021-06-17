Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
True LA stories, powered by you
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio (SCPR), a member-supported public media network. Hear our news on-air at our partner site:

KPCC Logo

Live Stream Schedule In Person

Keep up with LAist

Our top stories delivered weeknights
Donate

Share This
News

Morning Brief: Heat, Nursing Homes, And AMC Theaters

By  Jessica P. Ogilvie
Published Jun 17, 2021 5:00 AM
TOPSHOT-US-WEATHER-HEAT
People gather on the beach on the second day of the Labor Day weekend amid a heatwave in Santa Monica, Caifornia on September 6, 2020.
(APU GOMES
/
AFP via Getty Images)
Our reporting is free for everyone, but it’s not free to make.
LAist only exists with reader support. If you're in a position to give, your donation powers our reporters and keeps us independent.

Good morning, L.A. It’s June 17.

In case you hadn’t noticed, it’s very hot this week. Temperatures broke records, and some places in the state saw highs between 20-35 degrees hotter than average. The National Weather Service reports that temps could stay high all week, and this is likely a foreshadowing of what L.A.’s summer is going to be like.

With that said, we have something to be very grateful for: libraries are reopening. As of now, 42 branches of the L.A. Public Library are welcoming back visitors — and all facilities have air conditioning and no time limits (though masks are still required).

Joyce Cooper, interim director of branches at LAPL, said her colleagues have seen more customers because of the weather, and that they’re ready for even bigger numbers.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
About The Morning Brief

  • The Morning Brief newsletter is sent mornings Monday through Friday. Subscribe to get it delivered to your inbox.

“We are preparing to host a lot of people in our branches this summer that need to escape the heat,” she said.

Meanwhile, unhoused Angelenos are facing a potential health hazard; with no shelter, overheating and dehydration during heat waves present significant dangers.

Mayra Lozano, who works with Water Drop L.A., oversees volunteers who distribute thousands of gallons of water to residents on Skid Row every week.

“This is a population that is already very vulnerable,” she said, “so heatwaves like the one that L.A. is going through can be very detrimental.”

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

Keep reading for more on what’s happening in L.A., and stay safe out there.

What Else You Need To Know Today

Before You Go ... Some Pacific Theaters Might Not Be Gone, After All

10864991006_592d8f10c8_z.jpg
Pacific Theatres at The Grove (Photo by Prayitno via the Creative Commons)

The movie business loves comeback stories. And a surprising revival tale could literally be coming to a theater near you.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

Pacific Theatres said in early April it was closing all of its screens for good. In recent days, however, some of its forsaken venues reappeared on ticketing sites ... under the name of AMC Theatres. (The fate of the Arclight theaters and the Cinerama Dome remain unclear.)

Help Us Cover Your Community

  • Got something you’ve always wanted to know about Southern California and the people who call it home? Is there an issue you want us to cover? Ask us anything.

  • Have a tip about news on which we should dig deeper? Let us know.

Related Stories