Morning Brief: Extreme Heat, Refugees In SoCal, And Chicano Monuments

Good morning, L.A. It’s August 26.

Anyone living in Southern California knows, at this point, that it’s getting hotter. Weeks-long temperatures of 90 degrees or higher are no longer an anomaly, and air conditioners are working overtime.

For workers who make their living outdoors, this new normal comes at a massive price: as Brian Edwards and my colleague Jacob Margolis report, many workers face heat-related injuries and even die on the job. But the protective regulations put in place by California officials were written in 2005, and many experts believe that, while they’re better than mandates in many states, they’re nowhere close to enough.

Currently, employers in the state whose workforce is outdoors are required to provide water, rest and shade as soon as the temperature reaches 80 degrees.

If it hits 95, employers must additionally offer a 10-minute break every two hours, hold a team meeting to remind workers of the signs of heat illness, and designate an employee to call emergency services in the event of a heat-related incident.

But the state office tasked with enforcing regulations is woefully understaffed, and unable to reach every outdoor work site in the state. California’s Division of Occupational Safety and Health, known as Cal/OSHA, has fewer than 200 inspectors for a state with 18 million workers.

“You have an agency that’s barely able to do what it’s supposed to do,” said Brown, “and presents no threat to irresponsible employers.”

Before You Go ... Two Legendary Chicano Spaces Are Now L.A. Monuments

The Centro de Arte Público and the Mechicano Art Center on North Figueroa Street were both home to the neighborhood's Chicano Arts Collective. (Courtesy of Jaime Tijerina)

The Centro de Arte Público and the Mechicano Art Center on North Figueroa Street in Highland Park were both home to the neighborhood's Chicano Arts Collective. Now, they’ve been granted status as historic-cultural monuments.