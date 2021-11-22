Support for LAist comes from
Morning Brief: Fire Danger, A New Village, And A Sustainable Thanksgiving

By  Jessica P. Ogilvie
Published Nov 22, 2021 5:00 AM
Dark and ominous clouds appear behind palm trees and a hillside. A red sun can be barely seen through the clouds.
The sun is seen behind smoke from the Bobcat fire rising above in the Angeles National Forest above Duarte, California on Sept. 7, 2020.
(ROBYN BECK
/
AFP via Getty Images)
Good morning, L.A. It’s Nov. 22.

Gusty winds and dry air that started yesterday and are expected to keep going through tonight are creating an increased risk for fires throughout California. 

Authorities expressed concern that the Arlanza Fire, which began Sunday when an off-road vehicle caught fire in Riverside County, could be affected by the gusts; as of yesterday afternoon, it was threatening several homes in the area.

My colleague Sharon McNary reports that winds could get as high as 45 or 50 miles per hour from the coasts in Ventura and L.A. Counties all the way into Riverside, San Bernardino and Orange Counties.

In SoCal, nearly 3,900 Southern California Edison customers have had their power shut off as a preventive measure, and as many as 14,500 have been notified that they may be next.

In addition to the increased risk for fires, today’s gusts are kicking up unhealthy amounts of dust. Experts are advising people who are sensitive to high quantities of particulate matter to avoid going outdoors, and to keep windows and doors closed until the air has cleared.

About The Morning Brief

As we’ve reported, wildfires are getting worse in California, due to the climate crisis as well as wildfire suppression, poor forest management, outdated infrastructure, and building homes deeper in fire danger zones. All but three of California’s 20 largest wildfires have occurred since the year 2000, and five of the top seven occurred in 2020 alone.

Keep reading for more on what’s happening in L.A., and stay safe out there.

What Else You Need To Know Today

Before You Go ... Eat Your Leftovers, And Other Thanksgiving Sustainability Suggestions

A whitewashed table has an array of traditional Thanksgiving dishes around the perimeter. Clockwise from top left: pumpkin pie, gray, rolls, corn, cranberry sauce, green beans, stuffing, turkey, mashed potatoes, salad, carrots and Brussel sprouts.
(iStock)

The climate crisis isn’t going to be solved in one day, let alone one national holiday. But as with so many societal issues, small steps add up, especially if they’re done collectively. You don’t have to compost or go vegan (unless you want to!) in order to be conscientious this turkey day. From buying local to eating outside, here are some suggestions for having a sustainable Thanksgiving.

