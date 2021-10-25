Morning Brief: Fall Weather Begins, A Small Quake, And Cookies

Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

Good morning, L.A. It’s Oct. 25.

If you’ve been sending thoughts and prayers for weather that will justify your steaming-hot PSL, take advantage; L.A. is expecting rain and overcast skies through tonight, and cooler weather through the next several days.

The rain is expected to be so heavy this morning that forecasters are warning commuters to be extra safe. National Weather Service meteorologist Carol Smith said that the dry weather has caused roads to accumulate oil, which will make them extra slippery in the wet weather. (Parts of L.A. already experienced an overnight shower this weekend.)

"Allow more time to get to your destination," she said. "Just plan on spending a little bit more time driving, increase your following distance.”

The Santa Clarita, San Fernando and San Gabriel valleys will get slightly more of a sprinkling than central L.A., and the Antelope Valley foothills will likely be hit the hardest. In Northern California, meteorologists predict even more storms.

Roadway flooding is also a possibility, since high winds are expected throughout SoCal.

As usual, areas that have been burned in recent wildfires are at risk for debris and mudslides. Experts do their best to predict which areas are in danger through a combination of satellite imagery, topography, on-the-ground mapping, rainfall estimates and the history of mudflows in an area, but there’s no way to forecast such events with 100% certainty.

Officials suggest that anyone living in those areas heed evacuation orders — in other words, leave if you’re asked to — pay close attention to the weather, and know where evacuation shelters are, just in case.

Keep reading for more on what’s happening in L.A., and stay safe out there.

What Else You Need To Know Today

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.6 struck Maywood in L.A. County just after 7 a.m. on Sunday.

just after 7 a.m. on Sunday. People living in the 562, 626, 949 and 951 area codes now must dial all 10 digits to make a local call.

all 10 digits to make a local call. The pandemic may have caused some renters to take advantage of eviction moratoriums.

of eviction moratoriums. Shooting deaths on film sets, like that of Rust director of photography Halyna Hutchins, are rare, but they do happen.

Wally Amos's most famous creation, Famous Amos cookies. (Chava Sanchez/LAist)

A historical marker on the corner of Sunset Boulevard. and Formosa Avenue. designates the block as Famous Amos Square, commemorating the first store opened by talent-agent-turned-culinary-entrepreneur Wally Amos. This is where he introduced Los Angeles and the rest of the world to his sweetest star, "The Cookie." But this wasn't Amos' greatest creation — that would be himself.