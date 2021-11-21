Evacuation Orders Lifted In Riverside County As Crews Mop Up Arlanza Fire

Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

A brush fire initially threatened some homes in Riverside County this weekend, but is now being mopped up by firefighters.

The Arlanza Fire began at approximately 1 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Tyler Avenue and Jurupa Avenue. The fire began when an off-road vehicle caught fire and ignited fuel surrounding it.

Evacuation orders had been issued for residents along Valley Drive in between Chadbourne Avenue and Mitchell Avenue, but were later lifted as firefighters from the cities of Riverside, Jurupa Valley as well as Cal Fire attacked the 16-acre brusher.

Arlanza Fire Update:

Riverside Fire Department crews will be on scene throughout today and tonight mopping up hot spots and protecting homes. All evacuation orders have been lifted for the Arlanza Fire. pic.twitter.com/QwbwNhINrv — City of Riverside Fire Department (@rivcafire) November 22, 2021

Drift smoke from the Lanza Fire wafted into Orange County, prompting Orange County Fire Authority and Anaheim Fire to reassure their residents that there were no fires in the immediate area.