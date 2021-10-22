Support for LAist comes from
Climate and Environment

Attention LA: Rain Expected During Monday Morning Commute

By  Phoenix Tso
Published Oct 22, 2021 8:00 AM
Black and white cars driving on the 10 Freeway in West L.A. in the rain.
Cars drive on the 10 Freeway in the rain.
(Eric Demarcq
/
LAist Featured Photos pool on Flickr)
Good news for drought-stricken California: We are forecast to get some moderate and, at times, heavy rain early next week in Southern California. Light showers should start late Sunday night with the bulk of the rainfall dropping Monday.

National Weather Service meteorologist Carol Smith advises drivers to be careful during the Monday morning and afternoon commutes. Roads have accumulated oil during the dry weather so they'll be extra slippery when it rains.

"Allow more time to get to your destination," Smith said. "Just plan on spending a little bit more time driving, increase your following distance. All those kind of inclement weather tips."

Central L.A. should get around half an inch of rain while the Santa Clarita, San Fernando and San Gabriel valleys should expect on average three-quarters of an inch. The Antelope Valley foothills could see up to an inch of rain. The mountains can get up to an inch-and-a-half of rainfall.

Los Angeles should expect temperatures in the high 60's and low 70's this weekend with a warm up expected on Tuesday. Residents throughout the LA area will also see southwest wind gusts of 30-50 miles an hour during the storm with gusts blowing even stronger in the Antelope Valley.

Neighborhoods in the San Gabriel foothills that lay beneath portions of the Angeles National Forest that burned last year are not in any imminent danger according to L.A. County Public Works. However, Santa Barbara officials will be keeping a close eye on the canyons affected by the Alisal Fire that burned approximately 17,200 acres.

While the expectations for precipitation in Southern California are modest, significant rainfall is expected in Central and Northern California.

Still, NWS meteorologists say a "significant storm" is likely for San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties, where 1 to 3 inches of rain are possible Sunday into Monday. The forecast for Ventura and L.A. counties during that timeframe is .5 to 1.5 inches.

In addition, meteorologists warn that debris flows are possible in recently burned areas. They're also warning of roadway flooding, gutsy wind in the mountains and dangerous high seas and surf.

If you live in an L.A. County area that's had recent fires, the county Department of Public Works is tracking possible areas of risk for debris and mudflow.

