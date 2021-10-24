Support for LAist comes from
Climate and Environment

That Shaking You May Have Felt Was 3.6 Magnitude Earthquake Centered Southeast Of Downtown LA

By  Jessica P. Ogilvie
Published Oct 24, 2021 11:09 AM
A screenshot from the U.S. Geological Center shows a map of the Maywood Earthquake, with a star in the center indicating where the quake originated and circles of varying colors extended outwards, indicating how far away shaking was likely felt.
The Maywood earthquake
(Courtesy USGS)
An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.6 struck Maywood in L.A. County just after 7 a.m. this morning. The center of the quake was located between East L.A. and Huntington Park. Shaking was likely felt as far north as Palmdale and as far east as Hemet.

No damage has been reported.

An early warning wasn’t issued by the U.S. Geological Survey because the quake was under the threshold for sending out a notification.

If this morning's quake had you thinking about getting prepared for the big one, take a look at some of our links below. Read up to learn what you need to have on hand, how to be sure your water is clean post-quake, and what to ask your landlord, among other tips and info.

The Big One: Your Survival Guide

  • At LAist, we've thought a lot about how to motivate people to prep for the massive earthquake that's inevitable here in Southern California. We even dedicated an entire podcast to it.

  • This year, we teamed up with our friends at the L.A. Times to push Southern Californians to get ready. You can watch that virtual event covering the basics of quake survival. We've also gathered the best of our coverage in a no-nonsense guide to getting ready. No more excuses. Let's do this.

The BIG ONE IS COMING. GET PREPARED

