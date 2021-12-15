Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
We Explain L.A.
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio (SCPR), a member-supported public media network. Hear our news on-air at our partner site:

KPCC Logo

Live Stream Schedule In Person

Keep up with LAist

Our top stories delivered weeknights
Donate

Share This
News

Morning Brief: Garcetti’s Hearing, Masks Again, And Chinese Food On Christmas

By  Jessica P. Ogilvie
Published Dec 15, 2021 5:00 AM
Mayor Eric Garcetti stands at a microphone with flags for the United States and the State of California behind him.
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti speaks during the opening of the Terminal 1 expansion at LAX on June 4, 2021.
(PATRICK T. FALLON
/
AFP via Getty Images)
LAist relies on your reader support.
Your tax-deductible gift today powers our reporters and keeps us independent. We rely on you, our reader, not paywalls to stay funded because we believe important news and information should be freely accessible to all.

Good morning, L.A. It’s Dec. 15.

L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti is being considered for an ambassadorship to India by the Biden administration, and yesterday, his nomination hearing was held in Washington, D.C.

The mayor appeared before a U.S. Senate committee for what seemed to be a pretty brisk question and answer period. Garcetti brought his parents along, who, he explained, took him to India as a child: "They first brought me to India and taught me how deeply connected we are to everybody," he said.

President Joe Biden announced his nomination of Garcetti back in July. At the time, Biden touted Garcetti’s lengthy tenure in L.A. politics, his overseeing of “the busiest container port in the Western Hemisphere, the largest municipal utility in the country, and one of the busiest airports in the world,” and his successful bid for the 2028 Olympics (although not all Angelenos consider the Games a win).

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
About The Morning Brief

  • The Morning Brief newsletter is sent mornings Monday through Friday. Subscribe to get it delivered to your inbox.

Garcetti was likely nominated because he served as a co-chair of Biden’s presidential campaign.

During yesterday’s hearing, the mayor was asked about accusations that he enabled sexual harassment by a former top aide, Rick Jacobs. Senator Cynthia Shaheen (D-New Hampshire) cited her “concern” that Garcetti “did not respond to those allegations in a way that would have stopped that behavior."

For his part, Garcetti denied knowing anything about Jacobs’s alleged behavior.

If Garcetti’s nomination is approved by the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, it will go to the full Senate for a vote.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

Keep reading for more on what’s happening in L.A., and stay safe out there.

What Else You Need To Know Today

Before You Go ... How Chinese Restaurants Conquered Christmas

an overhead shot looking down at dozens of dishes of chinese food on white plates on a red tablecloth
A Christmas feast at Genghis Cohen, a popular Chinese restaurant in the Fairfax neighborhood.
(Courtesy of Genghis Cohen)

The tradition of Jewish Americans eating at Chinese restaurants on Christmas likely has its roots in Manhattan, where Jewish and Chinese immigrants once lived in close proximity. Neither of the two groups celebrate Christmas, and so a custom of noshing together as outsiders was born.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

These days, though, many people, regardless of their religious affiliation, are embracing the idea. Here’s why. 

Help Us Cover Your Community

  • Got something you’ve always wanted to know about Southern California and the people who call it home? Is there an issue you want us to cover? Ask us anything.

  • Have a tip about news on which we should dig deeper? Let us know.

Related Stories