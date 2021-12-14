Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
We Explain L.A.
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio (SCPR), a member-supported public media network. Hear our news on-air at our partner site:

KPCC Logo

Live Stream Schedule In Person

Keep up with LAist

Our top stories delivered weeknights
Donate

Share This
Criminal Justice

Mass Held For Pasadena 13-Year-Old Killed By Stray Bullet In His Home

By  Emily Elena Dugdale
Published Dec 14, 2021 9:58 AM
Iran is spelled out in capital letters with white flowers on a wooden easel in a hallway of St. Andrew Church in Pasadena.
A floral tribute to Iran Balvaneda at the mass at St. Andrew Church.
(Emily Elena Dugdale
/
LAist)
LAist relies on your reader support.
Your tax-deductible gift today powers our reporters and keeps us independent. We rely on you, our reader, not paywalls to stay funded because we believe important news and information should be freely accessible to all.

People gathered Monday night at St. Andrew Church in Old Town Pasadena for a mass for 13-year-old Iran Moreno Balvaneda, who was shot and killed by a stray bullet last month while playing video games in his bedroom.

Pallbearers wearing white gloves and blue hoodies carried a white casket bearing Balvaneda’s body past mourners standing in the church pews.

“It’s difficult to believe that this is reality,” Father Marcos Gonzalez told the gathering in Spanish. He lit incense as people prayed and church staff opened the casket for viewing.

One of those attending was Dolores De La Torre-Beltran, who works as a site coordinator for an after-school program at a local elementary school and knows Balvaneda’s sister.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

“He was in his house where he was safe,” said De La Torre-Beltran, who brought a flower rosary as an offering. “It hurts. It hurts.”

A view of the interior of St. Andrew Church -- filled with multicolored columns and colorful murals -- from a back pew.
St. Andrew Church before the mass for Iran Balvaneda.
(Emily Elena Dugdale
/
LAist)

Balvaneda’s cousin Maria Balvaneda said his parents “feel some kind of comfort that they’re finally putting my cousin to rest, but they’re still devastated about the loss.”

The incident was the latest of several shootings in northwest Pasadena.

“I worry every day,” De La Torre-Beltran said, “so now, I tell my students, ‘Be safe,’ and I thank them every day I see them for being there.”

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

Balvaneda’s killer is still at large.

What questions do you have about Southern California?

Related Stories