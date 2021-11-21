Support for LAist comes from
Climate and Environment

Red Flag Warning Kicks Up Fire Danger And Dust In SoCal

By  Sharon McNary
Published Nov 21, 2021 8:55 AM
A palm tree blowing in the wind.
High winds are expected in canyons and passes today.
(Karol Frank
/
LAist Featured Photos pool on Flickr))
LAist relies on your reader support, not paywalls.
Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

Much of Southern California is under a red flag warning today into Monday afternoon. That means that low humidity and high winds gusting in canyons and passes will create a heightened fire risk.

From the Ventura and L.A. coastlines, all the way inland to Riverside, San Bernardino and Orange counties, winds are predicted to blow 20 to 30 miles per hour, bringing gusts of 45 to 50 miles per hour.

The winds will be strongest below the Cajon and San Gorgonio passes, and in the foothills of the Santa Ana Mountains with gusts over 50.

These conditions will peak this morning but extend through the day.

The high winds blowing across much of Southern California this will also kick up unhealthy amounts of dust in the air.

The South Coast Air Quality Management District has issued a dust advisory and encourages people who are sensitive to dust to stay indoors with windows and doors closed and to avoid heavy exercise.

Southern California Edison has also put 16,000 of its customers on notice that their power could be shut off as a fire protection measure.

