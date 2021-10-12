The Alisal Fire Has Burned 13,400 Acres Near Santa Barbara And Is Only 5% Contained

Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

Start your day with LAist Sign up for the Morning Brief, delivered weekdays. Subscribe

As of Wednesday morning, the Alisal Fire had burned approximately 13,400 acres and was only 5% contained.

Since igniting on Monday afternoon, the fire has burned in coastal Santa Barbara County near Rancho del Cielo, which was once owned by Ronald and Nancy Reagan.

Chewing through dense chaparral, the fire has been fanned by heavy winds with some gusts reaching 70 mph.

Evacuation orders were issued shortly after the fire broke out. The blaze has shut down the 101, the only major highway in the area, in both directions, causing significant traffic delays. The railway parallel to Highway 101 is also closed and impacting Amtrak train travel in both directions.

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors declared a local emergency on Tuesday and asked Gov. Gavin Newsom to declare a state of emergency to free up more firefighters and other resources, reports NPR.

Late Tuesday, officials also reported:

"The overall strategy is to engage firefighters to minimize the fire size, eliminate the fire threat to CA Highway 101 (to open both north and south bound lanes), protect residence and infrastructure, historic and cultural resource threats in the area. The main constraint has been heavy winds that have limited safe access to suppress the fire and limited the use of aircraft to engage and support fire suppression."





The Basics

Acreage: 13,400

Containment: 5%

Structures destroyed: 0

Structures threatened: 100-200

Resources deployed: 765 firefighters.

Note: Air support units were grounded Monday due to severe winds and only helicopters have been able to deploy Tuesday.

#Alisal Fire - IC reporting the fire is now 8,000 acres with 0% containment. Photos showing FF’s working on a roadside fire off Calle Real near Refugio Rd, a hand crew working on a hilltop, and a deer scurries near a recently burned area off Refugio Rd. pic.twitter.com/7N75iOTlHB — SBCFireInfo (@EliasonMike) October 13, 2021

The Alisal Fire burns on Oct. 11, 2020. (Courtesy Santa Barbara Fire Department)

Evacuations

Mandatory:



Evacuation order: Refugio Canyon, including Arroyo Hondo, Tajiguas and Arroyo Quemada. El Capitan State Park and the El Capitan Campground.

Evacuation warning: area north of El Capitan Campground and east to Dos Pueblos Canyon. Be prepared to leave at a moment’s notice.

Evacuation Centers

For people:



Dos Pueblos High School upper parking lot at 7266 Alameda Ave, Goleta, CA 93117.

For animals:

Earl Warren Showgrounds, for large animals. For animal evacuation assistance, call 805-681-4332.

County Animal Services (5473 Overpass Road, Goleta) is accepting small animals.

For animal evacuation assistance, call 805-681-4332.



Road And Train Closures

Highway 101 is closed between Highway 1 and Winchester Canyon Road/Cathedral Oaks in both directions.

The railway parallel to Highway 101 is also closed. All Amtrak Pacific Surfliner service has been shut down between Goleta and San Luis Obispo in both directions through Wednesday.

The Coast Starlight service is also canceled between Emeryville and Los Angeles. Those passengers will be rerouted on alternative transportation, where possible.

Weather Conditions

Monday's extreme wind caused the fire to move quickly. Late Tuesday, officials said sundowner winds remained gusty but they believed the winds would weaken overnight.

Then on Wednesday morning they're expecting southwest winds.



Air Quality

The Air Pollution Control District has issued an air quality watch for Santa Barbara County due to this fire.

As this fire season wears on, officials are asking people to consider setting up so-called "clean air rooms," even if the smoke hasn't reached their neighborhoods yet.

The concept is similar to running a fan in a closed-off room to keep cool on a hot day.

Santa Barbara's Air Pollution Control District is expecting to keep its air quality watch through tomorrow.

The Background

The fire began on Monday afternoon, Oct. 11. It's unclear what started the blaze. Due to extremely gusty winds, flames moved unusually fast and the fire reached 8,000 acres at 0% containment by Tuesday afternoon.

Crews are struggling to contain the fire, but firefighters expect the gusts to calm down by tonight.

"This area has not burned in over 60 years, which is remarkable," said Amalie Orme, professor of geography and environmental studies at Cal State Northridge.

Orme says if the winds don't let up, the fire could make a run for the ocean through the canyons in the Santa Ynez Mountains.

"That means you're going to get fires trapped in the canyons and, of course, will then be forced to move south or east. If it were to be drive to the east, then it will really begin to approach the community of Goleta, but we're not there yet," she said.

Authorities also noted that the area burning is surrounded by major burn scars left behind by the Thomas Fire and other recent fires.



Scenes On The Ground

Twitter is filled with photos of massive plumes of smoke, visible from miles away.

The view from above the #AlisalFire this morning near Refugio Road. The fire is approximately 6,000 acres & there are 600 firefighting personnel working to contain the blaze. pic.twitter.com/4ZmO4RpbJW — Los Padres NF (@LosPadresNF) October 12, 2021

The view of the #AlisalFire from the Reagan Ranch courtesy of Fleming Bertelsen. pic.twitter.com/60WRUqg0er — Los Padres NF (@LosPadresNF) October 12, 2021

#RT @CAL_FIRE: RT @EliasonMike: #Alisal Fire - UPDATE - 7 A.M. briefing. Gusty winds continued overnight, pushing the fire up to 6,000 acres, with 0% containment. There still are 100-120 structures threatened. Hopefully, lesser winds will allow air suppo… pic.twitter.com/wJeYU2f9dY — CAL FIRE PIO (@CALFIRE_PIO) October 12, 2021

Climate Change

Fires are a critical part of the landscape in the Western U.S., but according to the Fourth National Climate Assessment, “the area burned by wildfire from 1984 to 2015 was twice what would have burned had climate change not occurred.” Put simply, hotter, drier conditions present throughout more of the year have made fuels more susceptible to burning across the state.

As Jacob Margolis, who covers science for us, reports in our LA Explained stories on the climate emergency and wildfires:

All but three of California’s 20 largest wildfires on record have occurred since the year 2000, with five of the top seven occurring in 2020 alone. And it’s anticipated that large fires will continue to be a problem.



Temperatures have gotten hotter and our landscapes have gotten drier, which makes them more susceptible to burning throughout more of the year. On top of that, extreme drought, of which climate change is a contributing factor, leads to plant stress and massive tree die off. Those dead trees become added fuel for fires.







How We're Reporting On This

This is a developing story. We fact check everything and rely only on information from credible sources (think fire, police, government officials and reporters on the ground). Sometimes, however, we make mistakes and/or initial reports turn out to be wrong. In all cases, we strive to bring you the most accurate information in real time and will update this story as new information becomes available.

Elina Shatkin, Jessica Ogilvie and other reporters and editors are keeping this story updated. Our daily news team, including Tiffany Ujiiye, Karina Gacad, Megan Nguyen and Megan Larson, are contributing to this report.



Additional Information

For the latest information straight from local emergency officials, check the following websites and social media accounts:

