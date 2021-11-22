Morning Brief: Fire Danger, A New Village, And A Sustainable Thanksgiving

Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

Good morning, L.A. It’s Nov. 22.

Gusty winds and dry air that started yesterday and are expected to keep going through tonight are creating an increased risk for fires throughout California.

Authorities expressed concern that the Arlanza Fire, which began Sunday when an off-road vehicle caught fire in Riverside County, could be affected by the gusts; as of yesterday afternoon, it was threatening several homes in the area.

My colleague Sharon McNary reports that winds could get as high as 45 or 50 miles per hour from the coasts in Ventura and L.A. Counties all the way into Riverside, San Bernardino and Orange Counties.

In SoCal, nearly 3,900 Southern California Edison customers have had their power shut off as a preventive measure, and as many as 14,500 have been notified that they may be next.

In addition to the increased risk for fires, today’s gusts are kicking up unhealthy amounts of dust. Experts are advising people who are sensitive to high quantities of particulate matter to avoid going outdoors, and to keep windows and doors closed until the air has cleared.

As we’ve reported, wildfires are getting worse in California, due to the climate crisis as well as wildfire suppression, poor forest management, outdated infrastructure, and building homes deeper in fire danger zones. All but three of California’s 20 largest wildfires have occurred since the year 2000, and five of the top seven occurred in 2020 alone.

What Else You Need To Know Today

Before You Go ... Eat Your Leftovers, And Other Thanksgiving Sustainability Suggestions

The climate crisis isn’t going to be solved in one day, let alone one national holiday. But as with so many societal issues, small steps add up, especially if they’re done collectively. You don’t have to compost or go vegan (unless you want to!) in order to be conscientious this turkey day. From buying local to eating outside, here are some suggestions for having a sustainable Thanksgiving.