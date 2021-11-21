Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
We Explain L.A.
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio (SCPR), a member-supported public media network. Hear our news on-air at our partner site:

KPCC Logo

Live Stream Schedule In Person

Keep up with LAist

Our top stories delivered weeknights
Donate

Share This
Climate and Environment

Evacuation Orders Lifted In Riverside County As Crews Mop Up Arlanza Fire

By LAist Staff
Updated Nov 22, 2021 9:34 AM
Published Nov 21, 2021 2:57 PM
A firefighting truck with personnel standing next to it. Smoke clouds are seen in the background.
The Arlanza Fire began on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021.
( Courtesy of Riverside Fire Department)
LAist relies on your reader support, not paywalls.
Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

A brush fire initially threatened some homes in Riverside County this weekend, but is now being mopped up by firefighters.

The Arlanza Fire began at approximately 1 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Tyler Avenue and Jurupa Avenue. The fire began when an off-road vehicle caught fire and ignited fuel surrounding it.

Evacuation orders had been issued for residents along Valley Drive in between Chadbourne Avenue and Mitchell Avenue, but were later lifted as firefighters from the cities of Riverside, Jurupa Valley as well as Cal Fire attacked the 16-acre brusher.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

Drift smoke from the Lanza Fire wafted into Orange County, prompting Orange County Fire Authority and Anaheim Fire to reassure their residents that there were no fires in the immediate area.

What questions do you have about Southern California?

Related Stories