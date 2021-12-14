Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
We Explain L.A.
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio (SCPR), a member-supported public media network. Hear our news on-air at our partner site:

KPCC Logo

Live Stream Schedule In Person

Keep up with LAist

Our top stories delivered weeknights
Donate

Share This
Politics

From LA Mayor To India Ambassador? Garcetti's Hearing Was Today

By  Frank Stoltze
Updated Dec 14, 2021 2:29 PM
Published Dec 14, 2021 6:00 AM
Eric Garcetti is seen in a blue suit and red tie. He is testifying during his hearing to become ambassador to India.
Eric Garcetti testifies during his hearing to become ambassador to India.
(Courtesy U.S Senate)
LAist relies on your reader support.
Your tax-deductible gift today powers our reporters and keeps us independent. We rely on you, our reader, not paywalls to stay funded because we believe important news and information should be freely accessible to all.

It happened today: the Senate Foreign Relations Committee finally heard from L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti and questioned him about his nomination to become the U.S. ambassador to India.

Garcetti delivered his opening statement to the committee. He was accompanied by his parents, who took him to India as a teenager. "They first brought me to India and taught me how deeply connected we are to everybody," he said Tuesday morning at the hearing.

He went on to say:

Despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, bilateral trade is expected to reach new heights and if confirmed, I intend to champion an ambitious economic partnership with India that reduces market access barriers and bolsters fair trade and creates good jobs for the American middle class
— Mayor Eric Garcetti
Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

The committee, headed by Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ), considered two other nominees simultaneously. former University of Pennsylvania president Amy Gutmann for Germany and career foreign service official Donald Armin Blome for Pakistan.

Why Has It Taken This Long To Get To The Hearing?

Garcetti got the nod back in July, but the process appeared to stall out in the fall, as confirmation for another high-profile nominee moved forward.

President Joe Biden's nominees for a range of key State Department posts have been slowed to a crawl by Senate Republicans. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Majority Leader Chuck Schumer have denounced the tactic as a political stunt that harms national security.

Some also wonder whether the delay was tied to a lawsuit from a former member of Garcetti’s security detail, LAPD Officer Matthew Garza, who accuses the mayor of enabling sexual harassment by a former top aide, Rick Jacobs.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

Multiple former Garcetti staffers said under oath that Garcetti and his chief of staff, Ana Guerrero, knew about Jacobs’ behavior. Other staffers indicated in text conversations released during the discovery phase of the lawsuit that Jacobs’ sexually explicit remarks and harassing conduct were common knowledge in the office. Garcetti, Guerrero and other top staff have denied any knowledge of inappropriate conduct, and Jacobs has denied engaging in the behavior alleged in the lawsuit.

At Tuesday's hearing, Senator Cynthia Shaheen (D-New Hampshire) said she has "read with some concern" about the allegations of sexual harassment against Jacobs and "that you did not respond to those allegations in a way that would have stopped that behavior."

I never witnessed nor was it brought to my attention the behavior that was alleged.

— L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee

Former Garcetti communications aide Naomi Seligman has testified in a deposition and spoke for a New York magazine story about the harassment she allegedly received from Jacobs. She Tweeted during the Senate committee hearing:

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

And then there was this Tweet from retired U.S. diplomat Alberto Miguel Fernandez:

The hearing was fairly short because only one Republican member was present. Menendez said several senators were attending other hearings and votes, but he said senators can submit questions for Garcetti to respond to in writing.

Once that process is completed, the Senate Foreign Relations Committee will schedule a vote. If Garcetti's nomination is advanced, it will go to the full Senate for approval.

What questions do you have about criminal justice and public safety in Southern California?
Frank Stoltze covers a new movement for criminal justice reform at a time when not everybody shares the same vision.

Related Stories