LA Is Close To The Yellow Tier. Here Are The Changes That Will Go Into Effect

Yesterday, public health officials announced that Los Angeles County has begun to meet the criteria for moving into the yellow tier, the state’s least restrictive tier in its COVID-19 reopening plan.

The yellow tier means that the risk for coronavirus spread is minimal. Counties must have a seven-day average of less than two new cases per 100,000 residents. Also, fewer than 2% of all coronavirus tests must come back positive.

On Monday, L.A. County reported 1.9 new cases per 100,000 residents, and a positivity rate of 0.9%.

If these numbers hold, L.A. County will move into the yellow tier next week. When that happens, here are the changes that will go into effect :

Movie theaters, restaurants, fitness centers and places of worship can open indoors at 50% capacity

Museums, zoos, aquariums, retail, hair salons, barber shops, playgrounds and malls can open indoors, with modifications

Bars, wineries, breweries and distilleries can open indoors at 25% capacity

Live performances will be allowed, with restrictions dependent on the size of the venue

Offices can resume work indoors, although remote work will be encouraged wherever possible

L.A. moved from the most restrictive purple tier to the red tier in mid-March and from the red tier to the orange tier at the end of March.