That Shaking You May Have Felt Was 3.6 Magnitude Earthquake Centered Southeast Of Downtown LA
An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.6 struck Maywood in L.A. County just after 7 a.m. this morning. The center of the quake was located between East L.A. and Huntington Park. Shaking was likely felt as far north as Palmdale and as far east as Hemet.
No damage has been reported.
Lot's of questions about which fault. A small quake only needs a very short fault to happen and that doesn't need to be something you can see at the surface. Lear more about faults at:https://t.co/giojSFYD7S— Dr. Lucy Jones (@DrLucyJones) October 24, 2021
An early warning wasn’t issued by the U.S. Geological Survey because the quake was under the threshold for sending out a notification.
Wonder why you did not receive a @USGS_ShakeAlert notification via @MyShakeApp? #Earthquake early warning alerts are sent for events that are measured M4.5.— Ready Los Angeles County (@ReadyLACounty) October 24, 2021
This quake, while widely felt, was under the threshold. For more info on the system, visit https://t.co/7ayDmaU1VB
If this morning's quake had you thinking about getting prepared for the big one, take a look at some of our links below. Read up to learn what you need to have on hand, how to be sure your water is clean post-quake, and what to ask your landlord, among other tips and info.
At LAist, we've thought a lot about how to motivate people to prep for the massive earthquake that's inevitable here in Southern California. We even dedicated an entire podcast to it.
This year, we teamed up with our friends at the L.A. Times to push Southern Californians to get ready. You can watch that virtual event covering the basics of quake survival. We've also gathered the best of our coverage in a no-nonsense guide to getting ready. No more excuses. Let's do this.
We don't want to scare you, but the Big One is coming. We don't know when, but we know it'll be at least 44 times stronger than Northridge and 11 times stronger than the Ridgecrest quakes in 2019. To help you get prepared, we've compiled a handy reading list
