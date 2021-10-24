That Shaking You May Have Felt Was 3.6 Magnitude Earthquake Centered Southeast Of Downtown LA

Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

Start your day with LAist Sign up for the Morning Brief, delivered weekdays. Subscribe

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.6 struck Maywood in L.A. County just after 7 a.m. this morning. The center of the quake was located between East L.A. and Huntington Park. Shaking was likely felt as far north as Palmdale and as far east as Hemet.

No damage has been reported.

Lot's of questions about which fault. A small quake only needs a very short fault to happen and that doesn't need to be something you can see at the surface. Lear more about faults at:https://t.co/giojSFYD7S — Dr. Lucy Jones (@DrLucyJones) October 24, 2021

An early warning wasn’t issued by the U.S. Geological Survey because the quake was under the threshold for sending out a notification.

Wonder why you did not receive a @USGS_ShakeAlert notification via @MyShakeApp? #Earthquake early warning alerts are sent for events that are measured M4.5.



This quake, while widely felt, was under the threshold. For more info on the system, visit https://t.co/7ayDmaU1VB — Ready Los Angeles County (@ReadyLACounty) October 24, 2021

If this morning's quake had you thinking about getting prepared for the big one, take a look at some of our links below. Read up to learn what you need to have on hand, how to be sure your water is clean post-quake, and what to ask your landlord, among other tips and info.