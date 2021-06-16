Want To Beat The Heat? Visit One Of LA's Public Libraries

LAist only exists with reader support. If you're in a position to give, your donation powers our reporters and keeps us independent.

Our reporting is free for everyone, but it’s not free to make.

Start your day with LAist Sign up for the Morning Brief, delivered weekdays. Subscribe

As the state reopens and temperatures climb into the 90s, Angelenos can, once again, take refuge in a familiar place — the library.

The Los Angeles Public Library has reopened 42 branches, all of which have books, other distractions and air conditioning. Although you'll still need to wear a mask when you visit, L.A.'s public library branches have no time or capacity limits.

"From everything that we're hearing it sounds like it's going to be a hot summer," says Joyce Cooper, Interim Director of Branches at the Los Angeles Public Library. "So we are preparing to host a lot of people in our branches this summer that need to escape the heat."

She says her colleagues saw more customers Tuesday because of the weather. She expects this trend to persist.

Hopefully, Angelenos will soon have more choices to beat the heat. The L.A. Public Library aims to reopen all branches by June 21. The City of L.A. has also turned a few park facilities into cooling centers.

With temperatures rising in LA, we're opening cooling centers today 6/15 through Sunday 6/20 from 12 pm -10 pm.



For locations & more information: https://t.co/3T1tNSyQ4b



Physical distancing & other safety measures will be in place.#CoolingCentersinLA #LAHeatWave #LACityParks pic.twitter.com/X9jT7Bl48X — LA City Parks (@LACityParks) June 15, 2021

For a map and details about county-run cooling centers, visit ready.lacounty.gov/heat.

Keep in mind, the National Weather Service is warning of dangerous conditions the rest of the week.

Significant heat wave still on track for SW Calif Tue-Fri with heat watches and warnings in effect for much of the region. Hottest days for coastal/valley areas expected to be Tue-Wed. #LAheat #LAWeather #cawx #Socal pic.twitter.com/3Z81bfS0JO — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) June 14, 2021