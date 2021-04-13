The Big One: Your Survival Guide

About the Show
When The Big One hits it’ll take under two minutes for more than 10 million Southern Californians to lose internet, power, and a sense of security. Host Jacob Margolis and producer Misha Euceph take you on a journey to understand what the catastrophic earthquake will mean for Los Angeles, the U.S. and the world. This is what you need to know to survive.
Episodes
31:11You’re at Union Station when the big one hits. The next two minutes are terrifying. By the time you make your way outside, the Los Angeles you know is gone. In Episode One, you experience what the first hours after a massive earthquake could be like.
33:25No car, the trains are down, the road's a mess and you need to get home. In this episode, you walk 15 miles back to your house through a city that feels unrecognizable.
34:28A polar bear killer, a Sputnik-inspired scientist, a man who uses the past to see the future and seismologist Lucy Jones. What do they all have in common? Without them, we wouldn’t understand the what, when, why and how of the big one.
27:36You wake up in a city that feels unfamiliar and watch as neighbors choose to hunker down or head out. The aftershocks are unrelenting and you are almost out of clean water. Will you stay or will you go?
27:41After the big one, the Los Angeles economy will be shook. Hollywood might be too big to fail but what does an economic hit like this mean for you?
35:52The Buildings Every day when you walk into work you assume your building is safe. What if it's not? We try to get answers about two 52-story towers in downtown L.A. built using construction methods that structural engineers no longer use.
29:00After six months of research, Jacob finally makes an earthquake kit and ends up asleep outside in the rain on Christmas Eve.
39:39In this episode, a rat learns to skateboard and we learn how our brain processes (or doesn't) the idea of a big one.
26:10We’re back at Union Station, moments before the Big One hits, but this time you, our hero, and the city are prepared. And then back to reality and the team from TBOYSG reflect on the lessons they have learned while making the show.
15:31For the first time in a generation, a pair of big earthquakes shook Southern Californians. If you felt it -- or even just heard about it -- you may have some questions. In this episode lead producer, Misha Euceph gets answers from hometown hero, seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones.
