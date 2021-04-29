Morning Brief: Drinking While Vaccinated, The Yellow Tier, And ‘Top Chef’

Full transparency: Although we’ve experienced a huge growth in readership, not nearly enough of our readers have stepped up to support our non-profit model. Please take a moment right now during our spring member drive to keep LAist strong.

Good morning, L.A. It’s April 29.

If you’ve gotten your second dose of the coronavirus vaccine, perhaps you’ve celebrated by opening a bottle of wine or mixing yourself a cocktail. But many of our readers and listeners want to know if that’s safe — do the vaccine and alcohol mix?

On our newsroom’s AirTalk show, Dr. Dean Blumberg , professor of medicine and chief of Pediatric Infectious Diseases at UC Davis Children’s Hospital, said that drinking too much could cause an adverse reaction.

“We know that people who drink heavily are likely to have an impaired immune response to the vaccine,” he said, “and we know that people who are heavy drinkers also get more infections than those who are moderate drinkers or than those who abstain.”

With that said, Blumberg added that as with most things, moderation is key — and in this case, it might even do some good.

“Moderate drinking is okay, and probably does have some advantages,” he said. “One drink a day for adult women [and] up to two drinks a day for men reduces inflammation. Sometimes our immune systems are a bit overactive.”

Keep reading for more on what's happening in L.A. today

