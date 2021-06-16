Support for LAist comes from
Climate and Environment

Want To Beat The Heat? Visit One Of LA's Public Libraries

By  Phoenix Tso
Published Jun 16, 2021 7:00 AM
A man sits on a stool, between library shelves, reading a book.
A man reads a book in a library.
(Dollar Gill
/
Unsplash)
Our reporting is free for everyone, but it’s not free to make.
LAist only exists with reader support. If you're in a position to give, your donation powers our reporters and keeps us independent.

As the state reopens and temperatures climb into the 90s, Angelenos can, once again, take refuge in a familiar place — the library.

The Los Angeles Public Library has reopened 42 branches, all of which have books, other distractions and air conditioning. Although you'll still need to wear a mask when you visit, L.A.'s public library branches have no time or capacity limits.

"From everything that we're hearing it sounds like it's going to be a hot summer," says Joyce Cooper, Interim Director of Branches at the Los Angeles Public Library. "So we are preparing to host a lot of people in our branches this summer that need to escape the heat."

She says her colleagues saw more customers Tuesday because of the weather. She expects this trend to persist.

Hopefully, Angelenos will soon have more choices to beat the heat. The L.A. Public Library aims to reopen all branches by June 21. The City of L.A. has also turned a few park facilities into cooling centers.

For a map and details about county-run cooling centers, visit ready.lacounty.gov/heat.

Keep in mind, the National Weather Service is warning of dangerous conditions the rest of the week.

