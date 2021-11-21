Red Flag Warning Kicks Up Fire Danger And Dust In SoCal

Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

Much of Southern California is under a red flag warning today into Monday afternoon. That means that low humidity and high winds gusting in canyons and passes will create a heightened fire risk.

Elevated to critical fire weather for SW CA tonight through Monday afternoon, with a RED FLAG Warning for LA/Ventura Counties. Remember that any new fire start will likely grow quickly and could become a large, destructive fire. Use caution!! #SOCal #CAwx pic.twitter.com/49yz4Q31xl — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) November 20, 2021

From the Ventura and L.A. coastlines, all the way inland to Riverside, San Bernardino and Orange counties, winds are predicted to blow 20 to 30 miles per hour, bringing gusts of 45 to 50 miles per hour.

The winds will be strongest below the Cajon and San Gorgonio passes, and in the foothills of the Santa Ana Mountains with gusts over 50.

These conditions will peak this morning but extend through the day.

The high winds blowing across much of Southern California this will also kick up unhealthy amounts of dust in the air.

WINDBLOWN DUST ADVISORY: high winds throughout the region may cause Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups air quality levels: https://t.co/Y158OoPtBX

--

South Coast AQMD emite un aviso de polvo arrastrado por el viento.



Información en español: https://t.co/ctPFfWWfN8 pic.twitter.com/05NRwqJ7Xy — South Coast AQMD (@SouthCoastAQMD) November 20, 2021

The South Coast Air Quality Management District has issued a dust advisory and encourages people who are sensitive to dust to stay indoors with windows and doors closed and to avoid heavy exercise.

Southern California Edison has also put 16,000 of its customers on notice that their power could be shut off as a fire protection measure.