Scam Alert: That DWP Call Threatening To Shut Off Your Power? It's A Con

By  Elina Shatkin
Published Aug 25, 2021 10:31 AM
the words "phone scam alert" are written against a blue background alongside a drawing of a landline phone receiver dangling from a curly cord
Don't fall for phone scams!
(Courtesy of LA DWP)
If you receive a phone call from someone claiming to be from the DWP and demanding immediate payment or they'll shut off your water and power, it's a scam.

Hang up immediately! Don't give the caller any personal info. Don't waste time chatting with them. And don't freak out. Just end the call. Then, dial the real DWP at 1-800-342-5397 or go online to check the status of your account.

Phone scams are common and COVID-19 hasn't changed that. During the pandemic, con artists have continued targeting utility customers, according to the LADWP website.

Customers are reporting that they have received calls from people who pretend to be LADWP employees and threaten to turn off their water and power service unless they immediately send payment to the caller. Once again, THESE ARE NOT REAL DWP EMPLOYEES. They're scammers who are trying to take your money and/or get personal info from you so they can potentially access your other accounts.

Anecdotally, these type of scams may have ramped up during the pandemic although it's hard to know for certain.

